Pioneer stories: Bootmaker Beecher Lank and New Mexico’s State Song composer Elizabeth Garrett
Last week, I shared a couple of stories by Janet Smith about Judge Heacock of Albuquerque. Janet was a writer for the WPA, Federal Project Number One in Albuquerque.
The WPA (Works Progress Administration) was founded on May 6, 1935, under President Franklin D. Roosevelt to employ millions of out-of-work job seekers as part of the New Deal program.
As part of the WPA, Federal Project Number One employed artists, actors, writers, musicians and directors.
This week, I thought I would share just two more stories by our own Georgia Redfield, who also wrote for the WPA, Project Number One. Georgia was a writer for the Roswell Daily Record and The El Paso Times. She was also the mother to Sidney Redfield, a local artist who was known for his landscapes.
The following stories are about two of Roswell’s beloved citizens, as told by Georgia Redfield. (Folklore Project, Life Histories, 1936-39, from the Library of Congress collection.)
Beecher Lank, New Mexico Cowboy Bootmaker
By Georgia B. Redfield
Aug. 15, 1938
“Beecher Lank, New Mexico cowboy boot-maker was born at La Fayette, Indiana on May 11, 1851. He has been making boots sixty-nine of the eighty-seven years of his life.
“He was seventeen years of age when he first began making his way in the world by selling newspapers. He remembers selling over two hundred and fifty papers on the day, May 19, 1868, that General Grant was unanimously nominated for the presidency.
“In 1869, when he was eighteen, he began making boots in Kansas City, Missouri, and while working continuously at bootmaking he gradually made his way west. He made cowboy boots for many years in Texas and for a while in Arizona before coming to Roswell, New Mexico in 1914. He has made cowboy boots continuously for over twenty-four years, at Amonett's — the oldest saddle and boot shop in Roswell and southeast New Mexico.
“For more than an average lifetime Mr. Lank has bent over machines patiently working out beautiful designs in decorative stitching, and carefully shaping and building sturdy arches for as fine boots as can be made anywhere in the United States.
“When he first began making boots in Kansas City, Ulysses S. Grant was president of the United States. There was no Roswell in New Mexico and the Chisums were blazing the trails for the first herds of cattle that were brought from Texas to the Pecos Valley, and John Chisum had not yet established the famous Jingle-Bob Ranch at the head of South Spring River, six miles southeast of what is now Roswell. Mr. Lank cannot give even an approximate number of the thousands of boots he turned out during the years when a cowboy was judged by the boots he wore.
“‘Things are different now,’ he said, ‘since the cattle business is not the most important industry in this part of the country, but I am still making lots of fine boots for the old cattlemen who want the real cowboy boots they can be proud of, and that can be worn in comfort.’
“‘I don't work as fast as I used to, but I will show you I can still do a good job.’
"The boots, he proudly brought out for inspection, proved indeed, that he not only could ‘do a good job’ on their construction but that he was a master of the trade of which he has made an art, anyone might be proud of mastering.
“‘I can make all kinds of boots,’ said Mr. Lank, ‘fancy ones like these or plain ones, and I make shoes too. I don't work as fast though as I used to when I was younger for I am getting old and slowing up. I like to make them — like to think about who will wear them when they are finished, and try to imagine what kinds of places they will be worn in, but I am getting tired. I would like to rest for the years I have left to live if I didn't have to pay for part of my keep. I get a little old age pension but its just enough to pay my landlady. I board with Mrs. Long at 205 E. 7th Street.’
“When asked if he didn't have any relatives he replied: ‘I don't know. I was married and had a daughter, Pearl. I don't know where she is now, or if she's still living or not. I married a girl named Jennie Moore but she died a long time ago, I don't remember when.’
“‘No.’ He replied, when asked if he could tell any stories of interest that have happened in his life.
“‘I don't remember things very well anymore. I saw Grant and heard him speak in Kansas City in 1880. I saw McKinley there too, and Teddy Roosevelt.’
“When asked if he liked Roswell he said, ‘Yes, and I like to work for Mr. Amonett. He is always good to me, and all the other workers make it as easy for me as they can. Everybody I know is good to me.’
“His patient kind eyes lit up in appreciation as he talked of kindness shown him. He was gentle and pleasant and smiled all the time he talked during our interview showing a mouth full of strong white teeth — all his own, which is remarkable for a man of his age. He doesn't wear glasses either except for reading and close-up work.
“‘Oh yes,’ he said, ‘I forgot I did have something interesting happen in my life. Just a month or two ago, I got a letter from Governor Clyde Tingley — a birthday letter. Here it is,’ he said, ‘read it.’
