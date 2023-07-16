The peaceful home of the atom bomber — Part 1
For those of us who were around in the days of Walker Air Force Base here in Roswell, I’m not sure we realized the significance this base played in the world theater. Also, Walker Air Force Base contributed to our town in so many ways. It brought in revenue from those military employees living in town through jobs and housing. It boosted attendance in many community areas, such as churches, scouting programs, civic organizations, volunteering for community services, etc. It also acted as a buffer for our economy during economic downturns. Roswell was a great place to live and grow up, in no small part due to the advantages of having a tremendous military installation. I miss our Walker Air Force Base, still.
Today we will look at how “our” base and those who served from this base, influenced what happened nationally and internationally. History was made here, right under our noses, even if we may not have realized the significance at the time.
The following Jan. 14, 1953 article, was written by Georgia Redfield for The El Paso Times. It explains, in detail, much of what happened.
Walker Air Force Base, at Roswell, New Mexico, is a Mighty Muscle in America’s Air Strength
By Georgia Redfield
August 6, 1945. All the amazing might of the armed forces of the United States were arrayed for the knockout of Japan, and in the air over Hiroshima, a prime military target, was the Enola Gay, a (Boeing) B–29 Superfortress, piloted by the man who was that day to become the most renowned pilot of all time, directing a crew which history was to name among the greatest in its pages.
Three days later, Colonel Tibbet's closest friend and executive officer, Major Charles W. Sweeney flew another B–29, the Great Artiste, over Nagasaki and his bombardier, Captain Kermit K. Beahan, unloosed the second war-dropped automatic bomb on that military headquarters city, and World War II flashed toward a searing and precipitate close.
Before these two atomic bombs had been the explosion of one other, the experimental explosion at the Trinity Site, near Alamogordo, New Mexico; but long before any of these three ushered the world into the Atomic Age, Colonel Tibbetts and his security-shrouded 509th bombardment group had been assembled and trained for these very missions upon which the two planes embarked on August 6 and August 9.
One of the most secret groups to operate during the war, the 509th was activated December 17, 1944, with Colonel Tibbetts chosen to lead the group, hand picking his key personnel. It’s main ground echelon left Seattle on May 6, 1945, aboard the “Cape Victory,” landing at Tinian Island in the Marianas on May 29. It’s advanced air echelon left Windover on May 15 via the 320th Troop Carrier, and it’s air crews left the same day, arriving on Tinian three days later.
Living in former Seabee facilities, listed as assigned to another bomber wing to camouflage their real purpose, and unable to discuss anything about their mission with other personnel on the island, the crews and the men attached to the group took the jibes of other hard-working bombing outfits on the island for not doing their part in the bitter work being directed from Tinian in the climatic days of the war.
On July 5th, the 509th began a series of shakedown and practice bombings against the enemy, hitting Truk and Marcus Islands. On July 25th, it flew it’s first mission against the Japanese mainland. In all, it flew four missions and dropped 38 bombs before the dawn of fateful August 6, when it was to begin fulfillment of the mission for which it had been trained.
Colonel Tibbetts and his men aboard the Enola Gay did not know what they had aboard that eventful morning when they lifted off the airfield at Tinian and headed into the halls of history. They knew they carried “something special” and had been told to look for a blinding flash, a wave of concentric heat rings, and a rising mushroom cloud. But the word Atom passed no lips of the 509th — for months they had known they were training for a very secret mission, but to them the thing they were to carry was “The Gimmick.” And gimmick it remained to them until long after President Harry Truman had announced to the world that the first atomic bomb had been dropped on Hiroshima — a bomb more powerful than 20,000 tons of TNT.
Reaction of the crew dropping the first bomb was that of men, not historians. Major Ferebee, who loosed the bomb, was “glad to get rid of it.” Staff Sergeant Wyatt E. Dusenbury, the flight engineer, did not even look at the blast — he was too busy watching his instruments. He had been warned they might react strangely, but this did not happen. Colonel Tibbetts looked red-eyed and bushed on the way home.
Three days later, Colonel Tibbetts had another bad time as he waited for word from the Great Artiste and his close friend Major Sweeney. Every man in the group knew that Major Sweeney was determined to make a drop as good as that of his friend and superior; they also knew the extent to which he would go to accomplish it. As the hours went by without word of the drop Colonel Tibbetts and his headquarters had the greatest fears of what might have happened.
Major Sweeney had three targets, the third being Nagasaki. When he got to Japan they were all socked in, so the plane flew back-and-forth between them, trying to find an opening through which to let the bomb go. Practically out of gas, finally the Great Artiste returned to Nagasaki, choice closest to its base, lined up the target by radar, and prepared to make the drop.
Sweeny’s staff sergeant in charge of the radarscope took over the plane and announced that at the count of ten the bomb was to drop. When the count reached seven someone yelled there was a hole in the clouds, so the plane headed for the hole and dropped the bomb on the target through the hole. Major Sweeney reached Okinawa with barely enough gasoline to fill a cigarette lighter.
Shortly afterward the war ended. The 509th remained on Tinian until October 17, 1945, then boarded the U. S. S. Deuel, docked in Oakland, and entrained for Roswell Army Air field, now Walker Air Force Base, at Roswell, New Mexico, which remains today the home of the 509th.
The superb skill of the 509th was called into use again in 1946, when it dropped the fourth atomic bomb at Bikini, on Able day — a perfect drop. The first peacetime drop of an atomic bomb was made from “Dave’s Dream,” a workhorse B-29 of the 509th, which remained at Walker Air Force Base until 1951, when it was transferred to another base.
None of the original crew of the Enola Gay, which is on exhibit now at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C., or the Great Artiste, remains today with the 509th, but Walker Air Force Base continues to be its home. Today known as the 509th Bomb Wing, the famed unit remains an important threat to those who would injure this country. It received orders in September 1946, to re–man and train a group with the mission of supporting the United States to maintain world peace by helping train and equip a very heavy bomber air force capable of sustained, independent action against any enemy of the United States, to destroy the industrial and economic potential of that enemy and the will of its people to wage war.
It was on January 26, 1948, that Roswell Army Air Field became Walker Base, named in honor of Brigadier General Kenneth N. Walker, a native New Mexican and posthumous winner of the Congressional Medal of Honor for action in the South Pacific.
The first permanent Air Force base, Walker is headquarters of the 47th Air division, and for its two bomb wings: the sixth and 509th, using B-36 and B-50 Superforts respectively. An air refueling squadron is also stationed on the base.
Alongside the 509th bomb wing at Walker Base today is the 6th bomb wing, commanded by Colonel William K. Martin, flying B–36’s, America’s great 10-engine inter-continental bombers designed specifically to carry the atomic bomb to any part of the world if needed.
