The history of KSWS-TV and its tower
For those of us of a certain age who grew up here in Roswell, we share a memory of the KSWS TV station on Comanche Hill on the way to Bottomless Lakes. In those days, they had a children's weekly program where the children of Roswell could call in and schedule to be on the program on their birthday. John D. "Cactus Jack" Anderson was the host of this live broadcast show.
Those were the days of Walker Air Force Base, the days of the missile silo installations around the outskirts of town, the days of the post-war baby boom. Roswell's economy was at an all-time high. Downtown Roswell consisted of ladies’ stores, mens’ stores, five-and-dime stores, drug stores with soda fountains, billiard and pool halls, four theaters, many diners and music stores like Ginsberg and Zink’s. What a fun time and place to grow up.
But, back to the story of KSWS-TV and its history.
My source for the following details of KSWS is a friend of mine, now living in Austin, Texas: Gene Barnett, son of John A. Barnett Sr., the owner of the station and a television broadcast pioneer. According to Gene, his father Barnett Sr. was a geologist and independent oil producer before he launched the new enterprise.
Gene wrote that KSWS-TV signed on June 24, 1953 and began broadcasting live television on channel 8 to the homes of thousands of families in southeastern New Mexico.
According to Gene Barnett, KSWS claimed several firsts:
“KSWS was the first station in the country to begin operations with initial power above 50,000 watts.
“It was the first station in the United States located in a city as small as Roswell and with no larger towns within the coverage area. (Vision Editor: According to the 1950s census, The city of Roswell had a preliminary population count of 25,572, which made it the second largest city in New Mexico at the time, next to Albuquerque. Albuquerque, in comparison, had a count of 97,012.)
“It was the first regional station in the country, involving no metropolitan areas but designed to cover a large area embracing only more small towns and rural areas.
“It was the most powerful TV station in New Mexico on this general portion of the Southwest.
“It was the first commercial TV station using federal equipment.
“The antenna was the first 16-bay high gain antenna in the world to be used on a VHF television station,” Gene Barnett wrote.
Gene Barnett told me that the station’s programs compared favorably with the best in the United States and provided entertainment and public service for the people of Southeastern New Mexico, as well as some adjoining areas of Texas.
“The powerful half-million dollar transmitter was located on the top of Comanche Hill, east of Roswell. It operated on channel 8, with a radiated power of 115,000 watts. The antenna was on top of a tower 710 feet above the ground, at an elevation of approximately 1,000 feet above the elevation of Roswell. The signal covered an area embracing some 200,000 people.
Although KSWS – TV was a primary affiliate of the National Broadcasting Company, it was also affiliated with the three other major networks. Syndicated and live shows added to the program schedule, assuring viewers of the best programming possible,” he wrote.
According to Gene, the building on Comanche Hill was the original studio and transmitter for KSWS-TV when it first went on air in 1953. It was located on the north side of the highway at the top of Comanche Hill just east of the Pecos River bridge. Since it was also the studio, everyone — engineers, announcers, and even the kids for Saturday morning TV shows — had to travel to this building. When the taller tower was built several years later, the new studios at 1717 West Second Street were concurrently built. The signal was microwaved the 43 miles out to the Caprock site.
Following is an article about KSWS and its tower:
Tallest Tower Built
Roswell Daily Record
Jan. 15, 1957
“W.L. Shakelford, assistant general manager of KSWS-TV and Radio stations, told members of the Evening Optimist Club about progress of the new TV tower 42 miles east of Roswell. When completed this will be the tallest man-made structure in the world.
“1,610 foot tower was erected near Caprock, New Mexico, 43 miles east of Roswell, in 1956. At that time it was the worlds tallest structure; being 135 foot taller than the Empire State building in New York City. With the new transmitter, the effective radiated power was ramped up to 316 kW, the highest for a full power VHF analog station; the antenna was 1,786 feet above average terrain. The tower fell due to an ice storm in 1960. An 875 foot tower was located and transported from Missouri. Once installed, this shorter tower served as an interim replacement to restore television signal, though to a smaller broadcast area, while the new, tall tower was designed and built. The new tower, again 1,610 feet high, was completed in 1962. It remains in use today.
“The first tall tower fell in an ice storm and was temporarily replaced by a shorter tower — also erected at the Caprock site — while a new, stronger, tall tower was designed and built.”
My friend Steve Scarano, who retired from being chief of police for San Diego, California, wrote down some of his memories for me when he and his family lived in Roswell — until 1961. He contacted me a couple of weeks ago asking if I would research and write about KSWS and the tower.
When I agreed, he asked his friend Steve Steinberger to send me his memories of the tower falling. That was just a couple of weeks ago, he emailed it to me:
“I was watching TV that night, Perry Mason as I recall, when the TV suddenly went blank. That wasn't all that uncommon in those days but usually didn't last too long. Next day, when I went to deliver my newspapers, we learned that the tallest man made structure at the time had collapsed. Some report stated that it was the first time Perry Mason lost a case!
“The KSWS studio on W. 2nd Street was just a couple blocks from my home. Every day we looked there with hope! Channel 8 was all we had in those days. Within a couple of weeks they rigged a temporary antenna on the studio building and we had TV again in the city anyway. Eventually they built a new tower on the Caprock,” Steinberger wrote.
Gene Barnett wrote, "Sadly, after the closure of Walker Air Force Base, the region's economy withered in the 1960s, and new rival stations began eating into KSWS-TV's success. A Lubbock company purchased the station in 1968, making KSWS-TV a full-time satellite of Lubbock's KCBD-TV.
"As far as the various buildings were concerned, the original studio/transmitter on Comanche Hill was bought by a private party. The West Second building was purchased by the Featherstone family and turned into offices for various businesses and government agencies. The Caprock transmitter building was sold along with the tall tower."
Historian Janice Dunnahoo can be reached at jdunna@hotmail.com.