“I took it from him and read the few kind words that cheered and made happier the old man who had been alone for many of these last birthdays of his life that should have been made happier.
“‘Now wasn't that a fine thing for our Governor to remember an old man like me on his birthday?’
“‘It was indeed!’ was my reply, and I truly thought it was. The letter dated May 11, 1938, is given below:
“Dear Mr. Lank:
“Congratulations on your eighty-seventh birthday!
“Mrs. Tingley and I sincerely hope that you may enjoy many more happy birthdays.
“Cordially Yours,
“Clyde Tingley
“The kind birthday wishes of Governor and Mrs. Tingley find an echo in the hearts of the many Roswell friends of Mr. Lank.”
Early Life of Elizabeth Garrett
By Georgia B. Redfield
Feb. 15, 1937
“‘As an ‘old-timer’ — as you say — I will be glad to tell you anything you would like to hear of my life in our Sunshine State-New Mexico,’ said Elizabeth Garrett in an appreciated interview graciously granted this writer. Appreciated because undue publicity of her splendid achievements and of her private life, is avoided by this famous but unspoiled musician and composer.
“‘My father, Pat Garrett came to Fort Sumner, New Mexico in 1878. He and my mother, who was Apolinaria Gutierrez, were married in Fort Sumner.
“‘I was born at Eagle Creek, up above the Ruidoso in the White Mountain country.
“‘We moved to Roswell (Redfield: five miles east) while I was yet an infant. I have never been back to my birthplace but believe a lodge has been built on our old mountain home site.
“‘You ask what I think of the Elizabeth Garrett bill presented at this session of the legislature? To grant me a monthly payment during my lifetime for what I have accomplished of the State Song, I think was a beautiful thought.
“‘I owe appreciation and thanks to New Mexico people and particularly to Grace T. Bear and to the ‘Club o' Ten’ as the originators of the idea. If this bill is passed New Mexico will be the first state that has given evidence of appreciation (Redfield: in such a distinctive way) to a composer & author of a State Song.
“‘Even if never passed, the thought alone will be an inspiration to me to work harder. If it is granted, then I will give up my music classes and devote all my time in the future to producing more things that I hope will be passed along with my State Song ‘O Fair New Mexico.’
“‘My childhood days on a ranch near Roswell were happy — neither constricted nor restricted. I led an active outdoor life, rode horseback, and did all things any child loves to do.
“‘One of my earliest recollections of composing was when swinging on a limb of an old apple tree. I made up a song about the apple blossoms and the bees that were buzzing around the trees. I never catch the scent of apple blossoms that I don't feel again the leafy shadows, under the trees and the bright sun, and hear the songs of the birds as they called to each other from tree to tree in the orchard.
“‘Quite frequently,’ said Elizabeth Garrett, ‘my father had to bring harmony with a gun. I try to do so by carrying a tune.’
“Elizabeth Garrett spoke in praise and affection of her brave father, who accomplished much as a peace officer.
“In writing of Elizabeth Garrett her friend Mildred Marshall says:
“‘At the age of six Elizabeth was placed in a school for the blind in Austin, Texas. Here her musical education began. As a very small child she showed extraordinary musical talent. This she inherited from her mother who was descended from the Spanish.
“‘Graduating with honors, she continued her musical education under the best teachers in Chicago and New York, making her way by her compositions and teaching, her voice is a dramatic soprano.
“‘When you hear Elizabeth Garrett sing — the State Song — “O Fair New Mexico,” with her own people joining in the chorus you are completely carried away.
“‘Then to listen to her as she sings the great music of the Old Masters on the birth, death, and resurrection, of the Savior is like a benediction.
“‘Appearing in all the large cities in the United States, Elizabeth Garrett has been enthusiastically received. She has been much feted. No matter how much they fete her, they cannot keep her beyond a certain time, for ‘daughter of the West’ that she is, she always returns to her beloved New Mexico.’
“New Mexico is proud of Elizabeth Garrett and Roswell people feel she belongs to them for here she has built her ‘Dream House’ and here she will live her life, and write in song and music stories of her people and the land she loves.”
“Sources of Information
“Interview — Elisabeth Garrett — Roswell, New Mexico,
“and book ‘Women Who Man Our Clubs’
“By Mildred Marshall Scouller”
(Vision Editor: Published in 1934 by John C. Winston Company, the book “Women Who Man Our Clubs” is listed as part of the University of Minnesota’s archives since May 12, 2022.)
Historian Janice Dunnahoo can be reached at jdunna@hotmail.com.