We continue with the second part of the story by Clarence Adams of Francois Jean Rochas, better known as "Frenchy," a Frenchman who lived as a hermit in the foothills of the Sacramento Mountains of the Tularosa Basin of New Mexico. Frenchy turned the side of a hill into a beautiful vineyard with fruit trees, gardens and cattle. He kept to himself as much as possible until Texas cattlemen came around and wanted to claim his land and water. Following is the second half of Clarence Adam's story about Frenchy and the trouble he had. At the end of Clarence's story is research I have done with an ending that might leave you with a question. You can be the judge. I hope you enjoy it
The Bravest Man in New Mexico, Part 2
Morrison waited ’till he had an opportune time — then sent a slug from a Winchester into Frenchy’s lithe body.
The Frenchman instantly knew what had happened and covered his wound with his hands as he staggered toward his cabin. A second shot echoed among the canyon walls, the bullet hitting Frenchy in the arm, but the settler somehow made it to his hut where he crawled into his bed.
About ten o’clock that night Morrison acted again, evidently deciding to finish his murderous task. He broke open the door and dashed inside, quickly finding his man, for Frenchy, calm and steady, was ready and waiting. His gun was lined up on the intruder, and moments later, Morrison, carrying a bullet, took off for parts unknown.
Frenchy, in poor condition, eventually made it to the nearest ranch, where he told his story. Soon a posse set out to get the would be killer, and in good time he was licking his wounds in the Las Cruces jail.
In a few days Frenchy’s wounds had healed and he was back in his place. With five hundred head of cattle carrying his Scoop R brand, he was becoming quite prosperous. And he didn’t put up with any nonsense. When neighboring ranchers cattle drifted up the canyon, he chased them off, and during each round up, he watched carefully to see if anyone was stealing from him.
One of Frenchy’s neighbors didn’t like the squatter’s ranching methods, and told him how he felt. The Frenchman answered him in his crude English, “You are stealing my cows. If I catch you, I have you arrested!”
Frenchy had an idea what to expect from brave talk like that, but he wasn’t scared. The neighbor, a Texan, and those who rode with him, were baffled by the coolness of the man. They rode off mumbling, “somebody will get that fool Frenchman if he doesn’t look out!”
But Frenchy stayed. Then he began to worry about something. He hadn’t staked out a claim on his land; why, he had no legal right to the place!
On December 23, 1894, Frenchy sat down and began writing letters. He wrote to his brother and sister in France, telling them about his place and how he would like to live without trouble. Then he wrote one to a “friend” in Santa Fe, requesting that he look up a certain surveyor who had recorded the location of his property. “I would like to get my land surveyed,” he told his “friend.”
Frenchy spent that Christmas alone. The letters were still lying there on December 26, when three cowboys rode up to his hut and called out to him. He opened the door with his rifle in his hand and walked out. He probably knew what to expect, but he was not afraid. He cursed the riders in both French and broken English. Finally one of the riders pulled his six-shooter and fired three quick shots. As the riders loped away, Frenchy crawled back to his bed and lay down to die.
Two days later, a cowboy rode up to La Luz and reported that the Frenchman had been killed. The Justice of the Peace called together a coroner’s jury, and they rode out to Frenchy’s place to see what had happened. When the investigation was over, the jury ruled that Frank Rochas died of a gunshot wound, overlooking the fact — and not even mentioning it — that he had been murdered.
Civilization soon forgot the old Frenchman and all he had done in the canyon. The Scoop R brand faded into oblivion. The trail to his cabin disappeared and fruit trees finally died. Year by year, the memory of Frenchy in his old neighborhood grew dimmer, and today there is perhaps no person in the valley of the Tularosa who can remember his real name.
