I was going to share another Billy the Kid story this week because of the Old Lincoln Days and The Last Escape of Billy the Kid pageant coming up next weekend. But while researching stories, I ran across one I felt compelled to share this week. Billy the Kid is indeed mentioned in that story, and a bit of his character, but Sister Blandina's journal also showcases that era and a bit of his life.
Vision editor's note: The following newspaper article is reprinted exactly as it was published at the time.
Albuquerque Journal
April 13, 1930
SISTER BLANDINA DEFIED EARLY DAY OUTLAWS, SAVED ARCHBISHOP
AND VISITED BILLY THE KID
Nursed Men Wounded In Gunfights, Founded Hospital In Santa Fe, St. Vincent’s Academy Here
(From Santa Fe New Mexican)
The Story of Santa Fe has received no more thrilling contributions than the journal of Sister Blandina, “At the End of the Santa Fe Trail” kept during her Mission in the Southwest. Running in serial form for the past two years in “Veritas,” a Catholic magazine for the Italians published in Cincinnati, it is still continuing, a story of heroism, self-sacrifice, determination, devotion, unsurpassed. On every page is a stirring tale; back of it all one feels the dominating force of character, overcoming all obstacles; the delicious sense of humor, the dogged persistence, the brilliant personality of an extraordinary woman.
Glimpses
Sister Blandina showed a cool, fearlessness of personal danger, many times bucking up the more fearful men of the party with which she crossed the plains to Santa Fe in the early seventies. In Trinidad she led an apprehensive six-foot sheriff and a trembling murderer by the hand through an ugly menacing mob to the bedside of the slayer’s dying victim, so that he could forgive his assailant before death came.
It was there that she guided a runaway four-horse team down and steered the wild horses off the road heavy coach, which overturned and burst asunder leaving her and a girl passenger lying senseless and bloody in the timber, after she had steered the wild horse off the road to avert a plunge over a precipice.
It was Sister Blandina who scoffed at the scared members of the sterner sex when they warned her that Billy the Kid and his outlaws were likely to stop the stage and slaughter the passengers. She met outlaws coolly, and defied them pleasantly and was never molested.
Visits Billy In Jail
In Santa Fe she visited Billy the Kid in jail, and as he lay shackled hand and foot and chained to a ring in the floor, he politely excused his inability to offer her a chair while she condoled with him. Accurately she gauged the character of this debonair young murderer and longed for a chance to see his feet back in the right path.
Nursed Big Jim
When “Big Jim” shot it out with another bad man, she bound up the wounds of both and engineered a reconciliation in the hospital of St. Vincent’s. When Big Jim killed his man, and was perforated with bullets by a group of vigilantes in jail in the city, she mourned him deeply and prayed for his soul. They did not do it delicately in those days. Twelve men went to his cell, shot him piecemeal, talked to him after each bullet was planted in various parts of his body, administered the coup de grace, and then took the corpse out and hanged it upside down. Battle, murder, sudden death, blood and tears left her calm and without fear and served only to redouble her efforts to bring about law and order.
When the Kid’s gang plotted to kill four doctors in Trinidad because they failed to extract a bullet from the leg of a desperado, she gave warning and prevented it. The killer and gunman quailed before her level glance and “ate out of her hand.”
Saved the Archbishop
Sister Blandina loved and revered Archbishop Lamy, as did everyone of those days; but she was not afraid of him. “Let everything else go to Hades and take charge of the arc bishop; the others are afraid to carry out my orders and if they do not it means … to shoot Sister Augustine himself? “Perhaps I am a heretic,” says Sister Blandina, “for approving what he did.” It was when his grace brought a party of sisters and men out from Mt. St. Vincent, a three-month trip over the trail. They were surrounded by ferocious Kiowas, and arrows were falling thick as Sister Augustine and others crawled back and forth under the wagons, aiding the wounded men. The archbishop called the men together and instructed them that after 24 hours more, if no succor was in sight they were doomed; and he assigned to each man a sister whom he was to shoot … . “I will shoot Sister Augustine,” said this great man serenely. Fortunately it did not come to this pass. Whiskey was left where the Indians could get it; they got dead drunk and the party escaped.
