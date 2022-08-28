Dreams of winter
It has been a while since I've shared one of Dan Storm's articles with you. Dan was a lifelong friend of my family. He was a single man who lived on his family’s land just southwest of Fox Cave — Glencoe, New Mexico. He was the most extended playing actor in the reenactment of “The Last Escape of Billy the Kid,” the pageant in Lincoln, playing the part of Buckshot Roberts. Dan was also a talented musician, playing at many events along with Peter Hurd. He performed with the band Louise Massey and the Westerners and many others. Dan graduated from the University of Texas and wrote for the Ruidoso News, sharing many of his beautiful stories, thoughts of the day and memories of friends.
To know Dan was to love him; he was a colorful character. When arriving at his house on the mountain, he would always stop his vehicle, roll down the window and shout out the greeting "Hello, the house," even though he was the only inhabitant of that house. This was an old tradition to let those inside the house know that you were a friend, not a foe.
Like all farmers and ranchers, Dan considered himself only a caretaker of that land and the creatures. Following is his story about the little bees coming out early and the second winter of 1956. I hope you enjoy it.
Ruidoso News
Feb. 9, 1956
The Dreamer
By Dan Storm
A Lull In The Winter
“This is being written to you on February the third. And the weather has turned mild just as the groundhog predicted. I think the winter is getting its breath to bring us “Two Winters in the Year,” that the Old Scotch saying talks about in years when the Groundhog sees his shadow.
“Down around San Patricio the buds on the Cottonwood are swelling; and even here at the place when the wind is from the east, that clean springtime aroma of opening Cottonwood buds is carried to your sense of smell; and your heart gives a jump as you feel spring in the air.
“In the sunny side of the vale the tiny maroon-purple flowers of the wild carrot are blooming. This is very early for this little bellwether of spring. It was so warm this morning that the bees came out. I put out a little honey and they begin feeding, about twenty five of them.
“Then “Mother West Wind” began blowing, and soon a round cloud came over the south horizon of the hills. I call this a wind-blown cloud, because it seems that the wind has blown the irregular sides off of the cloud and whirled it around until it has become round. When this cloud came in front of the sun, you could feel a cool blast from the west. Still the bees did not quit feeding. Bracing themselves against the wind they dug in stubbornly with their little feet and kept feeding from the small rows of honey on the flagstones in front of the door.
“From this you guess that they must be hungry or are looking for one cold weather to last late into the year and keep them from coming out to seek food from the early blossoms. This in itself has always been a sign some wintry weather will follow the little Spring-in-Winter interludes such as we are having now. This works out very well because we all get a little rest from the cold, and at the same time, the snow and cold comes late in the spring when we need it to bring moisture just when the growing things need it; and also to hold back the fruit buds so there will be a good fruit crop. I look for a good fruit crop this year.
Our Little Friends The Bees
“The bees are great little friends. Their work at pollinating blossoms such as fruit and alfalfa keep the fruit crop and alfalfa seed crop abundant year-to-year. Their work of pollination goes on with countless other products.
“These little fellows are marvels when it comes to working. They make us realize what great things could be accomplished if we really try.
“And bee honey is one of the most helpful foods in the world — straight from the pure blossoms and the many medicinal herbs of the mountain field and desert.
Bees Feeding At A Lake Of Honey Water
“One of the warmest days in this lull in the winter that we are having (we are still writing on February 3) was on the twenty ninth of January. It got up to sixty-eight here at the place, and a great many bees came buzzing and humming around. I do not remember a time I have seen so many come out on a winter day.
“So I got a shallow square pan about a foot and a half square; and put enough hot water in it to cover the bottom. Then I dissolved about a tablespoon full of honey in the water. If you put out the straight honey, the bees get tangled up in it.
“Then I set out the pan on the flag stones. The uneven stones tilted the pan in such a way that there was a little lake with an irregular shoreline of honey water. The bees were feeding side-by-side as thick as they could stand — all along the shore line-looking exactly like pictures of buffalo drinking at the shore of a lake, as these noble animals were pictured by our early American painters.
“Those that cannot find room at the shore of the lake swam out in the deep part and swarmed all along the steep sides of the pan. Some were swimming in pure honey water, drinking while they swam. One of them looked as if he had passed out or drowned, so I bailed him out.
“He seemed just a light empty little shell of a bee. I tried blowing upon him, and bathing him in warm water, but not a sign of life did he show. There he lay on the end of my finger, and I felt badly, that I had done the wrong thing in feeding the bees if some were going to die. Then an electric shock went through the tip of my finger.
“The little fella was not as dead as he seemed. As Mark Twain said, ‘The reports of my death have been greatly exaggerated.’ After hitting me this lick, the bee started crawling along my hand, and then flew away to join the buffalo herd at the lake.
“If the bees come around your place you might put out a little sugar or sugar water for our good friends. Soon many of our bird friends will be flying in to greet us and help us celebrate a joyous late winter and spring.
"Keep smiling and be thankful to God for his many blessings.”
Historian Janice Dunnahoo can be reached at jdunna@hotmail.com.