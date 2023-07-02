Roswell's 'dream park'
Well, here we are at the “dog days of summer." Dictionaries describe that these days are the time period between early July and early September, when the summer days tend to get hot and sweltering in the northern hemisphere.
Naming it “dog” days has nothing to do with living canines, but the “Dog Star,” named Sirius. This star is prominent in the northern hemisphere during the height of summer.
This week, I would like to share another story written by Georgia Redfield for The El Paso Times, dated May 11, 1952, about how the folks in our town stayed cool by going to Haynes Dream Park. Haynes Dream was our first park created in this dry prairie country. It was a place for the townsfolk to cool off during the hot summer months — indeed a dream for the folks of Roswell. Here was a place for swimming, boating, picnicking under tall shade trees, enjoying walks and visiting the zoo animals. Of course, the townsfolk appreciated it much more during those days before air conditioning, television and computers. Following is the story of Haynes Dream:
Cahoon Park In Roswell Located On Old Site Of ‘Haynes Dream’
By Georgia B. Redfield
Times Correspondent
Roswell, N.M. — No one can say that the most set aside final results can’t be achieved in developing beauty in landscaping, even under the harshest conditions and in the least promising surroundings, when perseverance and good old hard licks in work are put in developing plans.
It really was a fantastic idea, that far-seeing vision of developing a modern recreational park that was originated by Captain C.W. Haynes. The idea became known, from constant joking by early residents, as “Haynes Dream,” of developing a modern recreational park, in what was practically a dump ground, in a mesquite and weed area, in the western limits of the little-cow-town of Roswell.
The park site in the North Spring River area had two redeeming features, however, to offer in location – the unobstructed picturesque view of the mountain country and “Old Baldy,” plainly visible 80 miles west, and El Capitan, 45 miles northwest. Both mountain peaks are landmarks appreciated by visitors and new and old residents since the earliest days of settlement.
The beautiful little river, with its clear rippling water was valuable for irrigation in developing the park, as well as for recreational purposes.
ARRIVED IN 1895
While Captain Haynes had been a resident of New Mexico since 1883, he didn’t move to Roswell until 1895, when he was appointed by Governor William T. Thornton, to replace a city official who had become a South African fugitive from justice by embezzlement of $8,000. Captain Haynes, who had been substituting as sheriff during the absence of the missing officer, was elected to the office in 1897 for two years. In 1902, he completed a dam on his property across Spring River that carried water through a 3,200-foot canal for purpose of generating power for a water system.
This project was inspiration for starting of the park by Captain Haynes, that was so important for recreational purposes for the early day residents, who, with nostalgic interest in this writing memories of the original first park, have related many anecdotes of the old cement swimming pool, with long row of clean, light bath houses on the south side of the pool, the row boats, and the power boat named “The Katie,” that never ceased to be the main attraction and source of pleasure at Haynes Dream. It plied its way from the dam, through the park, past the old fairgrounds in the northwest area of the city, and on to the head of North Spring River, near where the rifle range of New Mexico Military Institute operates in practicing at the present time.
PICNIC, PLAYGROUNDS
Among the main attractions at Haynes Dream, especially by the children, was the zoo with its coyotes, raccoons, badgers and little prairie dogs remembered by Roswell children now grown men and women. Finally there were deer, antelope, a black bear and all kinds of New Mexico birds and fish. A retired Roswell School teacher, beloved by hundreds of the cities’ boys and girls of the past, said “best of all was the picnic ground, the first provided for Roswell people, with seats under the big trees that were enjoyed by the teachers as well as the children.”
With boring of more and more artesian wells during the rapid growth and development of the city, the water in the Spring River, that had its source mainly from the artesian belt springs, gradually diminished. It was a sad day when there was finally ... nothing at all left on which to float the boats. There was even a scarcity of water with which to keep the beautiful trees thriving, and none at all for the swimming pool for the young swimmers. North Spring River is a dry riverbed.
