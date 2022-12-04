Roswell’s frontier town past at Christmas
I thought it would be fun this week to share two holiday-related articles in the spirit of the upcoming holiday season. Both articles come from the Roswell Daily Record, with the first one being about the first Christmas after New Mexico acquired statehood. In it, Steve Stein shared some interesting and fun anecdotes that were published in the Roswell Daily Record on Dec. 24 and 26, 1912.
The second article was published Dec. 29, 1963, in the Roswell Daily Record. In this article, the writer interviewed old timers from the Roswell Historical Society about Christmases in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
I hope you enjoy these glimpses about how the holidays were celebrated here more than 100 years ago.
Roswell Daily Record
Nov. 26, 1987
Christmas 1912 special to N.M. residents
By Steve Stein
Record Staff Writer
It was a typical Christmas Day in Roswell.
A light layer of snow adorned the hills and valleys but was already melting on the city streets.
Mothers bundled up their children, who were still inclined to test out their skates and bicycles, despite temperatures that only stretched into the mid-40s.
It was a typical Christmas Day in Roswell, but December 25, 1912, held a special meaning for most New Mexicans as it was the first Christmas they could boast of their statehood.
It took New Mexico longer than any other U.S. Territory to be admitted into the union, but on January 6, 1912, New Mexicans sent prayers of thanks as they became citizens of the 47th state.
Old-timers in Roswell say New Mexico had fought so long and hard to be admitted into the state, that except for a whopping July Fourth celebration, people pretty much took statehood in stride.
But Christmas was a time to be thankful and a time to remember.
The Daily Record didn’t publish on Christmas Day, but a trip back through the pages of the December 24 and 26, 1912, editions of the paper revealed what was capturing the attention of many of the nearly 6,500 people that were then living in Roswell.
Water was already a serious issue in Roswell. A story in the December 24, 1912, edition of the Daily Record said, “Coming much like a Christmas present to benefit Roswell and incidentally the entire Pecos Valley is the announcement that the Department of the Interior has practically decided to proceed with the construction of the cement-lining for the canal of the Hondo reservoir.”
In the personals it was reported that Fred Howard and Bud Mullins had returned home safely from a bear hunt in the mountains while Mrs. Phoebe Pierce of the Woman’s Exchange, after several days of sickness, was able to be “up and about.”
In national news, the Daily Record reported that President Taft was about to make his fifth trip to the Panama Canal, the revolution in Mexico was heating up and heralded baseball star Ty Cobb announced he would not work for less than $15,000 a season, and he wanted a three-year contract to boot.
All of the old time and would-be cowboys and cowgirls in Roswell were saddened to hear that Grey Eagle, a famous bucking bronco in the movies, had died in an incident in Los Angeles, California.
The Record grimly reported that, “Grey Eagle had been the mainstay of ‘wild west’ and moving picture shows for years and there is no record of his having ever been mastered by any rider. The horse slipped and fell during a furious battle for mastery and dashed out his brains against a stone curb.”
For anyone riding wishing to visit their relatives in other parts of the country on Christmas on the Santa Fe Railroad, prices seemed pretty reasonable.
The record advertised a round-trip ticket from Roswell to Chicago, Illinois, costing $51.50 and a round trip to Kansas City, Missouri, was only $38.80.
But a trip via the Roswell-Vaughn auto line was a bit on the steep side by today’s standards.
A one-way trip on the Auto Line to Vaughn was $10 with a round-trip ticket costing $18.
But Roswellites who wanted to spend Christmas in Vaughn merely had to be at the Auto Line station at 10 a.m. and could expect to arrive in Vaughn by 3:25 p.m. the same day, a mere 5 hours and 25 minutes later.
The Daily Record was filled with the spirit of Christmas.
In the December 24 edition the paper announced the times the First Presbyterian and First Methodist Church would hold Christmas Eve services, which would be complete with the first public appearance of the year by Santa Claus.
And in that edition, several letters to Santa were printed.
Nina W. Helmena Williamson wrote, “Dear Santa Clause: I am writing you a few lines telling you what I want for Christmas. I want my doll dressed again, a bracelet and necklace, some oranges and nuts and candy, that will be enough for this Christmas.”
Nina’s brother, Ernest, wrote, “Dear Santa Clause: I will tell you what I want you to bring me. I want an air gun, a jumping-jack and some candy oranges, bananas and grapes. I am 7-years-old. I live on E. Fourth St. My phone number is 331. Remember I am a good little boy.”
Some things never change.
