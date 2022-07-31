KSWS-TV building

The caption reads, "First KSWS station located on Comanche Hill." Date unknown.

 Photo Courtesy of Gene Barnett

The history of KSWS-TV and its tower

For those of us of a certain age who grew up here in Roswell, we share a memory of the KSWS TV station on Comanche Hill on the way to Bottomless Lakes. In those days, they had a children's weekly program where the children of Roswell could call in and schedule to be on the program on their birthday. John D. "Cactus Jack" Anderson was the host of this live broadcast show.

KSWS-TV tower

The caption reads, "KSWS-TV tower, tallest man made structure at the time, located at Caprock, New Mexico." Date unknown.