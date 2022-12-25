A Christmas story from the past
Since we're in the middle of the holiday season I thought the following story that was printed in the Ruidoso News in 1956 would be fun to share with you today. Yes, this story happened. According to Wikipedia, the tree was an Engelmann spruce tree, 67 feet and 3 inches tall, displayed on the north side of the Ellipse or President's Park. The year was 1956.
I hope you enjoy it.
Ruidoso News
Dec. 28, 1956
A TRUE CHRISTMAS STORY
Little Lonely Spruce Tree’s Life Parallels That Of ‘Ugly Duckling’
(Ruidoso News Editor’s Note: As is our custom each year at Christmas time, the Ruidoso News presents a Christmas story for our readers, young and old. The stories have been written especially for us in the past by Dan Storm and Jim Lamb, and this year, the story is by a Capitan resident — Mary Guck, a student in the eighth grade there and the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ed Guck.)
(By Mary Guck)
Once not too many years ago, there was a lonely little spruce tree growing high in a mountain valley. It always seemed to be left out of everything.
Lonely Little Spruce Tree never had any close, friendly neighbors, no brothers or sisters, no one to talk to. Being alone was an advantage and a disadvantage. In the summer it was good because Little Spruce Tree felt all the cool breezes without a lot of other trees closely surrounding him to hold in the heat. In winter though it was a disadvantage because Little Spruce Tree felt all the cold wet snow and the strong winds.
One day in early summer, Little Spruce Tree’s branches were swaying gently in the summer breeze when he heard many men’s voices quite near. In a few minutes some men were examining all the trees. They even noticed Little Spruce Tree.
“Look at this spruce growing by itself,” one man said. “He certainly has lots of bushy limbs.”
“Trees that grow alone always have lots of limbs,” another replied. “Those kind of trees grow out instead of up.”
“Well, that’s not the kind of tree we want. It doesn’t make good lumber,” the men agreed as they continued on their way.
A few days later, many men came with saws, axes, tractors, trucks, and other tools. Most of Little Spruce Trees neighbors were cut down and hauled away for lumber, but they didn’t cut Lonely Spruce Tree.
In August, the Telephone Company was building a new telephone line and sent their men into the forest searching for good trees with which to make telephone poles.
“We’ll skip this one,” a worker said as he passed by Lonely Little Spruce. “It wouldn’t make good lumber, poles, or anything.”
The poor little tree was so sad that he felt like withering away. “No one wants me,” Little Spruce Tree sighed. “My trunk would be too full of knots to make fine lumber or poles, or anything.”
Lonely Spruce Tree was now sixty-five feet high and thirty feet wide. His tip pointed high into the deep blue sky. His branches stretched from the very bottom of his trunk in a wide circle of green needles.
One day it was getting near the end of the eleventh month of the year and there was a light snow on the ground and a feathery covering of snow on his branches. A man and his two sons stopped in the forest to try to find a Christmas tree.
“Look at this pretty tree, Dad,” one son said.
“Oh, but that’s much too big for our little house,” the father replied.
For days the Lonely Spruce could hardly hold his tip up straight, he felt so very useless. Early one morning he saw a big truck coming up a nearby hill.
“No need for me to wish anymore, I’m not wanted for anything,” the tree thought.
To his surprise, the truck stopped right in front of him! Some men stepped out of it.
“This is it,” one man in a green uniform said. “This spruce is the nearest perfect we could find.”
The men began chopping and sawing on his thick strong trunk. They placed Lonely Spruce Tree in the big truck and took him down the mountain to the railroad station. There, they loaded him on two big flatcars and he traveled all the way from the Lincoln National Forest in New Mexico to the Nation’s Capitol, Washington, D.C.
When he arrived in Washington, Spruce Tree was unloaded and taken to the President’s lawn where he was beautifully decorated and where everyone could see him.
One night shortly before Christmas, the President of the United States stood before Lonely Little Spruce Tree, who wasn’t little or lonely anymore. The President made a speech and lighted the spruce who was a Christmas tree now and stood out proudly in the middle of the wide White House lawn for all the world to enjoy and admire.
“This is the best thing that could have happened to me,” thought the once Lonely Spruce as Christmas carols were sung by happy voices. “The President said that I symbolize the “Pageant of Peace,” a peace for this Nation and for all nations.”
Historian Janice Dunnahoo can be reached at jdunna@hotmail.com.