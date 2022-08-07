Historical Anecdotes

Sally Chisum — one of the founders of Artesia
Who could have guessed that Sally Chisum Roberts, niece of the famous cattleman John Chisum, was one of the founders of Artesia?
Artesia was the third name given to the town. It was first called Miller, after a railroad employee when the railroad came through in 1894. The name was changed in 1899 to Stegman, after the first postmistress, then it was changed again to Artesia after the first artesian water well was drilled there in 1905.
The following article, written in 1905, tells the story of Sally Chisum’s foresight and involvement at the beginning of Artesia. I hope you enjoy her story.
Roswell Daily Record
June 28, 1905
Artesia Pioneer
Story of Brave Woman who was one of the first.
Fortune on Prairie
“She is a typical New Mexico woman who was not terrorized by adverse circumstances, and has succeeded in drawing from the barren prairie what many failed to get in a Land of Milk and Honey.
“From Carlsbad Sun:
“Mrs. Sally Roberts, one of the most remarkable pioneers of New Mexico, came to South Spring with her father from Denton, Texas, in November, 1876, and spent four years of her girlhood days on the famous John Chisum ranch. Here she saw Billy the Kid and other border outlaws, but says the Kid never worked a day in his short life for John Chisum. In 1880, Miss Sally Chisum was married at Anton Chico, to Mr. Roberts, who after some five years left for Germany, his old home, on a visit taking their two sons, and for various causes a divorce followed.
“Mrs. Roberts, in 1880, settled what is now the town of Artesia, where a little spring was, since the first settler came to these parts known to issue from the ground, but no attention was paid to it by the travelers who passed along except to water their horses, it being so far from any settlement and in such a lonely place. One day in the summer of 1890, Mrs. Roberts drove her team up to this place and pitched her tent, living alone and seeing no one for the first three weeks.
Then at times afterward, until the railroad happened along in 1894, Mrs. Roberts was alone much of the time, though afterward an aged aunt came to reside with her. From 1894 to 1902, matters went along smoothly enough for Mrs. Roberts, nothing of a special interest occurring. She labored on, putting out a little orchard, which she irrigated with water from the little spring above spoken of. During all these years Mrs. Roberts was a firm believer in the future of her location, having had a little hole drilled down 124 feet, from which water of the best quality issued from an inch pipe, which she led through her milk room and also into her kitchen of her home. This was the first artesian well at Artesia and was put down twelve years ago. Mrs. Roberts continually talked up her Ranchita and said it was the place where artesian water in large quantities would someday be found.
Along in 1902, a party of promoters came along, and from conversation with Mrs. Roberts and others, concluded that somewhere near the station of Miller, about half a mile from Mrs. Roberts’ house, would be an excellent place to drill for artesian water.
“Then is when Smith, the Hamiltons and others associated with them made the first expenditure of any consequence in that neighborhood. Shortly after water was struck and the town of Artesia was platted. The first well was a spouter, and furnishes water at present for all purposes in a town of over one thousand people. Just previous to this time, Mrs. Roberts and Frank Rhinebolt bought a deeded 160 acre tract from J.T. Truitt, and Mrs. Roberts hastened to purchase Mr. Rhinebolt’s interest. Then when the town was platted Mrs. Roberts at once laid out a portion of her land for town purposes, having, with the 160-acre tract of deeded land, her own homestead also.
“During the first rush for Artesia, Mrs. Roberts fed as high as fifty people for breakfast for several days there being no other place or house near, where people could find accommodations, and it is no doubt owing to the choice viands gotten up only as Mrs. Roberts knows how to prepare them, that caused so many people to locate at Artesia.
“Since the town has started Mrs. Roberts has drilled one of the best wells in the belt, it being 996 feet deep with water rising in a solid 8 inch stream for 2 feet above the casing. This will insure all of Mrs. Roberts land plenty of water for irrigation and leaves the early pioneer the largest owner of land in and near the town of Artesia. It is seldom the early settler lives to enjoy the fruits of years of toil, privation and hardship, but so it is in the case of Mrs. Sally Roberts. Her father, Mr. James Chisum, now resides next door to her on his quarter section, spending much of his time over at Mrs. Roberts whose cozy home of seven rooms is always filled with her friends, old and young, and no more cheerful place can be found. Shrubbery and trees of all kinds grow all around the house and when visited by the Sun reporter, Mrs. Roberts was found picking gooseberries which grow in great abundance near her door. She was assisted by a young lady, whom she called “My Dear,” but from the young lady’s cheerful looks, one could easily take it she would be somebody’s other than Sally’s dear, ere many years.
“Mrs. Roberts kindly showed the reporter over her possessions, saying that the town had come to her and had gotten almost too close, and that someday she would move again to where people were not so numerous as in Artesia. Her eldest son, John Roberts, who has been with her for some time, is expected back soon from a trip to Kansas, to look after interests while her father will reside with her also. After interviewing her father Mr. James Chisum for an hour the reporter was treated to one of Mrs. Robert’s sumptuous meals, during which she related her travels in a trip to Jalisco, Mexico, telling about their food and how uncomfortably hot the climate was in April and how she met S.A. Nelson there. He was the former gardener of the Pecos Valley, who seems to be as cheerful as ever trying to raise an experimental garden, about 50 feet square.
Historian Janice Dunnahoo can be reached at jdunna@hotmail.com.