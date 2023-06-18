Violence, poison and murder — the tragic life of George Blashek and his family
Last week, I shared the story about George Blashek and his family coming to Roswell to start the first gristmill, which Georgia Redfield wrote about for the U.S. Projects Administration — Federal Writers Project. There is much more to that story, as it was shared with me by my husband's grandmother, Mrs. Tommie Dunnahoo.
Following are two articles about their tragic life, and then I will share the rest of that heartbreaking story.
Roswell Poisoning Case
The Pecos Valley Argus
March 31, 1899
Roswell has a wholesale poisoning case. Sunday morning, Mrs. Blashek, wife of G.F. Blashek, the old miller there, poisoned herself and two boys with strychnine. She mixed the poison in sugar for the children and after administering it to them, took a dose herself. All of them died. It was at first thought that Blashek might have done the deed himself, but when the facts were learned, it was ascertained that before dying, one of the boys … said his mother had given them “some medicine” mixed in sugar. The tragedy followed a quarrel between husband and wife, and while not directly responsible, perhaps, old Blashek, by his ill treatment and abuse of the woman, made life so hard that she preferred to die. He is a miserly, vicious old scoundrel, who’s grinding tyranny has been exercised over the family for ten years, blows being almost the daily portion of wife and children. It is to be deplored that an avenging fate does not put a nice large lump of poison into his throat.
MOTHER’S TERRIBLE DEED
Mrs. Blashek Administered Strychnine To Her Two Little Boys
Took A Dose Herself
Albuquerque Citizen
April 5, 1899
The coroner’s jury heard the evidence Wednesday forenoon at the office of Judge Lea. The witnesses were Dr. Joyner, Mrs. A.J. Ballard, G.F. Blashek and his oldest son, Frank, who is about 20 years old. Mr. Blashek testified that on Sunday morning, he was at work on the ditch and about 9 o’clock one of the small boys came to him and said his mother said, she wanted to see him. Blashek, being busy, did not go for nearly an hour, and when he got near the house, one of his boys told him that his mother and Victor and Fred were sick, and he believed they were poisoned. On going up the stairs into the living portion of the house, he found his wife on the bed with one of the little boys grasped tight in her arms and both of them in convulsions, while the other boy lay by her side struggling for life. When asked about the strychnine, he said a vial of it was kept about the house and used to kill the rats and mice; that his wife had charge of it and attended to setting it out for the rats. The last time he had seen it it was about one-third full. His testimony was corroborated by Frank. Mrs. A.J. Ballard, testified that she had assisted in dressing the bodies for the burial and examined them carefully and found no marks of violence. She also said that Mrs. Blashek had said to her sometime before, that she would not mind dying if she could take her two little children with her.
Frank Blashek and his father both testified to the fact that Mrs. Blashek, for quite a while before the suicide occurred, had labored under the hallucination that parties were going to come to her house and murder them for their money or set fire to their house and destroy them. On several occasions, she got up in the night and prowled around the premises and, becoming very much excited, would cry out: “Here they come! They’re coming!” The evidence satisfied the jury that Mrs. Blashek had become insane and administered the poison to herself and two little boys, and rendered a verdict to that effect.
The rest of the story
By Janice Dunnahoo
The story about this event was told to me by my husband’s grandmother:
When Mr. Blashek took the job and came to Roswell, he brought his oldest boys. He left Mrs. Blashek in Las Vegas, New Mexico, with the younger children until he could secure the business and living accommodations for the family. She had a newborn baby girl, her pride, and her small boys. After several months of setting up the mill and building a house, Mr. Blashek sent for the family. The baby girl was very sick then and died of scarlet fever en route to Roswell. Of course, Mrs. Blashek was devastated upon arriving at her new home in Roswell. She became depressed and was having a tough time coping when, after living here for two or three years, one of her younger sons drowned in the river beside the mill. These incidents were more than she could bear.
She had no close female friends, as the townspeople did not readily accept the family in Roswell because of their foreign accents and language difficulties. Hence, Mrs. Blashek sadly suffered alone without any understanding friends.
The death of her two young babies, her depression and living in a new community with no close friends, was more than she could handle, so she took her own life and that of her two youngest children.
George Blashek, his two sons Frank and Pat, lived in the same location for the rest of their lives. They ran the mill, built an ice plant, and helped the community with other endeavors. George died in 1932, Frank died in 1959, and Pat lived on until 1973. None of the sons ever married.
Growing up in that neighborhood, I would see Pat riding a bike going to town. He had a long dirty beard and hair and looked unkept — the neighborhood children feared him. He was known as “the hermit.” Us kids might have understood how he became this way if we had only known about his life and that he was probably a sad and lonely older man, alone in this world.
I don't remember the year, but the house, the mill and adjoining buildings were all torn down and disposed of. The property now has new buildings and businesses. There is nothing left to remind us of the pioneer family Blashek who lived there, who contributed to the establishment of this town, and the sacrifices they made to do so.
Historian Janice Dunnahoo can be reached at jdunna@hotmail.com.