‘True stories’
Like the last two weeks, I hope you will indulge me one more week, sharing just a few more stories classified under “true stories.” These stories I have saved may have very little historical value, but I found these stories exciting and intriguing. I hope you enjoy them.
The Deming Headlight
Aug. 24, 1905
That’s Why
There is a true story of a young official in the American Navy who met knowledge in a landsman when he least expected it.
While his ship was in (the) harbor, a volunteer naval brigade came on board for a little practical instruction, and the young lieutenant was detailed to give the landsmen their lesson in gun maneuver.
He showed them all the different types of guns and explained their mechanism. Once, however, his knowledge failed him. One of the guns was a new model and something about the breech mechanism was novel and perplexing.
“This, gentlemen is a new attachment for … for …“
One of the volunteer naval brigade spoke up:
“Excuse me, sir; it’s for range finding.” Then he went on to explain the working of the thing, but after a few words stopped and retired. The officer looked at him coldly.
“How do you know what you’re talking about? This device wasn’t put in any ship until three weeks ago,” he said.
“I know, sir, but, you see, I invented it,” answered the volunteer, to the lieutenant’s dismay.
The Black Range
Chloride, Socorro County
Jan. 14, 1884
A True Story of London
The best stock story about London is that one day in that modern Babylon a merchant disappeared from his home, leaving his wife and children. The papers and the “dead walls” blurted forth his description and offer of a generous reward for his body, dead or alive. At the expiration of the period allotted by law, his considerable estate was turned into money, and other merchants requited the widow for the rights to continue the prosperous mercantile operation. No one that knew him ever saw him again. The widow remained in the home he left her, and while her hair whitened with time her children grew to manhood and womanhood and had children of their own.
By and by, when the memory of the mysterious disappearance of the merchant was fresh only in the mind of the woman who had merged her life into his, while to her children it had become as a mere something told to them in childhood. The lawyers notified them that the merchant had died leaving his property to another woman and other children and that if they desired to contest the will the chance was theirs. Then it turned out that when the merchant disappeared he merely (moved) around the corner where he set up another household, reared another family behind the windows through which he could see his true wife and his legitimate children moving about his old home. He had begun life anew, built up another fortune and finished a term of life without being recognized by anyone who had known him under his true name. This story is true and is a matter of court record. It is told to show how in big cities the details of village or country life are swallowed up in the greater concerns of the vast body; how one’s own little circle is the most a city person is familiar with and how, where there are so many people, it is possible for a man to lose himself and be overlooked as if he were in a small boat.
Las Vegas Daily Optic
Nov. 21, 1896
JOHN FINN’S BEARS
Thrilling True Story of a Rocky Mountain Bear Hunt
A few years ago I was on a hunting trip in the Rocky Mountains and had for a guide and companion an old time trapper (and) miner. One evening, while we were enjoying a friendly pipe around the campfire, I asked him if he had ever had a close call with a bear; he said he had one such experience and gave me the story.
In the month of June 1884, myself and two companions, Albright and Barker, were camped on Willow Creek mountain, a spur of the main ridge of the Rockies situated about thirty miles east of the ancient city of Santa Fe, New Mexico, on the headwaters of the Pecos River. Albright and Barker, like myself, were miners, who, having met with indifferent success in the pursuit of “dame fortune,” had decided upon a month of loafing in the mountains.
Willow Creek, from whence the mountain took its name, was a small stream emptying into the main river; a dense growth of willows lined the edge, with here and there small openings cut, where the fisherman could drop his fly in the deep pools. Thick spruce and pine timber covered the mountains while numerous springs of water bubbled forth health and refreshment to all who came.
About a quarter of a mile from our camp, one of these springs had formed a small lake, here the deer used to come in the early morn’ to drink and sport in the clear water.
I have gone there, and concealing myself near their bathing place, watch them for an hour at a time. We did not molest them, for we were not in need of their meat at that time of the year, grouse and mountain trout were good enough for a hungry man and of these, we had a plenty.
Bear signs were plentiful; hardly a day passed but ... some of us saw the imprint of bruin’s (bruin is old English and means brown, as in brown bear) big foot. No one was particular about seeing the old man himself; although Albright said that he had killed almost every kind of game, except “bar,” and that he would give ten dollars to kill one.