Ferrying Over the Rio
The indomitable sister crossed the Rio Grande on a flimsy, crazy raft called a “ferryboat“ at Albuquerque, before there were any bridges. Men waded and pushed the boat as far as they could, and then poled it across deeper water.
She saw Geronimo‘s horse in Albuquerque … . She put it over on the celebrated firm of Stern and Douglas, who tried to claim all the land on which New Albuquerque was built; she predicted that “mushroom town” of 78 would be the metropolis, and that it would try to get the state capital from Santa Fe, predicting also they would never do it as long as T.B. Catron lived.
Reminiscences
Her journal touched on every celebrity of the time. She eulogized the “heroic bravery” of Gov. Lew Wallace in bearding William Bonney in his Lincoln county lair. She revered Father Fourchegu, the late venerable vicar general, and told how she chased a wild little girl down on the Pecos Plains, captured the fighting, clawing child, civilized her and finally after long search found the parents she had lost.
She stole vegetables out of the archbishop’s garden for the poor, and he apologized and sent her a lot more.
A Founder
She worked, appealed, prayed, fought for the building of St. Vincent’s hospital and industrial school. She climbed a rain spout and put out a fire with buckets of salt. She led the legislature by the hand into the hospital headed by the courtly J. Francisco Chavez, and literally took appropriation away from them. She put over a scheme for a “central industrial school” on 42,000 acres of land offered her in Socorro county, and took it standing up when the board thus created divided the $10,000 appropriated among the counties and her plan was knocked into a cocked hat. She took care of tramps and the diseased. Watched the railroad build into Santa Fe with many misgivings, knew Governor Sheldon and Uncle Dick Wotten, built an academy in Albuquerque. (Santa Fe New Mexican: Saint Vincent‘s Academy) admired Alejandro Perea, the loved patriarch of Bernalillo; tells stories of Dona Juanita Chavez de Armijo … . Sister Blandina took charge. The archbishop was contrary and unmanageable. She looked him in the eye, cowed his defiant spirit, made him take the medicine, stayed at his bedside until he obeyed orders and got well.
Not Hoyle
Was it good Catholicism for the august archbishop to give orders for the shooting of nuns and prom–Tranquilline Luna, “The Handsome;” of the Santa Fe Ring, of M.B. Otero, Charles F. Lummis of Isleta. She paid highest tribute to Father Gasparri and his work for the poor, oppressed and unfortunate. And she describes when Santa Fe butter was $1.25 a pound, flour $15 to $18 per hundred, eggs 75 cents a dozen, potatoes $15 a bushel. No more vivid picture of the times was ever penned.
Governor Interested
Governor Dillon has taken up with the Sister and the publishers of “Veritas” the matter of getting this epic printed in book form, and Archbishop Daeger has evinced interest in the plan.
The letters are all addressed to Sister Justina, a fellow worker with Sister Blandina for the Italians in Cincinnati, who died some time ago.
Name Changed
“Veritas” this year has changed its name to “Santa Maria,” published monthly by the Santa Maria Institute, conducted by the Sisters of Charity, 21 W. Thirteenth street, Cincinnati, Ohio. The masthead says "national Catholic magazine educating poor but worthy boys for priesthood.”
Vision Editor:
According to the Sisters of Charity in Cincinnati, an apostolic Catholic community of women, Sister Blandina (Maria Rosa Segale) retired in 1933 to its motherhouse. She was 83. Here she prayed and stayed active writing to her many friends and acquaintances until her passing on Feb. 23, 1941. The Vatican approved of her canonization as a saint in the Roman Catholic Church. This effort is being led by the board of St. Joseph’s Children in Albuquerque. Sister Blandina can now be called by her new title, Servant of God.
