Roswell's first school and Sam Ho Kee — a Chinese American success story
Well, it’s that time of year again; school bells are ringing, children on the playground, warning lights and crossing guards — students all over town are learning, playing, making new friends, and spending more time with old friends. Of course, I fail to mention sports, arts, practices and much more. There have been many changes over the years, even since I attended school here — not that long ago, it seems.
At any rate, the following two articles I have waited to share for some time, so I thought now would be a good time.
The first article is about the first school in Roswell and how it came about, along with the first students by name. The second part is another first about the first Chinese student, Sam Ho Kee, to graduate in the United States; he graduated in 1906 from Albuquerque High School, right here in our state. What a marvelous student he must have been. His valedictory speech could be as relevant today as it was at that time. The last paragraph is about research I did, when I was trying to find out where Sam ended up and what he did with his life. I hope you enjoy both stories.
Roswell Daily Record
Sept. 24, 1930
George Davis recalls days in early school
By Jim Mullins
From recollections of George T. Davis.
“Frank H. Lea, familiarly remembered as Judge Lea or Uncle Frank, moved to Roswell from White Oaks in 1884.
“There was no school, and no place to keep one, the nearest school house being on the ‘school section’ near what is now L.F.D. farm, although it was not a school section, the school section being where Henry Russell is living now. That was then called ‘The Farms School, No. 7.’ Lincoln County. Citizens of the Village of Roswell petitioned for and got a district, known as the District No. 18, also Lincoln County, that being before Chaves County was created, which was in 1890. So F.H. Lea, A.H. Whetstone and Fred P. Gayle were appointed directors, or as then called ‘trustees.’
“The first thing to do was to build a school house and this board had no money, so we cowboys dug up and donated $400 to build a school house, with the distinct understanding that we were to have a dance in it anytime we wanted to do so. With this money and some more that came in from some source of taxation (likely gambling license or liquor license) we built the old adobe house south of the Hondo, in what is now the Chihuahua edition, and right beside where the railroad climbs the grade out of Hondo. Captain Lea donated ten acres of ground for a school house, Sister Johnson, superintendent and George T. Davis, Secretary.
“When the school opened in September, 1884, we employed Fred Farmer as the teacher, with the following students enrolled as pupils:
Minnie Lea, Gertie Lea, Carrie Lea, Mary Lea, Wildy Lea, Frank Calfee, Martha Hood, Dick Hood, Tom Hood, Jim Hood, Pinkie Camp, Claude Camp, Tom Long, George Dunnahoo, Rufe Dunnahoo, Maude Dunnahoo, Dick Gayle, and Johnny Gayle. Compare this list with present enumeration and you will get an idea of how the school population of Roswell has increased in 46 years.”
Albuquerque Evening Citizen
June 19, 1906
Sam Ho Kee, High School Valedictorian
“True Wealth is Not Summed Up in Dollars and Cents Declared the Chinese Scholar in His Essay.
“A short time ago the N.E.A. — one of the largest news associations in the country — requested The Evening Citizen to secure a copy of Sam Ho Kee’s valedictory, together with a picture of the young Chinese scholar. The request was complied with, and this morning, from the mails, this paper received the subjoined comments, with a new picture of Sam, and extracts from his valedictory address:
By Sam Ho Kee
Extracts From His Valedictory Address
“We may never study within the walls of a school again, but we have not finished our education, and we never shall; for, unlike pleasures, joys, sorrows or sufferings which sooner or later must come to an end, education reaches higher than Jacob’s Ladder, and broader and deeper than space itself.
“We have completed but a given course. As yet, we have accomplished nothing wonderful, nevertheless the years through which we are passing constitute, perhaps, the most important period of our existence. On it much of our later life depends; for life has often and very aptly, been likened to a building, and our early years to the foundation thereof. We must need to build a life foundation, broad and firm. And what better mode of preparing than to secure a broad and liberal education, so that the natural and dormant talents may be unfolded, developed and brought to the fullest beauty.
“We would be ungrateful were we to ignore the source whence we derive these benefits and advantages. There is a body of men who are faithfully directing and guarding the material interests of our schools, without any compensation and with no thought of reward. To this honorable body we tender our sincere gratitude.
“Our mental and moral possibilities are just unfolding. As the future beckons us on, let us follow with undaunted courage. Let us not be deceived into thinking that sunshine and fame are waiting at our command. There will be disappointments. But let us not falter. Let us push steadily forward to the object for which we aim.
“But, above all, let us have a lofty purpose; for ‘an earnest devotion to a lofty and fixed purpose will develop an intenser vitality, a broader sympathy, a richer grace and holiness. There is no effort of science or of art that may not be excelled; no depth of philosophy that cannot be deeper sounded; no flight of the imagination that may not be passed by strong and soaring wings.’
“True wealth is not summed up in dollars and cents. The greatest Man who ever lived had not a place where on to rest his weary head, yet who will attempt to measure the extent of the influence of His life?
“‘There is nothing,’ says Milton, ‘that makes men rich and strong but that which they carry inside of them. Wealth is of the heart, not of the hand.’“
Albuquerque Evening Citizen
May 24, 1906
Sam Ho Kee Attracts Attention Abroad
Oration of Albuquerque’s Chinese Graduate to be Published in a Colorado Springs Magazine
“Sam Ho Kee, Albuquerque‘s scholarly son of the orient, is attracting attention abroad. Yesterday, Jay A. Miller, principal of the Albuquerque high school, received a letter from Judge L.C. Cunningham, editor of the El Paso County Democrat, published weekly at Colorado Springs, in magazine form, asking that Sam Ho Kee’s valedictory oration be sent to him for publication, also a picture of the studious boy.
“Sam Ho Kee is the son of the South Second Street merchant. During his four years attendance at the city high school, his deportment has been 100%, and his study credits so high that he has seldom been asked to take the usual monthly examination. Besides leading his class in every branch of study, he has also devoted much time as assistant editor of the Occident, the high school paper.”
Albuquerque Morning Journal
Aug. 16, 1906
Sam Ho Kee goes in without an exam
Sam Ho Kee, the first Chinese student to graduate from a high school in the United States, who received his diploma here last June, has won additional honors and at the same time has helped to bring distinction to the Albuquerque high school.
“Sam Ho Kee has been admitted to the freshman class of the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor, without the customary entrance examination, being admitted upon the grade of work done in the Albuquerque high school.
“When Sam Ho Kee announced his intention of going to the Michigan University, Superintendent Clark took up the matter of recognition by Ann Arbor for the Albuquerque High school. He succeeded and the local institution is now on the accredited list from which pupils may enter Michigan without examination or condition.
This action by the Michigan university places the Albuquerque high school definitely in the front rank with the first high schools of the country. Both Sam Kee and Superintendent Clark deserve credit for their efforts to bring about this end. Sam expects to take up his freshman work at Ann Arbor early next month.”
Janice Dunnahoo:
The Albuquerque Citizen, dated May 21, 1908, reported that Sam Ho Kee’s father died two years after he entered college at Michigan, and Sam had to come back to Albuquerque to attend his burial and his curio shop on South Second Street in Albuquerque.
I found Sam mentioned next in an article from the Detroit Free Press, dated May 18, 1913. Sam received his Master of Arts from the University of Michigan then.
Historian Janice Dunnahoo can be reached at jdunna@hotmail.com.