Eyewitness reports from the Lincoln County War, part 1
I couldn't resist sharing the following story written by Georgia Redfield in December of 1947. First, I would like to share a few words about Georgia herself.
Mrs. Redfield came to New Mexico by stagecoach from her home in Louisiana for a visit as a girl. She decided to remain and entered school in Roswell, studying under Major Mark Howell, a pioneer New Mexico educator. She married Sydney Redfield, who started the Roswell Register, which later became the Roswell Daily Record.
Working alongside her husband, she wrote many historical articles for the Roswell Register and The El Paso Times. She also wrote articles for the WPA (Works Progress/Projects Administration) Federal Writers Project, which are preserved in the Library of Congress Manuscript Division. They are part of a more extensive collection titled “The U.S. Work Projects Administration Federal Writers' Project and Historical Records Survey.”
She and her son Sidney Redfield — a local artist — were my family’s neighbors when I was growing up.
Following is Georgia’s exciting article about how Lincoln was once the most important town in this area until the Lincoln County War. Could it be because the “El Espiritu Maligno" (evil spirit) now haunts Lincoln?
Important to note, too, that one of the gun battles was right by the Ellis Ranch, now known as The Ellis Store & Co.
I hope you enjoy this story!
The El Paso Times
Dec. 28, 1947
Lincoln Was Once Most Important Trading Post In Lincoln New Mexico
Gun Battles Raged During Cattle Wars
By Georgia B. Redfield
Special Correspondent, The Times
Lincoln, N.M. — On U.S. Highway 380, about 125 miles northeast of El Paso, Lincoln, N. M., is situated in the picturesque Rio Bonita Canyon country, between the White Mountains and El Capitans.
If a vengeful hand had purposely held back the time since the streets ran with blood and resounded with echoes of the deadly gun-fire of Billy the Kid and the Lincoln County Cattle War of the late 1870s, it could not more effectively have paralyzed the progress and development of what was then the most important trading center of Southern New Mexico.
Now the sleepy looking village, flourishing before any other town in the southeastern section had started, can only claim 500 or 600 population, while neutral and always peaceful Roswell about 60 miles east, boasting only two little adobe buildings on a cattle trail in the 1870s is a modern city of approximately 25,000 population.
The restored old Lincoln County Court House, from which Billy the Kid, held prisoner for murder, made his thrilling escape by killing his guards, Ollinger and Bell, is now a State Monument.
Since the death two weeks ago of former territorial Gov. George Curry, who was a pioneer resident of Lincoln, there are only a very few old-timers left who lived in the historic old town during the tragic era of the cattle war.
Mrs. J.P. Church and sister, Mrs. Ella Davidson, Roswell residents, lived in the town during the Lincoln war, and Gorgonio Wilson, son of the justice of the peace in Lincoln during the turbulent times lives at 113 South Montana Street in Roswell. Although he was only eight or nine years old, Wilson remembers distinctly seeing the killing of Ollinger. His story was corroborated by the late George Coe, the last surviving participant in the cattle war.
George Coe and our little party on a tour of the old battle scenes in 1937 counted the bullet holes at the foot of the court house steps. There were nine.
“Too many!” said Coe. “They’re probably shots of vandals, for Billy’s one shot pierced the heart of Bell, his friend whom he was compelled to kill in order to escape. Billy had taken the one chance in a thousand, and escaped exactly 15 days before he was to have been hanged.”
Upstairs, Coe walked an imaginary chalk circle, now erased, that Ollinger had told Billy the Kid if he set one foot on the outside, he would fill him with bullet holes. “Billy only laughed and said maybe he would put them in Ollinger, and he did,” said Coe.
Clan Gathering At Ellis Ranch
After the battle at Blazer’s mill the little bunch of rebels met at the Ellis Ranch, a short distance from the Lincoln County Court House. Frank Coe had been arrested and was under guard across the road from the Ellis Ranch.
“My hand was in a bad fix from that glancing shot that severed my trigger finger at Blazers mill battle,” said Coe, “so we were taking it easy at the Ellis Ranch, and I was up on the roof when I saw something move on top of the hill back of the house, and I put my field glasses on the object and saw it was a man sitting on a dead cow head. I called out to the men inside to get to the portholes and get busy. Then I grabbed old Trusty and cracked down on the man on the cow head. Gosh! You just ought to have seen the place come alive! Men came out from behind every tree and rock and hole in the hill side, where they were hiding. When the guns of all the boys began popping the frightened guards across the road ran away, and Frank calmly walked off and disappeared before the company of soldiers sent by Murphy could get there from Fort Stanton.
“All of our little batch was arrested except me, and I would have been but I played sicker than I really was,” said Coe, chuckling, “so they left me there covered up in bed, groaning and groaning with the pain in my injured hand.”
“The man I shot wasn’t hurt so much that he couldn’t roll down that hill and make tracks out of my rifle fire.
“That battle at Ellis Ranch was just a little flurry of a fight, and the real bloody battle of them all was yet to come over there in Lincoln, up the road apiece,” said Coe.
The picturesque old Ellis Ranch was remodeled some years ago and made into a sanitarium, with a sunroom to the left, and the large reception area room across the front, and additional bedrooms. The house is now occupied as a private residence by the ranch owners.
To be continued.
Historian Janice Dunnahoo can be reached at jdunna@hotmail.com.