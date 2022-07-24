A brief history of The Lodge in Cloudcroft
Following are a few articles about The Lodge in Cloudcroft. I thought it would be fun this week to share some of these articles by date from the earliest to the 1930s.
The first Lodge was built in 1899, it burned down and was destroyed to the point of having to be rebuilt. There have been one or two other fires since that time, but not to the extent of the first.
It is fun to go back in time with these articles and imagine all the people who have been entertained and made memories at this particular location. In those days, there was a special train from El Paso to Cloudcroft, which took the sightseers and vacationers who wanted to get out of the heat in the summer. The following articles tell some of their stories. I’ve concluded the reports with a brief story about the famous Rebecca, the ghost who “plays” at The Lodge for many generations now. I Hope you enjoy it!
El Paso Herald
June 2, 1902
CLOUDCROFT SEASON OPENS
Large El Paso Party Enjoyed Sunday In The Woods.
Both the Ride and the Day at Cloudcroft Lodge were Themes of Enthusiastic Expression
“The first Cloudcroft excursion of 1902 returned at noon today in high spirits. The train left El Paso at 1:15 Saturday and reached Almagordo at 4 PM. There the change was made to the train of open cars of the Alamogordo & Sacramento Mountain Road, with the party considerably increased by a delegation from Alamogordo.
“Now the pleasure was but just begun. The company might as well have taken seats out of the cars for all the use that was made of them. Even those who have been over the line dozens of times drink in the cool breezes and the beauty of the scene as up higher, higher, higher they went.
“‘There is always something new to see on this road. I have made ever so many trips over it too.’ exclaimed a lady in childlike delight.
“‘The Rockies are awful; the Alleghenies are sublime: but this is beautiful, beautiful, beautiful,’ remarked a man who had traveled all over the United States.
“The long whistle of the engine was heard and the answer came from the shrill, keen one of the electric light plants at Cloudcroft. A cheer went up from the happy crowd for matchless Cloudcroft, and not a soul realized that it had taken two hours and a half to come from Alamogordo — time had passed so quickly.
“No time was lost in reaching the Cloudcroft Lodge and here was more forest enchantment. The dining room was beautifully decorated with birch and wildflowers, amid the fragrance of the decorations and music of the band, the guests sat down to tables to do justice to the viands provided.
“After dinner the evening was spent as best suited the taste of the individuals. There was bowling, billiards, pool, Klondike and ping-pong in the casino and dancing in the pavilion.
“About the lodge others indulged themselves in quiet rest on the wide verandas in the refreshing breezes and about the cheerful fires.
“Sunday was a lively day. Several parties went horseback riding over the hills. Merry golf players could be seen all day at the links up in the little valley fenced with the old-fashioned rail fences. Tennis was popular in the morning and evening.”
Bisbee Daily Review
Bisbee, Arizona
June 7, 1908
AT THE CLOUDCROFT LODGE
“A summer at the Cloudcroft ‘Lodge’ is certainly a never to be forgotten pleasure. We suggest that you avail yourself this season of the opportunity.
If your tastes turn to pleasures such as golf, tennis, baseball, bowling, riding, hunting, mountain climbing, autoing, pool, billiards, bridge; whilst if you prefer books, art or nature you will find the atmosphere and the accompaniments at Cloudcroft.
“Life at the Lodge is different every day and each night gives added pleasure. In the evening — amateur theatricals, ‘stunts,’ parties, concerts, cards, kindred spirits grouped around the great log fires, happy crowds tripping the ‘light fantastic’ over a perfect floor to perfect music — this is only a suggestion of life at the Lodge.
“Then, when the last waltz has ended, when the fires in the rotunda grow low, you creep under three woolly blankets to dream of all delight. The music of the pines, end of the fragrant mountain balsam sooth you to sleep.
A life full of wholesome pleasure, free from care or worry, is what awaits you — if you spend the summer at Cloudcroft.”
Albuquerque Morning Journal
May 11, 1910
CLOUDCROFT HOTEL TO BE MODERN IN ALL RESPECTS
French Chalet to Nestle Among Pines of Sacramento’s Will Be One of the Finest Resorts In The Southwest
“Alamogordo, N.M., May 9 — Half hidden among the pines, facing the White Sands of the land below, and of French chalet style of architecture, the new Cloudcroft lodge will be one of the prettiest mountain resort hotels in the country. Ground is now being broken for the big lodge and the contract for camps has been set up near the site of the lodge.
