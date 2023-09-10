Roswell in 1889 — Part 2
Today, I continue to share some bits and pieces of articles taken from the Roswell Daily Record. These articles were published on the respective anniversary day in 1989, in honor of the 100-year birthday of Chaves County. They ran under the headline, "100 years ago today — In celebration of Chaves County's 100-year anniversary, Feb. 25, 1889.”
History always stays the same. I hope you enjoy these little vignettes of life right here, within Lincoln and Chaves counties, so many years ago.
Vision editor’s note: The following newspaper articles are reprinted exactly as they were published at the time.
Aug. 28, 1889
• Mendenhall & Garrett have built a new livery stable on the corner of Main and Second streets, on the lot of Capt. G.E. Overton, for which they have a five year’s lease.
The barn is about 73 feet long by 32 front, well built and conveniently arranged. In connection therewith they will build a corral large enough to enclose both lots, with when done will make a very attractive and convenient livery. Mr. Mendenhall is an old experienced delivery man and will do a paying business.
• L. Hale, representing the Bloomington Nursery, Bloomington, Illinois, visited this section of the country this week. Mr. Hale sells fruit trees at least 100 per cent cheaper than any other agent that ever visited Roswell, and he sells the best varieties of fruit and guaranteed his stock.
This year, he was so late in coming here that his business was not as good as it would otherwise have been, yet he took a number of good orders.
Apple trees, the best varieties, three years old, he sells for 40 cents, while others have sold them for $1, and other kinds in proportion. Anyone not yet supplied should leave their order with Mr. Hale.
Oct. 6, 1889
• Dr. Skipwith was delayed on his Las Vegas trip by the serious illness of several parties last week. One was Mr. Hood, who had a painful sore on his hand, which finally terminated in blood poisoning, necessitating the amputation of the forefinger of the right hand.
It was feared for a time he would lose his hand, but we are glad to say he is now improving and no further fears are entertained. The doctor and wife left with four in hand Tuesday morning.
Oct. 9, 1889
• Captain J.C. Lea of Roswell last week started a herd of 800 cows and calves to drive to Amarillo, Texas, and on Monday and Tuesday of this week. The foreman and four of his men were arrested for driving through the Capitol Syndicate pasture.
Now it will be remembered that this pasture is from 12 to 5 miles wide and 200 miles long from north to south. It is the desire of this company to build up Texline at the expense of other towns and hence it is that the men were arrested and taken prisoner to Tascosa to show reason why they should not be fined and imprisoned.
The cattle were coming to Amarillo and that was offense enough to this monopoly; but if the cattle have been driven to Texline, it is fair to presume that instead of being taken as criminals then the men would have been toasted and feasted.
Oct. 16, 1889
• The stage coach contained quite an advertisement for the Pecos Valley in its last issue. Good! You can’t say too much about it, nor anything too good.
• The proper way to stop the paper is to pay up and then stop it afterwards, if you are a gentleman and don’t go 2 cent, walk into the office and candidly say you do not wish the paper or can’t afford to subscribe.
If you are on the swindle mark it “refused” and send it back to the Post Office.
Nov. 3, 1889
• Roswell is growing slowly but surely. She now has six houses within her limits and it is safe to say that by this time next year, she will have 160. Roswell is all right. There may be a few flies on her just now, but she will someday brush those off and go ahead and become a true town.
• The Fort Worth and Albuquerque is stirring things up lively. Fort Worth has raised $40,000 and a contract has been made to build and operate 100 miles of the road within 12 months.
Roswell is directly on the proposed route, as well as Lincoln, Nogal and White Oaks. Let us all join hands and help the enterprise along.
• Pat Garrett of Roswell came in to the Eddy Argus (Janice Dunnahoo: the newspaper) Wednesday on his way to Chicago. He will conduct the new livery stable which is to be erected on the southeast corner of Canon and Fox Streets.
The contract for the stable has been let. It will be a brick, 40 x 80’ and one story high. Mr. Garrett will make the stable the headquarters of an extensive livery business.
• Joe Jaffa has been sick for several days with a very severe cold. We hope it will not terminate in any serious illness.
Historian Janice Dunnahoo can be reached at jdunna@hotmail.com.