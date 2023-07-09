A story of gunfighter Clay Allison, aka Robert A. Clay Allison
It will soon be time again for "Old Lincoln Days and Billy the Kid Pageant." So let's look at another gunfighter who spent time in New Mexico around the same period and had similar characteristics. His name was (Robert A.) Clay Allison, and like Billy the Kid back in the day, he was also feared and revered at the same time.
Clay Allison spent much time at the Lambert Hotel, known today as the St. James Hotel, in Cimarron. When Fred Lambert and his brother Gene Lambert remodeled the hotel (1901-02), they found more than 400 bullets in its ceiling. Clay Allison was said to have sent many souls to their maker in that very place. Following is his story as it was published:
Albuquerque Morning Journal
March 27, 1910
One Cowboy Captain
(A.M. Morley)
The bridge spanning the mountain stream could not be seen by the people of the plaza, but the clattering hooves of the horses usually brought the inhabitants of the town to a standstill, for Clay Allison and his company of cowboys usually entered town that way. Mounted on a well-kept horse quietly sat the man who had terrorized the community. The kingly desperado that he was he never entered town with a rush, leaning over the saddle horn. He gracefully dropped from the saddle to the ground, the split reins slid from his grasp and the rawboned figure strode across the plaza market marked by a decided limp, due to an accident that stiffened the knee joint. The features were strong and clear cut, hair jet black voice low and smooth. Yet his presence signaled the inhabitants to retire to their homes and close doors and windows. Rumors were whispered of his chilling deeds.
Dueling has gone out of fashion now. Captain Allison is said to have fought and come out victor in a Texas duel. The two enemies rode with their seconds and friends to a lonely spot; each carried a dirk and a spade. Both men dug one grave, the final resting place of the conquered. Then their right arms were lashed to their bodies, they crept back into the grave, each with a dagger in his left hand. At the signal, a shot from a six shooter, the terrible struggle began. Allison soon struck the final blow that finished his enemy. The live man was helped to the surface, while others shoveled dirt over the weaker one, the loser in a game he chose to risk. As dusk darkened into night, the tragic company grimly filed back into camp. Not a word was spoken.
A relative of the dead man followed Mr. Allison to New Mexico to avenge his wrong. While sitting at the dinner table, the avenger attempted to shoot Captain Allison across the table, but Allison saw the move, instantly grabbed his gun from his belt and Chuck, the avenging cousin, had a bullet in his brain and another man had passed in his checks. It is alleged that his historic gun was notched each time a man fell before his unerring aim.
In the seventies (,) Allison entered politics, and was the respected leader of many cowboy voters.
… One day in the courtroom the Reverend Mr. Tolby talked to (too) much. It was generally conceded that the preacher had a political pull in Congress and threatened to expose the judicial methods of the frontier court room. Allison heard the court’s orders to Mr. Tolby, “Go on saving souls and let the courts alone.” He stepped to Reverend Toby’s side and very quietly remarked, “Parson, if you ever need a friend call on me.”
The parson (protestant clergy man) has no need of friends, however, for on his next missionary trip to a neighboring mining camp an unknown assassin shot him through the back. His body was dragged from the roadside and hidden in (the) brush heap. The parson’s influence over Allison remained even after his death.
Allison’s higher nature always predominated his conduct (,) and he would except no dishonorable propositions.
As illustrative of this characteristic a certain man was not needed and must be put where he could not be troublesome to some. The situation showed the beast of the political jungle as unrelentlessly active. Tools are always needed in political warfare; so Allison was approached. He had been indicted for murder and was soon to be tried. The evidence was clear against him. As the story runs, there were ways and means for gaining his freedom. The proposition was made thus; “A certain editor is a nuisance, in the way — knows too much — is given to fighting for what he thinks is right — in truth he is a disturber of the peace.” So Clay Allison was sounded as to the possibility of accepting this bribe, which was meant to appeal to the first law of nature — self preservation. “When the fearless editor goes in his rig to go home, you arrest him in the narrow canyon, on any trumped up charge. Of course he will resist arrest, you having been previously appointed deputy sheriff for this job. Special deputies are appointed for special occasions. If he resists you, and officer in the name of the law, you must shoot him down.“ A plan well known and practiced in those days.
Then was discovered the sterling qualities of Allyson‘s honor — he fairly hissed his reply — “I never did a lowdown mean thing in my life. I never killed a man … (that) needed killing — and I was always looking him in the eye. The man you want put out of the way never did me no harm, I am a gentleman! Do your own dirty work or I’ll send you to hell.” About this time the schemers (,) seeing his hand go to his hip, hastily retired under the bed.
There is one woman who will be eternally grateful to Allison‘s memory because he refused this to orphan her babies and bring upon her a tragic widowhood. He was chivalrous to women and once wrote a gentle apology to a lady ill, lest his plan to fight his own style duel in an adjoining room, should annoy her. He made the apology good, leaving town without fighting the duel. Some types of pioneers are passing, those who never betrayed a friend nor forgave an enemy, equally successful and honest in business, with personal code of honor peculiar to themselves. To use his own expression, “My word is my bond,” and as his word was never broken the man is worthy of the highest consideration and respect.
