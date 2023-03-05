Roswell's coldest night in 1931
How about these winds we've been having? I remember one year, I was in the fifth grade, and we had a couple of snow days off from school because we had heavy snow in April. That was the best gift the neighborhood kids could have had. Of course, we used our time to build snowmen, have snowball fights and slide across the icy tire tracks in the street in front of our house. What fun! Much better than video games or TV.
How many of you remember the saying when referring to March as "Coming in like a lion, going out like a lamb," or the opposite: "Coming in like a lamb, going out like a lion?" Of course, this saying refers to the March winds, which have come early this year.
I had shared with you before that the Pecos Valley was a vast producer of apple crops until a late spring freezing storm took out many of the orchards. The sap was already rising, and as it froze inside the trees, you could hear loud pops all around from the frozen liquid splitting the trees open. Thus ended the era of apple production here.
With this in mind, I thought it would be fun to do a little research on the spring storms of the past in this part of the state. The following are two articles that were published in the Roswell Daily Record, which was, sadly, during the Great Depression. I hope you enjoy it!
ROSWELL HAS COLDEST NIGHT OF THE WINTER
EVEN LOWER READING FORECAST FOR TOMORROW MORNING IN THE PECOS VALLEY
Roswell and all of Southeastern New Mexico experienced the coldest weather of the winter last night, when the mercury climbed down to 17° on top of the federal building and touched 15° at various points in the rural districts on government tested thermometers.
Soon after dark last night one of the most terrific blizzards, which has been known in the section of the state in a number of years, swept down from the northwest. The storm lasted only a short time, leaving .20 of an inch of moisture here.
Roads in the northern section of the state were blocked today in many places because of the drifting snow. The highway from Melrose west was closed today, according to advices to the state highway department here and traffic was at a standstill from Encino to Santa Fe through the Pankey pasture.
There was 9 inches of snow at Vaughn and 6 inches in Fort Sumner, according to information received here today. There was only 1.2 inches in Roswell, with the storm general over the entire Southeastern portion of the state.
The road from Santa Fe to Lamy was covered with 12 to 16 inches of snow this morning and was impassable. About 12 inches of snow lay on the level this morning through the Pankey pasture and was heavier in drifts. State highway patrol crews were pulling in cars during the night and still this morning in the Santa Fe sections.
The next coldest night of the winter to date was March 7, when the mercury went down to 18°, weather bureau records show. Fair weather is expected for the Pecos Valley tonight and Saturday, with even lower readings tomorrow morning. The temperature will probably be between 12 and 15° Saturday morning, the weatherman said today.
It was still snowing at Amarillo this morning, the coldest last night being 8° above. It was eight above at Santa Fe last night, eight below in Wyoming, 2 below in Montana, 4 below in South Dakota, and zero at points in Nebraska.
Some loss will result to sheepmen because of the cold last night. It was announced today. A few sheepman are lambing and stockmen said this morning that a loss could not be avoided under the conditions.
Between 12 and 14 inches of snow fell yesterday afternoon and last night from the Bonnell ranch west to Mescalero, and was still on the ground this morning. The road was broken through the mountains this morning and traffic was passing in good shape, it was said.
It was still snowing this morning at Abilene, Amarillo, and at points in Kansas, Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Colorado. It remained cloudy this morning in a large area of the Southwest and rain was falling at various points on the Pacific coast.
The storm area this morning was central over the lower Mississippi Valley, while the southward flow of air has reached nearly to the Gulf Coast. Precipitation has covered over practically the entire region between the Rocky Mountains and the Mississippi River. Snow was falling this morning from central and northwestern Texas northward to North Dakota.
The temperature of 17 recorded here last night was the lowest for this date since 1904, weather bureau records here disclosed.
Five years ago yesterday, March 26, 1926, Roswell and southeastern New Mexico experienced what has been often referred to as the “million dollar snow.” At this time, the total precipitation was 1.02 inches, with snow from 6 to 9 inches deep on the level over a considerable portion of the southeastern section of the state.
Roads in the mountain districts where snow was 18 inches deep on the level at many points, were blocked for more than 24 hours. The snow according to old-timers was one of the heaviest known in this section of the state at that time of the year for more than 20 years.
P.D. Wilkins said that his thermometer registered 11° just before daylight this morning. The temperature, he said, hung around 11 for almost an hour. Mr. Wilkins said that all of his peaches were killed and that in all probability the larger portion of peaches in the valley had been killed, together with early blooming varieties of apples.
STORM OVER STATE
Santa Fe, Mar. 27 -AP- Devastating March snow alarms, which reached blizzard proportions in some sections of the state, accompanied by falling temperatures wrecked havoc to the early fruits, brought death to at least one man, and stranded motorist particularly on the road between Encino and Lamy.
At least one dozen cars were stranded on the Encino-Lamy stretch of the road last night in a blinding snowstorm. Several cars were abandoned in the snow, which covered the road from seven to fourteen inches over a long stretch, and the travelers concentrated their efforts to get one or two cars through.
By the time Mrs. Georgia Lusk, state school superintendent, reached Santa Fe she had picked up Attorney General E. K. Newman, and Caswell Neal, Carlsbad attorneys who had abandoned their car. They picked up a Mr. and Mrs. Parrish and their two babies from another stuck car. Took in a man from Tucumcari out of another car and a fellow from Texas from another. They passed other cars which had already been abandoned. They were nine hours on the road from Encino to Santa Fe.
Clovis experienced its coldest weather of the entire winter season today with the mercury hanging at 12 above zero, but a bright sun promised some relief.
The Santa Fe railroad dispatchers reported that one sheepherder froze to death near Ricordo, 100 miles west of here. From three to six inches of Snow fell at Clovis, which was driven by a wind of Gail proportions.
At Artesia the last of the early fruit was killed last night when the thermometer fell to eighteen above zero. A high wind made it impossible to smudge orchards and apples and pears were severely damaged.
A hard driving snow which totaled three and one half inches fell at Tucumcari Thursday night ... .
The thermometer at the New Mexico A. and M. (Janice Dunnahoo: New Mexico State University) farm dropped to 25 degrees this morning and Las Cruces fruit growers reported that peaches, plums, and apricots were killed.
Officials at A. and M. Would not estimate the extent of fruit damage until the fruit falls out. Professor A. B. Faite horticulturist, said that smudging at the college farm was kept up throughout the night.
Santa Fe had its most disagreeable night of the year. Hit and miss snow, which fell throughout the day, turned to a heavy driven by a strong wind, which lasted throughout most of the night, completely blanketing the city.