Roswell Daily Record
Dec. 29, 1963
Old Timers Recall Christmases of Long Ago
At the first regular meeting of the Roswell Historical Society, held in the Roswell Museum and Art Center, some old timers of the city and the area were called on to relate their recollection of aspects of Christmas in the old times.
This information was taped for the Society by Robert Fall. Bruce Prager, program chairman, introduced each speaker and personally recorded some of what they said on his own tape recorder.
Mrs. Marley gave an account of a ranch-style Christmas, about 68 years ago. She told of the many and varied visitors the ranch would get: some sheep herders, Spanish helpers, cowhands. As many as 25 would be put up in the warm corn crib to sleep on cornhusks.
Neighboring ranchers would also come, among them the Chisum’s. The highlight of the day’s activities came as early as 4 a.m., when the stockings their daddy had recently stuffed were eagerly examined. They believed in a Santa Claus, however.
Later, every visitor as well as family member received a gift, even if it was only popcorn, apples (bought by the wagonload,) or much-prized hard candy — that was saved for cough drops or to flavor cough medicine. The children received handmade gifts, usually rag dolls with embroidered features. These, Mrs. Marley explained, were white headed as the hair was from goats.
YULE TREE
The tree was usually cedar, brought down from the mountains (as were the day’s turkey or quail,) and was decorated with bits of red, even material pieces, as well as with popcorn and cranberries. The tree was a precious thing so the cedar boughs were saved to line the closets with.
Christmas festivities were varied, and included the children’s program which the hands were required to attend. This was held at the school house and was also attended by the proud families of the pupils. Other activities included a horse race and a dance was held in the evening, unless Christmas fell on a Sunday.
Miss Marley told also of her first encounter with the lady dipping snuff. A great deal of religious songs were sung and Christian stories were told to the many children and grown people.
PUBLIC TREE
Mrs. Flora Whiteman Miller gave an account of the first public Christmas tree of the some 50 people attending this event, … 1887 or ’88. Mrs. Miller is one of the two remaining residents.
Nathan Jaffa was the first Santa Claus. Mrs. Cecil Bonney gave out the gifts provided mainly by Prager. Prager had brought in the store’s stock by oxcart. Mrs. Miller recalls receiving a stylish baby carriage and a real china doll later at home. This doll must also have arrived in town by ox cart. She recalled that popcorn decorations on the tree were red, which was quite a feat considering this was before modern dyes. There were also tin candle holders pinched onto the boughs of the tree.
Mrs. Marley stated that candles were made of mud and tallow and flannel and placed in a tin cup with a handle. They were lit but briefly, usually when there was company, and carefully extinguished to preserve them. The candles were watched carefully to avoid a fire, and a bucket was kept nearby, just in case. Cowmen abhorred sheep men, but came to the ranch to get the tallow from the sheep’s co-grazers, the goats.
S. Ray Dearholt told of the turn of the century days when he felt that Christmas was less confusing and in his opinion meant more to folks. A sense of humor sustained these frontier people so humorous incidents were relished. He stated that during Christmas people who would at other times shoot on site, would speak. So this was a time to make friends of former enemies.
He recalled a 1915 Christmas visit of Reverend Hugget, the circuit-riding preacher, and an incident in a Model-T Ford driven by Bill Vermillion. There was a fresh snow and the car got going rapidly down the hill to result in a mishap in which miraculously no one was hurt. Reverend Hugget said to Bill “The Lord was with us on that ride,” and Bill said, “He was going some if He was.”
He related a story of some sage Christmas Eve celebrants, aged 90 and 105, who got into a session of post-festivity fisticuffs, and spent Christmas Eve in jail. Upon his release, one man apologized, saying he was “Sorry about hitting an old man.”
TYPICAL GIFTS
Dearholt recalled receiving these gifts in 1906: a pocket knife, two pair of socks, red and green, and crocheted wristlets for wind protection. Some people present remembered that wristlets were made from tops of socks, edged with crochet. Dearholt, self-dubbed a “mere tenderfoot” since he’s “only” been here 59 years, said the first 15 years here there seemed to be a great deal more snow than there has been in recent years.
Fall joined in … at the end of the meeting reminiscing by telling of his days of “cracking-the-whip” with a chain attached on the back of the old car he drove on the Country Club lake. He said he carefully avoided the ends of the lake where it was spring fed. Mrs. Marley recalled riding atop the ice-covered mud tanks on the ranch also.
It was later suggested that the topic of the next meeting could be the government in the days when Rolla Hinkle’s father was the governor, but no date was set for the meeting.