“The lodge will be divided into two parts, the main building and the dormitory, which will be in the shape of a wing, and is so arranged that a second and third wing, may be added without destroying the general scheme of the architecture. The building will be of semi-fireproof construction, will be covered on the outside with stucco work and French windows throughout and a tower sixty feet high, flanking the main entrance.
“Approach From West
“The approach will be from the west and the front exposure will have a large gallery 120 feet long by 22 feet wide running along the front of it, one half of which will be covered by a sloping roof supported by columns and the remaining half will be left open to permit the guests of the lodge to enjoy the warm morning sun which pours through the pine boughs.
“The entrance is through two large French doors which open into a vestibule leading into the main lobby and office. This lobby will be 24x25 feet, and will extend the full two stories in height the same as the main lobby.
“Rustic Fireplaces
“The big rustic fireplace will occupy one end of the room, while the opposite end will be the orchestra balcony, where the orchestra will play for dinner, and also for the dances which will be held in the dining room during the summer season. The dining room will be lighted by large bay windows, all French glass with all glass centers which will extend the full height of the two floors, and which will give the exterior of the building a chalet style of architecture in the Cloudcroft woods. ...
“City Conveniences Afforded
“In the basement will be the leather shop, billiard room, and a cold storage plant and heating plant.
“The interior finish will have stained wood, and the lobby and main dining room will have beamed ceilings and hardwood floors.
“Tower Viewpoint
“The tower extends above the roof of the hotel and will be 60 foot high with French windows in the sides. The Lodge will have winding approaches from different directions.”
EL PASO MORNING TIMES
Tuesday, June 4, 1912
THE OPENING BALL AT THE CLOUDCROFT LODGE
Beautiful Dining Room Was The Scene Of A Brilliant Social Function
Special to The Times
Cloudcroft, N.M., June 3 — Saturday
“The Lodge and other places under the management of the Lodge opened for the summer season and the opening ball was given in the beautiful dining room at the lodge. The building from basement to tower was brilliantly lighted with hundreds of electric lights and decorated with wildflowers. Only the flowers that grow wild in the Cloudcroft area were used and it is wonderful the number of different varieties that there were. With the big fires going in the large fireplaces a more cheerful spot than the Lodge could not be found last night. Burt Orndorff, manager of the Lodge, assisted by his mother, Mrs. DeGroff, assistant manager B.J. Hall, clerk, Mr. Jackson and Mr. and Mrs. Hack spared nothing to make The Lodge beautiful, cheerful, comfortable and inviting for the opening ball.
“Prof. Carl Hack, who will manage all the amusements for Mr. Orndorff this season, acted as master of ceremonies. He was assisted by Mrs. Hack, his wife. He had secured one of the best orchestras that has played here for many years. Everyone commented on the grand music which was most excellent.”
Alamogordo Daily News
Alamogordo, N.M.
17 Aug. 1933
GRETA GARBO REPORTED AT CLOUDCROFT LODGE
“Greta Garbo, accompanied by her manager, is reported to have been a guest at the Cloudcroft Lodge one day the first of this week — but don’t ask us to prove it. According to the report, Garbo, slouchily dressed, wearing a broad-brimmed hat and colored glasses, arrived at the Lodge, unannounced, registered by a name other than Greta Garbo, and left the next day, her destination unannounced.”
Last but not least, I must include the ghost stories of the beautiful chambermaid Rebecca. She disappeared from the dormitory after her lumberjack boyfriend found her in the arms of someone else. According to lore, Rebecca was beautiful with blue eyes and red hair. The restaurant has been named after her.
There are many stories from wine glasses breaking on their own on someone’s table, to ashtrays sliding across the table, doors opening and closing by themselves, lights flickering on and off. There have also been stories of books and other items being rearranged in the gift shop at night and employees find them that way the next morning. They then know Rebecca was playing in there the night before. There may be more than magic in the air at the Lodge in Cloudcroft.
Historian Janice Dunnahoo can be reached at jdunna@hotmail.com.