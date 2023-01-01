Earthquakes in New Mexico
With the recent occurrence of a couple of small tremors in southeastern New Mexico, I thought it would be fun to research the history of earthquakes in New Mexico. As it turns out, earthquakes and rumblings are not that unusual in this area.
Some of the earliest information I found about earthquakes in New Mexico was as early as 1906. Following are just a few clips I found to share with you today. I hope you enjoy this information.
The Spanish American
24 Nov., 1906
Earthquake Shook New Mexico
An Albuquerque dispatch of November 15 says: At 5:10 this morning this city and other towns of the central and southern part of New Mexico were awakened by several earthquake shocks, but no damage is reported.
Wall ornaments, shelf goods and even buildings shook a little, but there was no uneasiness among the people and no damage whatever.
Socorro, San Marcial, Laguna and other towns south and west report having felt the tremors, but say no harm came from them. The vibrations traveled from east to west.
A slight but distinct earthquake shock was felt at Roswell. The shock was felt most distinctly by guests at the Grand Central hotel. (Janice Dunnahoo: The Grand Central hotel stood where the UFO Museum now stands.)
An earthquake shock at Mescalero Indian reservation at 5 o’clock awoke people and shook things from shelves. Many El Paso people have reported that the shock was felt there.
Roswell Daily Record
April 20, 1906
EARTHQUAKE IN NEW MEXICO
Denver, Colorado, April 20 — A special dispatch to the Denver Times from Trinidad, Colorado, says: Mount Capulin, an extinct volcano eight miles from Folsom, New Mexico, and sixty miles from Trinidad, is reported to be emitting smoke and heat from a fissure broken in its side by two distinct earthquake shocks felt this morning.
Kansas City, April 20 — Word has been received by the Postal Telegraph Co., of this city that no serious damage resulted from the earthquake shocks felt near Folsom, N.M., this morning.
Deming Graphic
May 31, 1918
EARTHQUAKE FELT IN NORTHERN NEW MEXICO
Third Shock Since 1874 Is Also Felt at Las Vegas — There Was Little Damage.
Santa Fe, N.M., May 28 — The third earthquake shock felt in Santa Fe since 1874 occurred here at 5:30 o’clock this morning and was heavy enough to shake plaster off the walls of houses. The shock lasted about five seconds and was accompanied by a plainly audible rumbling.
Reports from nearby towns indicate that the quake was generally of the same strength and duration.
Las Vegas Is Shaken.
East Las Vegas, N. M., May 28 — A slight earthquake shock was felt here at 5:30 this morning, lasting only a few seconds. Buildings were shaken, but no damage was done.
