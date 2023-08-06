A story of two brave little boys — kids of one of Roosevelt's Rough Riders
This week I want to share the story of two brave little boys. The story is incredible but true. It started when I found a picture with their names on the back of my husband's grandparent's memorabilia. After visiting with my husband's aunt about it, she told me the story as she had heard it. I will share what she told me, then a couple of newspaper articles about their accomplishments.
This story will have two-parts.
Two little Oklahoma boys, Louis, 7, and Temple, 5, wanted to go on a trip alone. Their mother had passed away, leaving their dad with six children. They had four sisters. Their dad was a U.S. Marshall, a rancher and good friends with President Theodore Roosevelt.
These two little boys always talked about a trip alone to New Mexico. They wanted to visit the Pecos Valley, Santa Fe and the Texas Panhandle. They would look at maps every night and talk about traveling the roads that would take them to visit these places. They memorized the route and begged their father to let them go alone, on horseback, to see these places.
Their father told them he would consider it if they could successfully take a shorter journey from their Guthrie home to their ranch. The trip took them four days, but they were successful.
After that, their dad finally gave in and opened a bank account for each to have money for their trip. He told them this would be enough for their necessities and horses and gave them his blessing to venture out on this journey they had wished for so long.
The following articles tell more about what happened. I hope you enjoy their unbelievable story.
Roswell Daily Record
Aug. 25, 1909
YOUTHFUL RIDERS ARRIVE SAFELY IN ROSWELL
Louis Abernathy, aged seven years, and Temple Abernathy, aged five years, sons of U.S. Marshall John R. Abernathy, of Guthrie, Oklahoma, horseback and alone arrived at 2 o’clock this afternoon, having come all the way from Guthrie, Okla. They came to Roswell via Portales and Estaline, Texas. They were sixteen days on the road and in the pink of condition after their long, hard journey. The boys will stay here three or four days this having been their original destination. But they have already decided to go farther and will ride from here to Santa Fe.
The youthful riders were seen at the Midway restaurant this afternoon, getting a belated dinner, which they were eating with ravenous appetites. Both are as collected and as calm as middle aged men. Not half the young men of sixteen or eighteen would be half as informed and more capable of traveling through the country than they are. The seven year old is the master of ceremonies, but the five year old could take up the journey alone, if necessary.
They have with them the horse used by Ex-President Roosevelt in his Oklahoma hunting trip several years ago.
When asked what they made the trip alone for, Lewis told a Record reporter that he and his brother took the notion to go, asked their father, and he gave his permission, helping them make ready for the trip.
WEEKLY OKLAHOMA STATE CAPITAL
Saturday, Sept. 4, 1909
YOUTHS HIT TRAIL FOR END OF JOURNEY
Louie and Temple Abernathy Expect to Reach Santa Fe Next Tuesday Morning.
At 8:30 o’clock yesterday morning, Louie and Temple Abernachty, the youthful plainsman, hit the trail from Roswell, N.M., on their way to Santa Fe.
The father of the boys, United States Marshal J.R. Abernathy, wired them Saturday morning to forgo their trip and remain at Roswell until he joined them, but his message was too late, the boys having had a good rest had risen early and were already on their way when the message was delivered to Mayor Richardson of Roswell.
The youths expect to reach Santa Fe by next Tuesday, where they will remain until joined by their father, who expects to leave for that city Tuesday morning. Marshall Abernathy stated that owing to the press of business it would be impossible for him to remain in Santa Fe but a few hours, when he would return to this city, leaving his sons to make the return trip alone on horseback. He states that he expects the boys to make better time on the return trip than they did going, owing to the fact that they will be better acquainted with the country through which they will pass.
While in Roswell, the boys fell among friends, as Sheriff Ballard of that country was a member of Roosevelt’s Rough Riders with their father. While there a picture of the boys in the company with Mayor Richardson and Sheriff Ballard was taken and will soon adorn the walls of the United States marshal’s office in this city.
