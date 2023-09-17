Autumn anecdotes
This week, I would like to share with you an article by Hal Boyle about the changing of the weather in autumn. I loved the way this article was written and hope you will enjoy it too.
But first, I would like to share a few facts and comparisons about autumn. Did you know how "fall" and "spring" got their names? My third-grade teacher, Mrs. Brinker, taught us that "fall" and "spring" were derived from the "fall of the leaf" and the "spring of the leaf." These terms started as far back as the early 16th century.
If you want to have luck for the coming year, you must stand under a tree with falling leaves. If you can catch a leaf without it touching the ground that is good luck for one month You must keep going until you have 12 leaves if you want one year of good luck.
There are some things that we can compare with "then" and "now.” Things like sipping warm drinks by the fire, making popcorn balls or popcorn itself, children playing in freshly raked piles of leaves, and what about adding more warm blankets to your bed for the colder months? What about harvesting and putting up food for the winter, or possibly gathering and roasting pine nuts/pinions?
Finally, many indigenous people would move their villages south to a warmer climate for the winter, just like many “snowbirds” of today. (Dunnahoo: Snowbirds are the names given to those people who move south for the winter to avoid the harsh cold weather of the more northerly climates.) Read on for a different perspective of autumn that Mr. Boyle wrote about several decades ago. I hope you enjoy it, and I hope you enjoy the cooler temperatures of autumn.
Roswell Daily Record
Nov. 7, 1957
HAL BOYLE
Humor and Philosophy
New York – A change of weather affects mankind. It always does. One who loves people can develop a feeling toward the impact of weather on persons.
Sometimes it is good, sometimes bad. Sometimes it is hidden.
On me the effect of weather is obvious. The weather is a thing that gives me both an inspiration and a sense of duty.
On a visit to the far northwest I saw a couple of Douglas fir trees cut down … It was a memorable scene. They made an echo as they fell. As they fell down the hill they fell across my heart. All those years of living, even in a tree, must stir an echo.
But the individual death of a tree is not a personal thing, something not missed because you presumed its presence … And there came a day when you looked toward it for routine comfort… and it had gone … The shelter of the commonplace was no longer there, and the meadows held a mystery.
You look back … And the tree cut down holds the memory of something against the sky. Your eye remembers.
One tree against the forest? … It is so … How in autumn can a man know his way through the forest except by the trees?
In the colorful wilderness of their falling leaves he feels a kinship knit by their shedding and his eternal human renewal.
There is a feeling of time and timing in this world … On the bough … In the man.
And in the time of falling leaves a man can walk in the wood … Admire the scarlet splendor of nature in its final flourish … See the fall of leaves that happy children will rake up with a shout in the age-old game beyond decay.
A man can endure the torment of autumn after autumn … The frigid repetitiveness of winter after autumn … in the hope that he can enjoy again the fresh agnoy (Dunnahoo: cheerfulness) the of spring, year … after year.
Historian Janice Dunnahoo can be reached at jdunna@hotmail.com.