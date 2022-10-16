Historical Anecdotes

The value of bridges
How often do we drive over a bridge here without a thought of it? What happened when there was no bridge or the river was flooding? How did people get their mail and dry goods from the mercantile store from distant locations or even travel from one place to another?
Following are a couple of articles that give us a glimpse of life in early Roswell. One piece tells about a bridge washed out by a flood in 1904. The people of Roswell were trying to get their mail and send it but could not for several days, so they had to go to great lengths to resolve the problem.
The second article tells of building the first bridge here.
Rufus Dunnahoo, my husband’s great-great-grandfather, led a wagon train coming through Roswell from Seven Rivers, New Mexico and going to Las Vegas, New Mexico. They were going to ford the river, but the water was too high and fast. With the help of Capt. Joseph C. Lea and a few others, they built the first bridge over the Hondo River at today’s South Main Street.
After building it, they traveled to Las Vegas, but Rufus liked our town so much that he decided to return and set up shop as the first blacksmith in Roswell.
Next week, I would like to share a sequel to this story about when Billy the Kid helped Rufus Dunnahoo cross the Pecos River when it was flooding.
Roswell Daily Record
Oct. 4, 1904
Mail Today
Left On Special Boat This Afternoon
The First Mail Out Of Roswell Since Last Thursday — The Mails Sent South On Saturday Are Held In Carlsbad
“The first mail since Thursday left here this afternoon on a special train for the Pecos bridge which has been washed out north of the city. There will be attempts made to transfer the mail across the Pecos river in a boat and bring back southbound mails this afternoon for the south, but the post office employees think it is still held up at Carlsbad. Postmaster Kellahin has done everything in his power to relieve the altercation, but in the face of the floods he was helpless.
“The train carrying mail and passengers left this afternoon at 1:30 for the scene of the washed out bridge on the Pecos. The train was made up of engine, one box car, combination express and mail car and one passenger car. The train was crowded with passengers and citizens going out to satisfy curiosity. The impatient commercial men who have been in the city since Wednesday were among the passengers. Very little express was carried, and attempts will be made to boat it across. The mails will be likewise transferred.”
Roswell Daily Record
March 21, 1954
There Is A Reason For Fine New Bridges Although Rivers in City Are Bone Dry
By Georgia B. Redfield
“To say that local people are entirely too casual in their acceptance of the many modern city improvements that have been developed for their pleasure and convenience during recent months scarcely expresses the lukewarm interest in the two new bridges almost completed on North Main between 10th and 11th St. and South Main and Hendricks.
“Only a few persons have driven up close enough to see the really fine initial construction work underway on the Hondo Bridge on South Main, and only three, of several, when asked, knew that the new bridge over North Spring River, on North Main, although not quite completed, has been open for traffic for some time.
Why do you Roswell people need expensive, large concrete bridges when all your rivers are dry, recently asked a comparatively newcomer resident, who has never seen our cities dry rivers go on a rampage. She didn’t know, either, that during a damaging flood, the destructive waters do not come from one “Old Man River” alone. All of the rivers unite every few years, in going on a wild fling, when spring rains come on the dry plains, west of Roswell, and in the western mountain regions, from whence they have their source.
Local Tours Revealing
“In order to become better acquainted with local conditions and recent important developments in Roswell and nearby environments a Sunday afternoons tour to the areas in which the beautiful rivers once rippled over now dry river channels, would be most revealing.
“In no other way can one understand the conditions resulting from the continued drouth, on the cities’ vegetation, and the dry farm crops, and trees and shrubbery, without visiting areas affected. We can’t realize without seeing for ourselves, the importance of assisting in conservation, of not only the water of the underground water source of the artesian basin, but city water for domestic use, and for watering lawns and flowers.
“We don’t want to have to face rationing of water in the Pecos Valley, as in Albuquerque for the past two years, and in other places in the Rio Grande Valley.
City of Many Bridges
“A long way around in writing brings us back again to our proposed Sunday afternoon’s tour to visit the new bridges over dry rivers.
“We have already visited them all, the old ones, as well as the new ones, and believe me, there are a lot of them. Roswell could very appropriately be called a city of bridges. City Manager C.M. Woodbuy gives the total number as twenty three. Twelve are over north Spring River and eleven span the Hondo. Two new ones over the Hondo will be completed in the near future, on Washington, and on the east side of the city, on Garden Avenue.
“We are proud of the fine bridges in the near city environs. We also like to claim Roswell's steel and concrete one over the Hondo, just outside of the city limits on Sunset Avenue, the fine one over the Berrendo (also dry) about three miles north of Roswell and the splendid 1,506 foot long concrete structure across the Pecos, on Highway 380, about ten miles east, considered by tourists to be one of the finest bridges in the state. Although not running bank full, at present or even half full as in past years, there is still water in the Pecos, the ‘Lifeblood of the Pecos Valley.’
New Bridge
“The first visit on our recent afternoons tour was to see the new 100-foot wide concrete bridge across North Spring River on 83-foot wide North Main Street. While already open for traffic, laying of cement has not yet been completed, as can be seen in the accompanying photograph. Neither have the attractive, two-branch boulevard electric lights been installed.
“They will be placed on the central dividing line of the bridge and will extend north up the newly constructed central parking, brilliantly lighting North Main past the campus of New Mexico Military Institute.
“Plans are for installing the same or similar boulevard lights on the Hondo bridge, nearing completion. The lights will extend from the bridge down South Main Street and part of Walker Air Force Base Road. They will contribute to the attractiveness of the new concrete structure, as well as to better is needed, probably more than on any other combined business in residence street in Roswell.
First Hondo Bridge
“There have been many kinds of bridges, the first one was laid across the Hondo, for the crossing of Rufus Dunnahoo’s long covered wagon caravan of early settlers in 1881, when the old Hondo river was on one of its rampages and running bank full.
“Although it was before our coming to the Pecos Valley, we were told the story of that first bridge by the lake (by) Mr. Dunnahoo himself, before his death several years ago.
“‘We were all pretty well worn out from that long hard journey across the plains,’ he said, ‘and when we neared the little Roswell settlement, we thought we would soon have a nice hot meal and a bed to sleep in. We found the Hondo, that we expected to ford, was running bank full. A man came along and told us to send for Captain Lea. Captain J.C. Lea (was) called the ‘Father of Roswell’ (who solved all problems for the little village. — Roswell Daily Record, March 21, 1954)’
“‘So we did, and Captain Lea and Buck Guice came down and had some men bring some long vigas (beams — Roswell Daily Record, March 21, 1954) and we put them across the banks of the river and cut some underbrush growing around and laid them across with two or three planks, and we crossed safely over it into Roswell.’
“‘It made a strong enough bridge for crossing over it for a long time, for the early settlers and gold seekers going over to the mines around White Oaks,’ said Mr. Dunnahoo.
“This first precarious bridge crossing the Hondo and other such experiences cause the fine new structures to be all the more appreciated by the old-timers of Roswell.