There were an unusual amount of berries that year; we even enjoyed the luxury of strawberry shortcake “à la camp style;” then a good many cattle had been brought up from the foothills, and the bear seem to have an ... liking for fat beef. We saw … no less than three cows had been killed by (a) bear. ... there was a bear wallow, and the ground around it looked like a lot of pigs had been rooting.
We had been camped here two weeks when one morning Albright suggested we move to another place, called “Hamilton Mesa,” about six miles distant. Accordingly, Baker and I got breakfast, while Albright brought in the pack animals. He did not have to go far to find them. They would usually be on hand at meal times, for a bit of bacon or an old piece of bread were dainty delicacies not to be missed. It was the custom to tie up two burros, then the others would stay without being tied. While we were eating breakfast, they seemed uneasy. Baker remarked that something was up. Just as we finished eating, the loose burros started down the mountain as fast as they could go, the remaining ones tugging at their insecure fastenings soon broke away and followed the others. I told Baker and Albright they had better head them off, or they would go clear to the river. I started after them, leaving my gun in camp. After I had gone a half a mile or so, I saw bear tracks that had undoubtedly been made that morning. Not caring to meet bruin without my gun, I returned to camp to get it. Arriving there I found that Baker and Albright had started after the burros, Baker taking my Winchester and leaving his old muzzle-loading shotgun for me. Taking this old relic, I again took the burros’ trail; at the foot of the mountain I overtook my companions, and we proceeded on together. Following the trail up the stream apiece, we came to where they had turned sharply and started up the mountain. Baker was ahead and above me, on the side of the hill, Albright a little behind; Baker suddenly stopped, and pointing up the canyon, shouted something. I could not understand what he said, the water in the creek made so much noise. Thinking it might be our burros, I started on a run in the direction he had pointed. I had only gone a short distance when I saw Baker making for a tree, as though his life depended on it — and it did — for close on his heels were eight bears. He dropped his gun and went up that tree about as lively as a man could, but as quick as he was, the bears were quicker and almost caught him. Instinctively, I shouted, “go up further or they will catch your feet.” I had no sooner uttered the words than the pack turned and came running towards me. Being in the creek bottom where there (were) only a few small trees, I had no chance to climb, and in less time than I am telling you, they were on me. I leveled (off) the old shotgun at the head (of) one; the cap was the only thing that exploded. I used the gun as a club and struck the first bear across the nose. I had (no) time to draw back for another blow. Dropping the gun, I sprang and caught one of the small trees with one hand. Just as I caught the tree one of them struck and hit where my hand had been, tearing and splintering the tree to the ground. I saw Albright a few yards distant, and shouted to him, “for God’s sake shoot!” He said: “I can’t John, I’ll hit you.” “Well,” I shouted, “I would rather be shot than torn to pieces by these brutes.” All this time I was doing the quickest jumping and twisting around those little trees you ever saw. I don’t know how it was I escaped being torn up; finally, I fell over a log, and one bear jumped on top of me, just then Albright yelled out something, and away went the pack after him. I now started for a tree, I could have climbed a greased pole just then, and you can bet I went to the top of that tree (quickly). Albright had managed to get behind a large pile of burnt and fallen timbers, so the bears could not see him. There they stood within forty feet of him; sniffing the air and looking in his direction; presently they made a few turns and started up the mountain, leaving our crowd pretty well shaken up.
I was not anxious to leave my tree. But after making sure the enemy was not in sight I ventured down. On getting down I found my knees a little weak, my hat gone, my clothes almost torn off, and a few deep scratches on one side and shoulder. Albright and Baker were not hurt but were pretty well scared. I asked Albright if he still wanted to kill a bear and he said that he had had all the bear hunt he wanted and that he neither wanted to hunt them or have them hunt him.
You may think it’s strange that Albright did not shoot, but the fact is, if he had shot and killed one, there were seven more to take the dead one’s place. Take it all around, we thought ourselves pretty lucky. We found the burros the next day at a sawmill, four miles down the river.
H.M. Strong
Glorietta, New Mexico
Historian Janice Dunnahoo can be reached at jdunna@hotmail.com.