Now and then, parties from Alamogordo on horseback ride out to Dog Canyon to look at the old historic site, and sometimes they ride the Eyebrow Trail to the top of the ridge. They used to gather at what was termed as “Frenchy’s cabin.” The cabin was not Frenchy’s at all, as the Frenchman had lived at the mouth of the canyon. The cabin did carry his name for a long time, however, but it has been torn down in recent years, and the only monument that was left in memory of the “bravest man in New Mexico” is no more.
The rest of the story
By Janice Dunnahoo
Many of you are familiar with the “Miracle Staircase” at the Loretto Chapel in Santa Fe. If not, here is a bit of history on it:
Jean-Baptiste Lamy, French by birth, was elected as the very first bishop of the diocese, and he commissioned and oversaw the construction of a chapel named “Our Lady of Light” in 1873. A religious order called the Sisters of Loretto would maintain the chapel.
It was built in the popular Gothic Revival style, and renowned French architect Antoine Mouly designed the entire chapel. Unfortunately, Mouly never lived to see the work completed. The structure was sound and almost finished by 1878. The only thing lacking was a means to ascend to the choir loft. The chapel was not a very big sanctuary, so a standard staircase was too large to be practical. Other churches and chapels of the same period had ladders instead of stairs. However, the sisters quickly dismissed this idea due to their dress; it wouldn’t be practical.
The entire order began to pray to St. Joseph — the patron saint of carpenters — to help with a solution for the chapel stairs. This was around 1880. On the ninth day of prayer, a visitor arrived at their door with his mule and some tools. The man first revealed to the sisters that he was a carpenter by trade. He was invited in and discovered the dilemma left behind with the untimely passing of the original architect. Unlike many builders before him, the solo workman said it was possible to construct a useful staircase to the loft without becoming an eyesore in the available space. The only condition he placed upon the sisters was that he would have to work privately. The sisters were too pleased and agreed to these terms, as it meant getting their staircase done.
While the sisters used the chapel for their activities, the carpenter retreated — returning only when it was empty. Some sisters said they saw wood soaking in the tubs they provided for him. Reports made at the time do contradict one another. Some insist that construction was completed quickly, while others reported that it took longer than might have been necessary.
The carpenter vanishes
The Spiral Staircase was finally completed, and the sisters were thrilled. They wanted to give a party to honor the amazing craftsman carpenter, but he was gone. He had never given them his name nor asked for or received payment. Who was this man? That is one of the many mysteries surrounding the Loretta Chapel staircase.
When local trade suppliers were contacted to track this craftsman down, none of them could help in any way. No bill of sales could be retrieved, and the lumber used was discovered to be of an unknown type. Also, the wood that was used was not indigenous to the Santa Fe area.
Why would a Victorian carpenter transport scores of lumber with nothing more than a mule just on the off-chance that it might be needed to build a staircase thousands of miles away? How did this come about? Mary J. Straw Cook, a historian, researched the Santa Fe stairs for seven years. She found many clues about the mysterious carpenter, enough so that she compiled them into a book called “Loretta: The Seven Sisters and Their Mysterious Chapel."
Cook also found an old newspaper article in "The New Mexican" that said Rochas had been shot in the chest in his Dog Canyon home and that he had been a skilled woodworker who built the impressive Loretto Chapel staircase. According to Cook, Rochas was a member of a French secret society of highly skilled craftsmen and artisans called the Compagnons Du Devoir, which has existed since the Middle Ages. Cook says that Rochas came to the U.S. specifically to build the Santa Fe staircase and that he had the wood shipped from France.
While some legends may have been demystified with information about its supposed builder, many people who have seen the stairs claim this makes it no less of a miracle. There are still many questions open. Where did the inspiration and knowledge come from to build a stunning staircase that still impresses the best artisans and craftsmen today? Was this reclusive Frenchman, that seemingly had no close friends, special in some way? Did he have connections with the French bishop Jean-Baptiste Lamy and the French architect Antoine Mouly? Why did he come to the United States?
Historian Janice Dunnahoo can be reached at jdunna@hotmail.com.