The history of Cahoon Park
Have you ever walked some streets in the historic district of Roswell and wondered what life was like in that area 50 to 100 years ago? Have you ever thought the same about our beautiful Cahoon Park? Have you ever wished that some things would remain the same, the way our early city fathers intended them to be?
Following is an article written by Georgia Redfield in the El Paso Times, dated May 11, 1952, about the history of Haynes Dream and Cahoon Park. It gives us insight into what the water supply was like, how we started to be known as a tree city, and the two gentlemen who had the foresight to ensure we had a pretty park and recreation grounds.
I hope you enjoy today's story.
Cahoon Park In Roswell Located On Old Site Of ‘Haynes Dream’
By Georgia B. Redfield
“Roswell, N.M. — No one can say that the most satisfying results can’t be achieved in developing beauty in landscaping, even under the hardest conditions and in the least promising surroundings, when perseverance and good old hard licks in work are put in developing plans.
“It really was a fantastic idea, that far seen vision of developing a modern recreational park, that was originated by Captain C.W. Haynes. The idea became known, from constant joking by early residents, as 'Haynes’ Dream,' of developing a modern recreational park, in what was practically a dump-ground, in a mesquite and weed area, in the western limits of the little cow-town of Roswell.
“The park site in the north Spring River area had two redeeming features, however, to offer in location — the unobstructed picturesque view of the mountain country and “Old Baldy,” plainly visible 85 miles west, and El Capitán, 45 northwest. Both mountain peaks are landmarks appreciated by visitors, and new and old residents, since the earliest days of settlement.
“The beautiful little river, with its clear rippling water was valuable for irrigation in developing the park, as well as for recreational purposes.
ARRIVED IN 1895
“While Captain Haynes had been a resident of New Mexico since 1883, he didn’t move to Roswell until 1895, when he was appointed by Governor William T. Thornton, to replace a city official who had become a South African fugitive from justice, by embezzlement of $8,000. Captain Haynes, who had been substituting as sheriff during the absence of the missing officer, was elected to the office in 1897, for two years. In 1902 he completed a dam on his property across Spring River that carried water through a 3200 foot canal for purpose of generating power for a water system.
“This project was inspiration for starting of the park by Captain Haynes, that was so important for recreational purposes for the early day residents, who, with nostalgic interest in this writing memories of the original first park, have related many anecdotes of the old cement swimming pool, with long row of clean, light bath houses on the south side of the pool, the row boats, and the power boat named ‘The Katie,’ that never ceased to be the main attraction and source of pleasure at Haynes Dream. It plied its way from the dam, through the park, past the old fair grounds in the northwest area of the city, and on to the head of North Spring River, near where the rifle range of New Mexico Military Institute operates in practicing at the present time.
PICNIC, PLAY GROUNDS
“Among the main attractions at Haynes’ Dream, especially enjoyed by the children, was the zoo with its coyotes, raccoons, badgers and little prairie dogs remembered by Roswell children, now grown men and women. Finally there were deer, antelope, a black bear and all kinds of New Mexico birds and fish.
“A retired Roswell school teacher, beloved by hundreds of the cities’ boys and girls of the past, said, ‘best of all was the picnic ground, the first provided for Roswell people, with seats under big trees that were enjoyed by the teachers as well as the children.’
“With boring of more and more artesian wells during the rapid growth and development of the city, the water in Spring River that had its source mainly from the artesian belt springs, gradually diminished. It was a sad day when there was finally none … nothing at all left on which to float the boats. There was even a scarcity of water with which to keep the beautiful trees thriving, and none at all for the swimming pool for the young swimmers. North Spring River is a dry riverbed.
Soon after the death of Captain Haynes, in 1911 or 1912, Haynes’ Dream was closed down, and now has become only a dim memory, or a happy dream of the past, that had its beginning as a day-dream of a pioneer who planned ahead for educational benefits, as well as for the happiness and pleasure of Roswell people and for future generations.
“Jack Whiteman, florist, of Roswell Blossom shop; and Bob Whiteman of Washington, D.C. (Redfield: sons of the late Charlie Whiteman and Dola Haynes Whiteman,) are grandsons of Captain Haynes. From his grandfather Jack inherited his love of nature, and his ‘green thumb.’ Interested horticulturist have come from long distances to see his fame collection of every species of cactus he was able to find throughout the Southwest, that he was compelled to neglect in recent years because of his growing floral interest.
CAHOON PARK CREATED
“While the unforeseen circumstances of failure of the water supply and drying up of the river caused failure of the park project and a total loss of the park land and all the holdings, the original idea that seemed a fantastic dream, or wishful thinking, was really the incentive for, and the beginning of the beautiful Cahoon Park. Haynes’ Dream proved the need of parks in the dry treeless country.
“To another Roswell man, of far reaching influence and vision of development, the late Edgar A. Cahoon — for whom the park was named and created – belongs a large share of the credit for Roswell’s modern park system.
“There could be no more appropriate memorial than Cahoon Park, for the pioneer who brought the equipment and canvas bags of money, in a two-horse hack or buckboard, before there was any railroad, for the first bank for Roswell and Southeastern New Mexico.
“Cahoon founded the First National Bank of Roswell.
“Cahoon’s visions were for development of ranches and farms, in the dry barren country, and city industries, and schools and churches, and institutions of higher learning, and chiefly a railroad, for all of which he gave financial aid freely, in substantial loans from the time of his coming, in 1890, until his death in December, 1934.
TREE PLANTING IN 1892
“Mrs. J.P. Church, of Roswell, is one of the two or three pioneers living of a group who gathered on the banks of North Spring River, on the site of Haynes Dream and Cahoon Park on April 2, 1892, for a get-to-gether and tree planting ceremonies.
“Nearly every civic minded man of Roswell had a hand in planting those old cottonwood trees, that have survived droughts, and the storms and the big blizzard of 1932, of 20° below zero, that killed nearly all the cottonwoods. Said Mrs. Church, ‘We planted a row on both the south and north side of the river, but I believe those on the north side, where we gather for the old-timers reunions and barbecues, are the only ones that are left.
“‘The ones I can remember who helped were Edgar A. Cahoon, Nathan and Joe Jafar, Sydney and Will Prager, my husband, J.P. Church; Billy Atkinson, Mr. and Mrs. McGaffey, the Whitemans, and several more I can’t remember,’ said Mrs. Church.
“‘Captain Haynes hadn’t moved to Roswell at that time. The wives of all the men who planted the trees were present, including myself,’ she said.
“There are 173 acres in the entire Cahoon Park holdings, 17 acres in the immediate park area, and 156 acres included in the fine Municipal Golf Course, which, with additional land purchased in recent years extends north as far as the municipal airport.
“The Roswell Museum, deBremond Stadium on 11th St., Cahoon Park, and the Girl Scout ‘Little House,’ in the park area, were all built as parts of the WPA program of 1934, ‘35, and ‘36.
“Frank Standhardt was architect for the park project — for the miles of gracefully designed stone walls and arched bridge over the lily pond and the sunken garden; for the stone tables, and seats, and some of the drives in the landscaping special project.
TYPICALLY REMINISCENT
“The picnic grounds, the shady foot paths, the bath houses, and even the fine swimming pool are typically the same as the old park’s only larger and more modern, in keeping with the progress of time in development.
“In a zoo, on the south side of Cahoon Park, one can find many of the same kind of animals the children enjoyed watching in that pioneer Park of the early days.
“There is even the ‘big black bear’ so similar to that first one, that it seems might have just come out of hibernation since he came to make his home in old Hayne’s Dream over half a century ago."
