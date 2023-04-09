Historical Anecdotes

Prosperito Gonzales — My First Trip to Ruidoso as told to his boyhood friend
This week, I would like to share with you another "Silver Lining" story by Dan Storm. Dan was a rancher, musician, writer and folklorist, and he carried many other titles, such as a friend to many, a lover of nature and a leader in his church. Many may have known him from the reenactment of the Lincoln County war. Dan was the longest-running actor in that reenactment, playing the role of Buckshot Roberts. He also was a friend of our family, and his friendship blessed us.
Dan lived a colorful life and would tell the stories of many of the things he wrote about. The following story was a favorite of our family. I hope you enjoy it!
Vision editor’s note: The following newspaper article is reprinted exactly as it was published at the time.
Ruidoso News
Ruidoso, New Mexico
October 26, 1953
THE SILVER LINING
by Daniel A. Storm
Prosperito Gonzales-My First Trip to Ruidoso as told to his boyhood friend
Prosperito Gonzales of Glencoe remembers one night when the wild coyotes were howling every place except over him. They were under him and all around him in every direction as he lay bedded down in the wagon.
And this was not on the lone prairie although Prosperito, twelve or thirteen years old, was a pretty lonesome little farmer lad.
All this took place just close by Carmen Phillips’ Old Mill; and as far as Prosperito remembers, this was all there was to Ruidoso in that day. His next trip with the wagon he remembers seeing the old post office and Hoagland’s Sawmill – but that is all.
This first trip Prosperito had hauled a load of wheat to the mill to be ground into flour. This trip took half a day, starting out at two in the morning; so Prosperito was staying overnight, planning to go back with the flour the next day.
There must have been a hundred coyotes, says Prosperito, they were all around the wagon; some were under the wagon, and some would stand up and put their front feet up on the wagon bed, smelling, y llorando toda la noche-and crying (howling) all night. I could not sleep for being afraid; I was wondering when they would jump up in the wagon.
Old Time Ways of Farming
Early in April this year Prosperito, talking about his boyhood:
“I was born in this house.” said Prosperito, pointing to the Prosperito Gonzales home which is now the home of Manuel and Dorothy Carrillo. (Dorothy is Prosperito’s daughter.)-“I was born here, January 23, 1908.”
Casting his green eyes up and down the valley, Prosperito went on:
“This is the first time I have seen the winter last so long. The ants came out last week but now they went back. It is time for the new leaves on the Alamos (cottonwoods) to come out, but no.”
“Were the winter’s hard back in those days?” I asked.
“Oh, no.” said Prosperito. “We were muy contento (very happy.) We had plenty of food and plenty of wood. We could rest all winter. In the summer we worked, raising our food. We did not have much money, but we had plenty of everything and everybody helped each other. You did not have to worry.”
“There were no tractors, in those days,” Prosperito remembers, “everything was with the arms of the man, or the strength of the horses, mules, or oxen. We even had to make most of our tools, in the blacksmith shop. We made our own plows, out of wood with an iron point.”
“What did we raise? We raised potatoes, corn, onions, big peas, little peas, two or three kinds of beans, chili and garlic, wheat and oats, and cana (cane) to make syrup. We pressed the juice by a machine run by a horse going round and round. Then we sold this in El Paso, or traded some of it to the Mescaleros for other things, like pottery and coffee beans. The coffee beans were green and the Mescaleros did not know they had to be roasted. The Mescaleros made good pots of all kinds, some for cooking, some for water, and some with a narrow neck for burying money. There were no banks. The ground would not eat up the clay pots of the Mescaleros; so the money would stay there a long time. Maybe some of it is still there, but where?”
Thrashing Wheat The Same As In Bible Times
“When the wheat was ready in the field, says Prosperito, we would mow it with a guardana (a scythe and cradle.) This was a large blade with a curved handle with long fingers to hold the wheat in one bundle. Coming behind the man with the mowing blade was the one who tied the bundles. After each swing with the blade, this man who was mowing would drop the wheat in a neat bundle. The man right behind him would take one or two of the stalks and use it to quickly tie the bundle and leave it there. This way it would be easy to pick up and throw on the wagon.
The best man to tie was my Uncle, Jesus Miraval; and the best man to mow was Uncle Frank Chaves, who was a large strong man. He could take a wild horse by the ears and bring him to the ground.”
“When the wheat was dry, but not too dry, we would throw it in the wagon and take it over to the hera (threshing floor,) this was a round corral - like the one you see there with upright cedar posts. The ground inside was packed hard. In the center of this corral we made a great stack of the bundles of wheat. Then when the wheat was dry, one or two of us would get on top of the stack and begin throwing bundles of wheat down. Then we would let in the goats and they would go round and round this thrashing pen and these goats would trample out the grains of wheat from the stalks as we threw them down. After all the grain was trapped on the floor, very hard and smooth, we would turn out the goats.”
“Then with pitchforks we would pitch out the straw leaving the grain and small chaff. With a broom we would sweep up this, and then wait for the wind. When the wind came up, we would take shovels and throw the grain into the air, and the wind would blow away the chaff (winnowing) while the wheat fell to the floor. After all the wheat was blown clean by the wind, we would put it in sacks, so the wind this way would help us.
The next thing would be to put all the sacks of wheat in the big wagon to be taken to the mill. The first time the rooster would sing after midnight - this was two or three in the morning - I started up the Ruidoso Valley. The sun would come up by the time I got to Pete Hale’s place. (Tull Stansel’s place today.) Then I would go on and get to the mill a medio día (at mid-day.) Other wagons would be there and you had to wait your turn.
That first night as I made my bed in the wagon when it got dark, as soon as I lay down the coyotes gathered all around began crying. And wolves too, this animal cries muy trieste (very mournful.) And big Coyotes! I let one horse eat grass, and had the other tied to the wagon. This way they would not stray. One would not go without the other. These animals were large with large feet. You could not buy the shoes; you had to have them made by the blacksmith. When the coyotes and wolves would come around the wagon, almost climbing in with me, these horses would hit at the animals with their front feet and kick with their hind feet, but these creatures were very light to get out of the way and would come right back. I did not sleep that night; but I started back home the next day at midday with my flour. I still do not know what the coyotes wanted, they did not seem bravo (fierce) but they kept me awake anyway.”
Hoaglan’s Saw Mill And The Post Office
“Later on after the trip of the coyotes, says Prosperito, I went up with hay to trade for lumber at Hoagland’s Mill. This was just this side of the first bridge. There are big pine trees on this place – no room for a mill – but these trees have grown up since that time.
The post office was right there where Mon Jeau Courts are today. This was a post office and store. All they had in the store were horse shoes, horse shoe nails, salmon, sardines and crackers. No candy, no Coke. The salmon were twenty cents, and the sardines, five cents. But big cans of salmon, bigger than the cans of coffee today. The sardines were like today.”
I did not ask my childhood friend whether or not he would like to go back to the old days; yet I am fairly sure what his answer would be. Whoever else does not look back heavily upon the days of his childhood? There is much to be said for the old days. Is there not? If we could just bring back the feeling of rugged health, the sense of friendship of a pioneer community, the trustfulness of one to the other, the leisurely pace of life where heart attacks, strokes, and nervous breakdowns were strange words to hear.
“We did not mind the hard work, says Prosperito. We were strong. We ate strong food, and we were all friends.”
Thankful to say there is still some of the strong food to be found; for Carmen still grinds flour at his meal. And the pioneer friendship of early days still abides in the shadow of the White Mountain.