Soon after the death of Captain Haynes, in 1911 or 1912, Haynes Dream was closed down, and now has become only a dim memory, or a happy dream of the past, that had its beginning as a daydream of a pioneer who planned ahead for educational benefits as well as for the happiness and pleasure of Roswell people and for future generations.
Jack Whiteman, a florist, of Roswell Blossom Shop; and Bob Whiteman of Washington, D.C. (Redfield: sons of the late Charlie Whiteman and Dola Haynes Whiteman), are the grandsons of Captain Haynes. From his grandfather Jack inherited his love of nature, and his green thumb, interested horticulturists have come from long distances to see his famed collection of every species of cactus he was able to find throughout the Southwest, that he was compelled to neglect in recent years because of his growing floral interest.
CAHOON PARK CREATED
While the unforeseen circumstances of failure of the water supply and drying up of the river caused failure of the park project and a total loss of the park land and all holdings, the original idea that seemed a fantastic dream or wishful thinking was really the incentive for and the beginning of the Cahoon Park. Haynes Dream proved the need of parks in the dry treeless country.
To another Roswell man of far reaching influence and vision of development, the late Edgar A. Cahoon — for whom the park was named and created — belongs a large share of credit for Roswell’s modern park system.
There could be no more appropriate memorial than Cahoon Park, for the pioneer who brought the equipment and canvas bags of money in a two horse hack or buckboard, before there was any railroad, for the first bank for Roswell and Southeastern New Mexico.
Cahoon founded the First National Bank of Roswell.
Cahoon’s visions were for development of ranches and farms, in the dry barren country, and city industries, and schools and churches, and institutions of higher learning, and chiefly a railroad, for all of which he gave financial aid freely, in substantial loans, from the time of his coming, in 1890, until his death in December, 1934.
TREE PLANTING IN 1882
Mrs. J.P. Church, of Roswell, is one of the two or three pioneers living of a group who gathered on the banks of North Spring River on the side of Haynes Dream and Cahoon Park on April 2, 1892, for a get together and tree planting ceremonies.
Nearly every civic-minded man in Roswell had a hand in planting those old Cottonwood trees, that has survived droughts, and storms and the big blizzard of 1932 of 20 degrees below zero, that killed nearly all the cottonwoods. Said Mrs. Church, “We planted a row on both the south and north side of the river but I believe those on the north side, where we gather for the old-timers reunions and barbecues, are the only ones that are left.
“The ones I can remember who helped were Edgar A. Cahoon, Nathan and Joe Jaffa, Sydney and Will Prager, my husband, J.P. Church; Billy Atkinson, Mr. McGaffey, George Whiteman and so many more I can’t remember,” said Mrs. Church. “Captain Haynes hadn’t moved to Roswell at that time. The wives of all the men who planted the trees were present, including myself,” she said.
There are 173 acres in the entire Cahoon Park holdings, 17 acres in the immediate park area, and 156 acres included in the fine Municipal Golf Course, which, with additional land purchased in recent years extends north as far as the municipal airport.
The Roswell Museum, DeBremond Stadium on 11th Street, Cahoon Park, and the Girl Scout “Little House,” in the park area, were all built as parts of the WPA program of 1934, '35 and '36.
Frank Standhardt was architect for the park project for the miles of gracefully designed stone walls and arched bridge over the lilypond and the sunken garden; for the stone tables, and seats, and some of the drives in the landscaping special project.
TYPICALLY REMINISCENT
The picnic grounds, the shady foot paths, the bath houses, and even the fine swimming pool are typically the same as the old park’s, only larger and more modern in keeping with the progress of time and development.
In a zoo, on the south side of Cahoon Park, one can find many of the same kind of animals the children enjoyed watching in that Pioneer Park of the early days.
There is even the “big black bear” so similar to that first one, that it seems might have just come out of hibernation since he came to make his home in the old Hayne’s Dream over half a century ago.
Historian Janice Dunnahoo