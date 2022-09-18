Today, I continue with the story about the Walker Air Force Base with the following article, printed in the Roswell Daily Record on Feb. 12, 1957, that tells of the Walker Air Base kitchen, which was designed to prepare all “in-flight” meals for its military planes.
Additionally, I have more information about combat food, courtesy of Robert Smith of the Walker Aviation Museum.
I will end this article with a “rest of the story” bit of a surprise about T-Sgt. Nova S. Guynes. I hope you enjoy it.
RIGHT HAND MAN
“Assistant NCOIC of the cookery is T-Sgt. Robert A. Morgan, who ‘is my right hand man,’ according to Sergeant Guynes, and is greatly responsible for the outstanding kitchen conditions.
“Base Food Supervisor M-Sgt. Richard L. Hall sums up the mission of the in-flight kitchen in the following: ‘Its mission is to prepare menus for in-flight lunches for all missions on this station and all transient.’
“Sergeant Hall is high in his praise for the record chalked up by in-flight kitchen personnel. ‘When Sergeant. Guynes first arrived, there was one-third less floor space than there is today and a choice of menus was unheard of on this base. The installation of between $8,000 and $10,000 in new equipment has helped, but the kitchen’s current ‘outstanding’ rating is due mostly to the hard work and good planning of the entire staff.’
MOST TRYING MOMENT
“Sergeant Guynes' most trying moments come when one of the wings moves out on TDY. In February of 1956 the 509th was set to leave on such a mission. Twenty-four hours notice is usually supplied to the kitchen in such cases, and the place was really humming as the staff worked feverishly ’round the clock to prepare meals for the entire wing.
“But bad weather soon zeroed in the flight line, and the kitchen had the frustrating experience of preparing meals for seven consecutive days only to have all flights cancelled each day. They persevered, however, and fully loaded with choice cuisines the planes finally took off.
“Usually such missions go much more smoothly and Sergeant Guynes remarked that while ‘aircraft may change drastically from year to year, the appetites of crews stay the same. They eat as much as ever.’
“Captain Henry Lambert of the 40th Bomb Squadron, ‘Poison Pen’ of the Atomic Blast, stated flatly that in all his travels to various bases throughout the world, he has never encountered a flight line kitchen to compare with this one. ‘It’s the greatest, and my only trouble is that the delicious food that gang provides doesn’t do my diet any good.’
“Captain Lambert’s feelings are echoed by everyone who has ever tasted one of Walker’s In-Flight Kitchen meals.”
AAF Combat Lunch
By Robert Smith
Walker Aviation Museum
The original combat lunch to subsist air crews on long-range flight missions consisted of unprepared and dehydrated items, which were to be cooked or reconstituted by crew members during flight. Despite the general absence of heating or cooking equipment aboard military aircraft, these types of foods were listed in the initial specification and persisted throughout the war. The specification described the ration as a unit package consisting of food for three men for one meal with extra beverages. Components were dry milk, chili powder or tomato paste, bouillon cubes, hard candy, gum, precooked rice, salt, tea tablets and a can opener, all packaged in a waxed fiberboard box. Subsequently, the variety of components was increased by specifying two menus or combinations of components. The ration was to be placed aboard the plane in quantities sufficient to provide meals for all crew members. It was assumed that water would be provided for reconstituting the dehydrated components and making the beverages. Crew members were to carry out preparation procedures in the plane.
A limited procurement of the combat lunch was made in 1943 and 1944. In December 1944, the air quartermaster, recognizing that preparation of foods in flight was too much to expect of aircrews, discontinued the ration and sought various means of using up the quantity on hand. By July 1945, the ration was recognized as obsolete and eventually the specification was cancelled.
The following concise criticism of the AAF Combat Lunch was expressed by the laboratory after the war:
“The consensus of the crew members is that the food is not sufficiently desirable to compensate for the effort required in preparation. Such a large variety of items is not deemed necessary. The majority of crew members think that a few cans of prepared soup, a thermos jug of coffee, a few meat or cheese sandwiches, some fresh fruit (preferably oranges) and a few candy bars would be much more suitable than these flight lunches. The chewing gum, chocolate and Charms (hard candy) included in these flight lunches are the only items considered desirable. …”
Sandwich Packs
The review of rations used by groups in flight would not be complete without mention of the efforts to provide sandwich packs. These efforts often were negated at flight bases by lack of supplies and by inadequacies of equipment. To facilitate preparation of sandwich lunches at such bases, the Subsistence Laboratory, in May 1945, started to develop a "sandwich-beverage pack," which was to contain the ingredients for preparing sandwiches and beverages. The cessation of the war caused the work to be abandoned just when a promising start had been made, but the effort did leave some spade work which was utilized in 1950 in the development of the inflight food packet.
* * *
Now, for “the rest of the story.” T-Sgt. Nova S. Guynes mentioned in the article was the father of Danny Gene Guynes. Danny Gene Guynes married Beverly Virginia King in 1963 here in Roswell. Beverly Virginia King was the mother of the famous actress Demi Moore, also born here in Roswell. Danny Guynes was Demi’s stepfather.
I was friend's with Demi Moore's biological aunt, Charlene King and Danny's sister Betty. We were all three the same age and went to school together. We even babysat Demi and her little sister together a time or two, when they were just little.
