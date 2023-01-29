‘Mysterious Dave’ Rudebaugh
During the Lincoln County war, Billy the Kid ran with many different types of people in his gang. Some were good and just got caught up in a conflict where they had to choose sides. Others were terrible desperados who had little respect for life. Each of those characters had their own story.
Today, we’re going to look at one of those characters who was very bad, or maybe I should let you decide. The name of this person is “Mysterious Dave” Rudebaugh. This story will be in two parts as it is rather lengthy. According to the Philadelphia Times, it is a true story and quite amazing to read. I hope you enjoy it.
Philadelphia Times
May 10, 1884
A TEXAS ROMANCE
A Daring Raid on a Fort Davis Store and the Result of the Foray
THE RUSTLER’S PRETTY WIFE
Aiding Her Husband to Escape and Losing Her Own Life
Special Correspondence of the Times
CHIHUAHUA, MEXICO, May 1
I was at the Depot the other day, awaiting the arrival of a friend from Paso Del Norte when someone touched me on the arm and pronounced my name. I turned and came face-to-face with one of the most remarkable men that the Southwestern frontier has produced, no less a personage than the notorious “Mysterious Dave” Rudebaugh, who was one of “Billy the Kid’s” lieutenants during the Lincoln County, New Mexico, cow war and was afterward associated with Jesse Evans in several predatory raids along the frontier. Dave is still a young man and his handsome face and well-knit form would attract attention and excite comment anywhere. His hair was long, curly and black as a raven’s wing. He sported a mustache, neatly trimmed and waxed, of the same color as his hair, and his semi-civilized dress was of the richest possible description. A magnificent sombrero, which could not have cost less than $500, was set jauntily on his head and the handles of two silver mounted six shooters peeped from under the lapels of his broadcloth coat. A big diamond glistened on his shirt front and another sparkled on the little finger of his left hand. I returned his greeting and at his invitation walked over to an adjacent cantina and joined him in a bottle of aguardiente and a fragrant puro (Janice Dunnahoo: a cigar).
A RUSTLER
“Where have you been during the last two years, Dave?” I asked.
“In the principal cities this side of the Rio Grande,” was the answer.
“You appear to have been successful?”
“Success is no name for the hog killing times I’ve had. I’ve just coined wealth, and if luck continues I shall be able to retire and settle down in a few years.”
“You, of course, follow the ‘old racket?’” was my next observation.
“You bet and I hit it every time.”
When I referred to the “old racket,” I meant the business my dashing friend was engaged in when I last met him in Texas, which avocation, by the way, thanks to the vigilance of the State rangers, was neither safe nor profitable. Dave was a genuine rustler in those days, and no adventure was too dangerous for him to undertake.
He was a cowboy in Lincoln County, New Mexico when I first heard of him; was reckless, brave, and a dead shot with the rifle or six shooter. He was in the employ of old man Chisum, and when the cow war broke out was employed as a rustler by the great cow man and was in several desperate engagements under the leadership of William Bonney, alias “Billy the Kid,” whose fortunes he followed to the end. Pat Garrett, the Sheriff of Lincoln County, rounded up and killed the “Kid” early in the summer of 1881, near old Fort Sumner, and Dave, who was indicted in New Mexico for several murders and robberies, fled to Texas and joined Jesse Evans, who had quarreled with the “Kid” at the beginning of the cow war, and struck out for himself. Evans was the leader of a desperate band, consisting of George Davis, John Gunter, and the Graham boys. Mysterious Dave was a valuable acquisition to the outfit. He assisted Jesse Evans in planning raids and was the leader when they were executed.
A RAID ON FORT DAVIS
In the spring of 1881, immigration began to pour into the counties of Pecos, Presidio, Tom Green and El Paso. The Indians had been driven out and ranches were located in all directions. Fort Davis, the seat of Presidio County, began to improve and several stores were starting. They did a flourishing trade and the owners made a great deal of money. One of the principal mercantile firms of the post was Sender & Siebenborn’s. The Jesse Evans gang sized up the place and determined to rob it. They laid their plans accordingly, and one night, just after the boom of the retreat gun, the band rode up to the store and dismounted. The only customers in the store were two army officers. George Davis and one of the Graham boys remained with the horses. Jesse Evans and “Mysterious Dave” entered the main store. John Gunter and Ed Graham pushed their way into the office.
“Throw up your hands, gentlemen!” cried Jesse Evans and his six shooters clicked ominously.
The two army officers, the members of the firm and a clerk did as they were requested and Gunter and his companion compelled the bookkeeper to lay aside his pen and marched him out into the main store.
“What is the meaning of this?” demanded Mr. Sender.
“We have no time to answer questions,” said Mysterious Dave. All of you will please sit down on the counter close together and I would caution any man against dropping his hands. That sort of a move will cause my six shooter to talk and somebody’ll drop.”
The six men obeyed the outlaw‘s command and he took up his position in front of them with cocked six-shooters. Evans, Gunter and Graham retired to the office and rifled the safe. They made the money up into a convenient bundle and Evans tied it to the horn of his saddle. During all this time Dave had been keeping guard over the prisoners. One of the officers wore a fine gold watch, and the outlaw retrieved him of it and compelled him to empty his pockets. When the officer lifted up the skirts of his coat to get to the pockets of his pantaloons he displayed a six-shooter scabbard.
