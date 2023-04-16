The bravest man in New Mexico
One of my favorite writers and a friend was Clarence Adams. Like Dan Storm, he shared many stories of his life and research, some of which were published in the Roswell Daily Record. Clarence was with our family at the placing of the plaque in the Chaves County Courthouse for my husband’s great-grandfather, Alex Dunnahoo, who was the first sheriff killed in the line of duty. Like his good friend, Elvis Fleming, Clarence was dedicated to collecting, protecting, and sharing the historical stories of southeastern New Mexico. Our family has volumes of his writings, many like the one I’m sharing with you today.
For now, I would like to introduce Francois Jean Rochus, better known as “Frenchy,” the little Frenchman who traveled here for reasons he kept secret. I hope you enjoy the first part of his story! I wrote about Frenchy several years ago, but I’ve found some new information, which I will share in the second part of this story.
Frenchy Was Bravest Man in New Mexico
By Clarence Adams
Back in the 1800s it wasn’t difficult to find a man — or woman — in southern New Mexico. Yankees and Texans, as well as the Apaches, had one thing in common they weren’t afraid of anything that lived on the face of God’s earth.
Some might think the settlers of the Tularosa Basin had less to die for than most people have. Sometimes, however, when a man has a little, he might feel he can make the greatest sacrifice in order to hold onto what he has.
A hundred years ago, there were some staunch characters on the New Mexico frontier who fit this category. Indeed, quite a few of them could look into the muzzle of a forty-five without batting an eyelash.
It wasn’t often that the swaggering, ferocious “shoot-em-up” toughs came out on top though, but more than likely, it would be the quiet, sober, unassuming man — the fellow who talked little about his capabilities — until someone tried to run over him. And whoever tried it didn’t have to be a Texan or an ex-soldier — or even a deputy sheriff. Courage was wherever you ran across it, and sometimes you found it in unexpected places.
The bravest man who ever lived in the Tularosa country — and perhaps in all the Southwest — was a stubborn little French man who lived like a hermit up in the wild hill country of the Sacramentos.
When Frenchy was murdered the winter 1894, he was only 51. He spoke broken English, was never very well dressed, and seldom went to town. When he did, hardly anyone showed kindness toward him or even attempted to be friendly.
In the early eighties Frenchy had moved up to Dog Canyon. You’ve got no business living out there all by yourself, his few friends had told him. The Apaches have a regular road running up the canyon, and if they don’t get you, the outlaws or rustlers will!
Frenchy would only laugh at them, and say, “I don’t hurt nobody, and nobody hurt me.”
So Frenchy had packed his supplies in his old buggy, and moved up through the San Augustin past and on across the desolate Tularosa sands toward the place in the canyon, some sixty-five miles west. He probably felt no anxiety or fear about what he was doing, however. In fact, his whole philosophy of living — and dying — showed that he wasn’t afraid of whatever fate had to offer.
The little man’s real name was Francois Jean Rochus, but he signed his letters just plain Frank. Why he left his mother, father, brother and two sisters, and the peaceful mountains of France, no one knows for sure. However, more than likely it was his health that brought him to the arid American Southwest, as he often talked about his “catarrah in the head” and “pains in the stomach.”
Chances are, Frank chose the wildest part of New Mexico in which to settle only because he found something there he really liked. He loved the peace and quiet he felt in the rugged canyon – a gorge with walls rising hundreds of feet above the little rock cabin that he built with his own hands. “Frenchy” as he finally came to be called, could not have found a more magnificent place to live — and die. The Spaniards had named the place Cannon del Perro — or “Canyon of the Dog” — they called it. Slicing through solid rock to the top of the mountain, the rugged “Dog” turns and twists between mile-high cliffs. The place had been a haunt for the Apaches and pioneers alike, as far back as man had been in the region. The age-old trail up the canyon is a treacherous path which winds among the rocks until it tops out in the timber above.
The water in the canyon, and the ancient trail up its side, was a favorite stomping ground for the Apaches, as it had a unique feature. It was the best possible place for ambushes. About halfway up, the path stretched along a near vertical precipice known as the “Eyebrow Trail.” In the early days, when the Apaches were being pursued by the settlers, or the Army, they often waited above the path, as many men and horses plunged into the canyon far below.
Frenchy knew about these tragic incidents, as some of them had occurred only two or three years before he set up his first camp beside the canyon stream and began to work on his one-room rock hut. He felt he could handle any situation when it came to it though, and apparently the Apaches were impressed by his boldness, for they never bothered him.
The Texans were different however. They came with their herds and their lust for grass and water. Every small stream was worth fighting for. Frenchy’s water was plentiful and to the cowman it was “liquid gold.” How Frenchy lasted as long as he did is still questioned by many old-timers.
For more than ten years, Frenchy worked hard in the canyon. He finally completed his house and built corrals for his growing herd. He developed a garden and set out peach, pear, and cherry trees. Truly, he had an oasis and a “garden of Eden.”
Frenchy’s life was not to remain so peaceful however. His first trouble started on July 1, 1886, when he became involved in a little shootout. He had suspected that a young man named Morrison, who had been working for him, was stealing from him. Frenchy went to La Luz, and swore out a warrant and had Morrison arrested.
Probably the judge was not convinced that the hired man was guilty. In any event, Morrison was soon free and on his way back to Dog Canyon. Long before daybreak he was behind a rock with his gun, waiting for Frenchy to come outside.
A trail of smoke was soon coming from Frenchy’s stove pipe chimney as he cooked his breakfast. Later he went outside and began his work as usual.
To be continued.
Historian Janice Dunnahoo can be reached at jdunna@hotmail.com.