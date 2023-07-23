The peaceful home of the atom bomber — Part 2
Last week, I shared with you the first part of a story written by Georgia B. Redfield for the El Paso Times, dated Jan. 14, 1953, about the beginning of Walker Air Force Base (WAFB), the bombardment wing stationed here, and the great men who were a part of it. The second part of this story is about how our community worked together to bring the base to Roswell for the betterment of the community and the military we hosted.
Walker Air Force Base, at Roswell, New Mexico,
Is a Mighty Muscle in America’s Air Strength
By Georgia B. Redfield
With its acquisition of the huge B-36’s, the training of the 6th Bomb Wing has increased. Simulated radar bombing of cities in the Midwest and Southwest are all part of the training, and any given night will probably find a B-36 from the Sixth Bomb Wing droning out of sight above the 35,000 foot mark — with a bombardier ready at the bomb sight.
The long runways at Walker are admirably suited to the operation of the heavy bombers and residents of Roswell are now used to the roar of its powerful engines. Walker’s 47th Air Division, which includes the 509th and 6th Bomb Wings, is commanded by Brigadier General Thomas C. Musgrave, Jr. No stranger to bomber operations, General Musgrave was Director of Operations, Sixth Air Force, during the early days of World War II, and later became the commander of the 5th Bomb Group. He led the first long range missions against the Balikpapan oil refineries in Borneo, and later was wounded over Truk. After the war, he was assigned as executive officer to the Chief of Staff, United States Air Force. He is a graduate of the United States Military Academy, class of 1935.
The 509th, spawned from a nation’s urgent needs and having demonstrated the most devastating punch in all history, has today some of the most peaceful surroundings to be found anywhere in the air force.
Walker Air Force Base is one of the Air Force’s model installations, first air base to be made permanent after the war, and one which bows to none other in its close integration with the life of the surrounding community. One fourth as old as the state of New Mexico — it was ten years old May 20, 1952, whereas New Mexico became a state in the Union only in 1912 — Walker Base and the nearby city of Roswell have been busy growing up together, and cooperating together in the process.
Walker Base is partly located on 4,000 acres of land originally bought by members of the Roswell Chamber of Commerce as a project to attract an air base to Roswell.Alert work of the group when it discovered that presence of water was an important factor in the placing ofinstallations, resulted in the location of a base on the land bought for that purpose. Roswell is close to the largest artesian water well in the United States. When the base was being built in 1941–42 the Roswell Flying School was activated and used the facilities of the municipal airport, while it’s administrative offices were scattered around Roswell. Commanding officer Colonel (Redfield: now Major General) Alvin C. Kincaid maintained offices in the basement of the Court House during this period.
The feeling of friendship between the base and the city is apparent in the important part base personnel play in activities of the town. Of 7,500 military personnel at the base, over 1,000 live in town, either as renters or owners of homes. An additional 390 persons are employed at the base as civilian personnel. There are 800 Wherry Housing homes on the base, and this has brought about a need for schooling facilities.
A highly modern elementary school, erected at a cost of more than half a million dollars, and operating as part of the Chaves County School System was opened at the base in September 1952. It consists of seven grades, and has all latest modern facilities for education, including gymnasium and assembly room. The base nursery for “fledglings,“ as Air Force youngsters are called, is one of the finest in the state, with adequate supervised activities and excellent medical and dining facilities.
Walker Base is six miles south of Roswell, an extremely livable city of some 30,000 population. Surrounding country is relatively dry, and it’s enormous number of magnificent trees, which line most of the city streets, give it the appearance of an oasis for the visitor who drives into town after miles of treeless plains.
But the real story of Roswell is not the number of its population or its external appearance. The real story is the people and their inclinations. No town in New Mexico has developed such a spirit of community cooperation; nor has any other group of community leaders in the area demonstrated such quiet aggressiveness when it comes to doing a job to create growth for their city.
Roswell went out after its air base, raising ($)35,000 for the initial purchase of land needed to persuade the military to place an installation nearby. Once the base had been established Roswell clubs and civic groups furnished day rooms, donated rugs, draperies, reading lamps, books, current magazines and newspapers, and did other things to make their new citizens happy.
During the war when housing was the most critical, community leaders went together to buy a home in town for the commanding officer at the base, and maintained it as long as this was needed. When the USO was discontinued, Roswell was the first community in the nation to step in and help provide entertainment for its military personnel. Providing funds through its Community Chest it established two community centers, which have operated continuously since that time. Much of the actual operation is done by base personnel, subject to a board composed of civilians and base personnel.
When a prisoner of war camp at Orchard Park, 10 miles south of town and six miles from the base was disbanded, Chaves County businessmen formed a nonprofit corporation to take its facilities over and provide housing for military personnel and veterans, agreeing to operate it at no cost to the government. Some barracks buildings were made into apartments by the government and these were rented, utilities included, for $35 per month. Other barracks were rented to GIs for $18.50, utilities included, when they were willing to make their own apartments from material which was furnished for this purpose. The project is still operating and several thousand dollars have been paid to the government in rentals.
Roswell made itself most forcibly known to the air force and nailed down its place as first permanent air force base by another such project designed to relieve the critical housing shortage immediately after the war. The business people of Roswell subscribed $250,000 to underwrite the cost of building houses needed due to presence of the base and sent a committee to Washington.
They told the Air Force they would build all the housing it felt were required for its need, and would make them available for its use at reasonable rents. They only asked that they be given the promise the base would be made a permanent installation in order that there would be a continuing use for the houses while they were paying themselves out. It was one of the few cases were such a group had come to Washington offering services rather than asking for money, and this so impressed the Pentagon that the promise was given to make the base a permanent one. The plan was dubbed “The Roswell Plan” and even today communities asking the Air Force how they can best get along with air force personnel are referred to Roswell, as the standout city in the handling of this important problem. Some one hundred houses were constructed under the Roswell Plan, before the need was taken care of through passage of the Wherry Housing Act, which allowed private capital to construct homes at the base.