“Ah! My friend,” said Dave, “I see you are armed, I’ll take the six-shooter also.” He did and buckled the belt about his waist.
Evans called him from the outside and he backed toward the door. On the threshold he paused. Replacing one of his pistols in the scabbard, he raised his sombrero and bowed low. “Good evening, gentlemen,” he said, and then closed the door.
PURSUING THE ROBBERS
The robbers rode away and it was sometime before the men in the store dared raise an alarm. “E” Company, of the State Rangers under command of Captain Charles L. Nevill, were camped six miles from the post at Mookie’s ranch. A messenger was dispatched thither with the news of the robbery. A scouting party, under the command of Sergeant L. B. Carruthers, started out in pursuit of the rustlers. One of the members of the plundered firm, Siebenborn, was completely prostrated by the event and took to his bed. A nervous fever set in and after a short sickness, he died. Sergeant Carruthers followed the trail of the outlaws and finally overtook them near the center of the great Prison plain. The gang showed fight and the Rangers attacked them. One of the Graham boys was wounded and George Davis was killed. A ranger named Jackson was mortally wounded. After a sharp battle, the outlaws surrendered and they were brought back to Fort Davis and lodged in the county Presidio. All of the stolen property was recovered. In less than a week after their incarceration Evans, Gunter, and the Graham boys were released on bail. The Grahams forfeited their bonds and escaped to Arizona. All three were afterward killed there at a mining camp not far from Tombstone. Evans and Gunter stood their trial, were convicted, and sentenced to ten years each in the penitentiary. A short time after the removal to this institution they attempted to escape and Evans was successful. He fled from the state and was afterward heard of in Sonora, Mexico, where he was leading an honest life as a ranch superintendent. Gunter was less successful. In endeavoring to scale the walls of the penitentiary he was shot dead by a guard. Mysterious Dave was wanted for so many crimes that he was unable to give bail and languished in jail. He had many friends, however, and they contributed to make (Vision Editor: making) his sojourn in prison as pleasant as circumstances would permit. After his companions were liberated, he was the only prisoner. Knowing his desperate character, however, and fearing that he might attempt to escape, the sheriff solicited ranger assistance to guard the jail and a squad of men were stationed there. To further secure the desperate prisoner he was heavily ironed and chained to the stone wall. One night, about a week after Dave became the sole occupant of the jail, the overland stage going East brought in among its passengers a young woman, elegantly dressed and wearing a profusion of expensive jewelry. She was very beautiful with a rich olive complexion, delicately tinted cheeks, full red lips, which, when parted, disclosed teeth of dazzling whiteness, and large brown eyes capable of great expression. Her hands were small and shapely and her form was willowy and lissome. The tiniest of feet peeped from under her silk skirt. She inquired the way to jail, and when the square adobe building was pointed out to her she went to the big gate and knocked for admission. A ranger answered the summons and raised his sombrero to the visitor, who smiled sweetly.
A RUSTLERS WIFE
“Is Mr. Dave Rudabaugh confined here?” she asked in a delicately modulated voice.
“Yes’m,” answered the ranger.
“Can I see him?”
“I reckon so. I’ll call the corporal. He has charge.”
The Ranger corporal, who was a gallant man, gazed admiringly at his beautiful visitor, and when she begged him in the sweetest of voices permission to see his noted prisoner it was readily granted.
“I am his wife,” she explained, as they walked across the jail yard, and the corporal envied Mysterious Dave being married to such a ravishing, lovely being. When the trap door was lifted and she peered down into the dark dungeon where Dave was confined she shuttered and tears started to her eyes. The rangers thought themselves brutes and were so badly infatuated that they would’ve turned the prisoner loose if she requested it.
“Can I see him up here?” she asked, timidly. “It is so dark down there.”
“Certainly,” answered the corporal, and one of the men climbed down into the dungeon and unlocked the chain which confined Dave to the wall.
His shackles were not taken off, however, and it was necessary to assist him up the ladder. When his feet touched the floor the beautiful woman pushed forward with a glad cry and twined her arms about his neck. The rangers turned away their heads and, after the first greeting, allowed the couple to talk together without interruption. When the interview was over the rangers came in and put Dave back in the dungeon. He was carefully searched, but nothing was found on his person.
“My husband tells me that you have been very kind to him,” said the beautiful visitor to the corporal, as she was leaving, “and if you will permit me I’ll send you over some wine. I shall remain here until Dave comes to trial.”
“Thank you, ma’am!” said the corporal, and he escorted her to the gate.
In about an hour after she left some wine and a box of fine cigars were brought to the jail and handed to the ranger corporal, “with the compliments of Mrs. Rudebaugh.” The rangers drank to the health of the beautiful donor and puffed the fine cigars. Three of the rangers, including the corporal, finally retired, and they complained of being unusually sleepy. Two men remained on guard but they nodded at their posts and rubbed their eyes to keep awake. At midnight, when the two men on duty should have aroused two of their companions, who would stand the balance of the night, they were both snoring loudly. Suddenly a woman, mounted on one pony and leading another, rode up and dismounted under the shadow of the jail wall. She tied both animals and crept around to the big gate. Here she waited and listened.
To be continued.
Historian Janice Dunnahoo can be reached at jdunna@hotmail.com.