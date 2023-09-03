Roswell in 1889
I thought, it would be fun this week to share some bits and pieces of articles taken from the Roswell Daily Record. These articles were published on the respective anniversary day in 1989, in honor of the 100-year birthday of Chaves County. They ran under the headline, "100 years ago today — In celebration of Chaves County's 100-year anniversary, Feb. 25, 1889.”
Today, you're looking back 134 years instead of 100 years, but history always stays the same. I hope you enjoy these little vignettes of life right here, within Lincoln and Chaves counties, so many years ago.
Vision editor’s note: The following newspaper articles are reprinted exactly as they were published at the time.
June 9, 1889
• G.F. Blashek, our miller on North Spring River, is a thoroughly wide awake man; he has just built a mill for planning lumber and is now ready to turn out 10,000 feet in a day, of all dimensions from 1/2 to 12 inches thick and 17 inches wide, and from 4 to 40 feet long.
His terms are five dollars per thousand for planning on one side. This is an enterprise that will be a great convenience to Roswell and country; besides saving time it is cheaper than can be done by hand.

Mr. Blashek aught to be kept busy with his mill, and we anticipate he will find its capacity none too great for the demand.
Mr. Blashek aught to be kept busy with his mill, and we anticipate he will find its capacity none too great for the demand.
• The Seven Rivers mail driver was held up one day last week by two men, with handkerchiefs over their faces for masks, and the mail sacks cut open and contents rifled.
We do not know what was in the mail or whether the robbers got any plunder, but if they did it was because it was not in the sack.
The robbery occurred about seven miles south of the New Mexico line in Texas. Mr. R.F. Barnett came up to the backboard shortly after the robbery, and found everything in confusion and the driver badly frightened, but no one hurt.
July 24, 1889
• Lincoln County contains 17,000,000 acres of land. It is larger than New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Delaware combined.
Every man, woman and child in the United States could have over a quarter acre plot within its limits.
It is full of cattle ranges and mining camps and is directly on the border of Texas and Mexico, so that some crime might be expected; yet it presents the extraordinary spectacle of having its jail closed because there is not a single prisoner, either serving a sentence or awaiting trial in the country.
Aug. 22, 1889
• Mr. R. C. Stewart, representing Browne, Manzanares and Company of Las Vegas, accompanied by his wife, spent several days in Roswell last week. It was Mrs. Stewart‘s first trip to the valley and although the trip was trying upon her she seemed to feel well repaid.
She visited the Chisum ranch in company with Mrs. Erwin, and was loud and earnest in her praises of that beautiful place, Mr. Stewart was somewhat reticent until he sat down to a huge suite watermelon which seemed to posse an opening charm for him, for in addition to doing full Justice to the melon he also paid our rich and productive country graceful compliment.
• Roswell is a good town, and its people, generally, honest and industrious, but there are some who do not have either business Or profession to keep them from coming under the class of persons designated as vagrants by the laws of the land.
There are several classes of vagrants, some of each have representatives in this Place. Two questionable females were brought before justice Besalu Tuesday. They appeared and asked For a continuance, which was granted until today.
The justice placed in the hands of the deputy a number of names to be summoned as witnesses. The list caused consternation and a general stampede of the boys, all wanted to get out of town, some went swimming, hoping to escape, but returned only to learn that the trial had been postponed and they were wanted for the next day.
We do not know the result of the trial, but we wish to observe to the justice that the vagrant act is violated under his eyes in town every day, and insist now upon a general crusade in that direction.
Aug. 25, 1889
• Mr. G.A. Richardson, with the help of P.F. Garrett, Java, Prager & Co., A.D. Wright, and others, have started a plan, which is about sure to be successful, by which Roswell is to have a new brick block, to be used for a hotel, bank and land office.
• The orchard on the Jingle Bob Ranch is a wonder to look at — apple and peach trees are bending to the ground with fruit. Mr. Chisum says this year‘s yield was 1000 bushels of peaches and 1200 bushels of apples, all from less than seven acres of ground.
Mrs. Robert (Janice Dunnahoo: Sally Chisum) has the largest and finest lot of fruit of all kinds canned and preserved we have ever seen in one family. The profits from this orchard this year have been large. There has been no difficulty in marketing the fruit.
• Roswell needs a hotel as much, or more than county seat, land office, or anything else, and the construction of such a building will do much to establish a value on property generally in our town, and add permanency to it that no amount of boom talk or speculation can do.
