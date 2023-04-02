Lincoln graves hold men who killed each other over 50 cents
Can you imagine killing someone over a debt of 50 cents? Can you imagine killing someone today if they owed you $15.83?
50 cents in 1888 is equivalent in purchasing power to about $15.83 today, an increase of $15.33 over 135 years.
Raw data for these calculations comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index (CPI), established in 1913. Inflation data from 1634 to 1912 is sourced from a historical study conducted by political science professor Robert Sahr at Oregon State University and from the American Antiquarian Society.
I shared a part of this story a few years ago, but since then, I have found articles from the period that give more details about what happened. The El Paso Herald — the first newspaper article I found was written in 1929 — did not have all the correct information and was the only article I had at the time. I have since found a few follow-up articles from June of 1888, which gives a more complete story of what happened, and that there were actually three men who died over a debt of 50 cents in 1888.
Even the 1888 articles that were published varied somewhat in the information shared, but is certainly understandable given the fact that the information was likely by word of mouth and shared from one town to the next.
Following are the stories.
Vision editor's note: The following newspaper articles are reprinted exactly as they were published at the time.
El Paso Herald
June 29, 1929
Lincoln Graves hold men who killed each other over 50 cents
Alamogordo, N.M., June 29 (SP)
The first pioneer graves to be reported to the U.S. forestry service here under the government’s plans to mark the graves of Indian fighters, pioneers, and prospectors in the national forests, are those of two men who killed each other in a quarrel over a 50-cent debt in 1888. They are marked by a twin tombstone. The graves are on the E.E. Jernigan ranch near Weed in the Lincoln National Forest.
The tombstone carries the information that J.A. Green was born April 5, 1865, and died June 2, 1888, and that William M. Owen was born June 14, 1857, and died May 31, 1888. The stone also bears the epitaph, “Stop and read as you pass by, as you are now so once was we; as we are now you soon will be. Prepare for death and follow us.” There is a story in the neighborhood that a third man, Bill Micky (Janice Dunnahoo: Milburn Mackey,) was involved in the fight and had one eye shot out but recovered.
The Lincoln forest headquarters here has asked that any information regarding pioneer graves be sent to the office ... with a brief sketch of the man’s life. It is hoped that the plan to mark the pioneer graves will bring out the details of many interesting pioneer events.
Las Vegas Daily Optic
June 11, 1888
A Bloody Battle
A horrible affair is reported from Lincoln County. It appears that on Thursday of last week, about eight miles below lower Peñasco, a double murder was committed and two other well-known citizens were seriously wounded. The difficulty arose between the Mackey brothers, John and Milburn, and two Texas parties named respectively, Green and Owens, over a discrepancy of fifty cents in the settlement of an account. The Mackey’s were after their cattle on the fatal day; Green and Owens, armed, followed them; when near Mr. Netherlin’s house, John Mackey rode up to the place and borrowed a repeating Winchester and returned when firing commenced, and when the smoke of the battle cleared away, it was found that nine shots out of the sixteen took effect. On reviewing the battlefield, it was found that Owens was killed and Green mortally wounded. Milburn Mackey has his left eye out and John Mackey a hole in his left arm. Deputy Sheriff James A. Beard, of Lincoln, arrested the Mackey’s, who are now under guard at their home.
Lincoln County Leader
White Oaks, N.M.
June 9, 1888
Fatal Feud
Weed, Lincoln County, N.M.
May 31, 1888
Dear Major:
M. Owens and Mr. Green were shot and killed this morning, and John Mackey and Melburn Mackey wounded, the former being shot in the eye and the latter in the arm. The scene of shooting was six miles below here on the Agua Chiquita. The trouble arose through the settling of a corn account.
N.J. Strumquest
Since the above was put in type Mr. Strumquest returned home and informs us that while Owens was killed outright, Green was not, but being shot through the body in the region of the heart, cannot recover. The trouble grew out of a claim of 50 cents, which Green said John Mackey owed him. The scene was at the Cuervo, and opposite L.W. Netherlin’s, all parties being mounted on horseback. Owen and Green were armed and the Mackey’s were not. First John Mackey was struck with a whip, to which a blow was returned by Mackey’s fist — telling the antagonist.
A pistol being drawn, Mackey then took refuge behind his horse. The ball (Janice Dunnahoo: bullet) hit Mackey’s eye in its flight. During this time Melburn ran into the Netherlin’s, from whence he emerged with a Winchester, which he played upon Owens and Green with the results indicated — the shooter receiving a ball in the arm. The Mackey’s gave themselves up to Justice Black, with what result our informant doesn’t know. Mr. Netherlin was the only spectator. The general opinion is that the Mackey’s were justified — John Mackey did nothing but return a blow for one received and for which he gave an eye. Green and Owen’s were son and son-in-law of S. Green of this town.
If this is not a correct version of the affray we trust some friend of the Leader will correct it.
Lincoln County Leader
White Oaks, New Mexico
June 16, 1881
GREEN, who was shot in the Penasco country the same time as his brother-in-law Owens was, is dead. It will be remembered that the shooting occurred over a claim of 50c. Result, two men killed and two severely wounded; total, one shilling a man, leaving out of calculation the bereaved and distressed families.
— Since the above was put in type, word comes to us that Milburn Mackey, the man who got his total work in on Owens and Green, and himself received a ball which plowed it’s way through the whole length of his arm, has died from the effects of his wound.
Historian Janice Dunnahoo can be reached at jdunna@hotmail.com.