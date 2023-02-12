The happy days of downtown Roswell
This week I would like to share some of my memories of downtown Roswell in the post-war days of the 1950s and 1960s. This period saw a significant expansion in the business district/Main Street of downtowns across the USA. Our town, Roswell, was no exception. With all the specialty stores, you could shop for anything and everything. Our Main Street had its share of a variety of both chain and locally owned stores.
I remember ladies clothing stores such as Knadle and Sweetbriar and men's clothing stores such as The Model and Ball and Ray. There were the department stores of JCPenney, C.R. Anthony and Montgomery Ward. The "five and dime" stores were S.H. Kress and Woolworths. The jewelry stores were Bullock’s, which we still have, Huff’s and Boellner’s, and the shoe stores such as Kenny’s and Richmond and Chewning. The music stores Ginsberg, Zinks and a couple of drug stores, whose names elude me. We had the Plains Theater, which is now the UFO Museum, the Yucca Theater, just around the corner on West Third Street, and the Chief Theater across from the Court House. Tode's Western Store was a favorite; he sold everything from cowboy and cowgirl boots, hats, tack and Western clothing. He even had a saddle or two on a stand that the children could climb up on and pretend they were riding a horse.
Our Main Street was wide because this was the course of the cattle drives in the old days. The town grew around that space from the beginning. The brick façades of many buildings downtown showed the classic architecture of the period and the remnants of days gone by.
On any given day, downtown would be like all the Walmarts and Targets with shoppers going from store to store in the downtown area, except Sunday. Downtown was closed on Sundays. The sidewalks were always busy with shoppers, even in cold weather. Many of the downtown stores had awnings over the windows and doors, protecting shoppers from the cold winter drizzle and the hot sun in the summer. Many stores had fans blowing a down draft of air outside their businesses' front doors, which felt good on a hot summer day.
Oh, and the aromas of the food cooking that wafted out from the soda fountains in the back of the dime stores and drug stores when you walked by, they always made you want to step in for a hamburger and a shake.
Amonett's Saddle Shop had a wonderful rich smell of leather, and the Chief Barbershop smelled like talcum powder and Barbicide, aftershave and men's hair tonics, with a little mix of cigars, pipes and cigarettes. It was always fun to hear the day's talk in a barber shop, whether it was about sports, politics, fishing or even a little local gossip.
You could quickly tell the seasons and the next holiday by the decor and clothing of the storefront windows, which enticed you to come in and shop.
At Christmas, lights were hung over Main Street, creating a beautiful tunnel you could drive under at night. Incidentally, this was always fun for the teenagers when "dragging Main" on any given night, but mainly on the weekends.
I remember many benches on the street corners and in front of the courthouse. These were a place to rest to wait for a taxi or a bus, and you would often see the old timers sitting out in the sun or the shade visiting with each other and enjoying their time together.
Main Street was a place to bring the community together for things like the fair parade. In those days, we would even have homecoming parades, complete with decorated floats and bands, and Christmas parades with Santa — such fun traditions.
Those were the days of full-service gas stations, where the attendants would come out and fill your gas, check your oil and tires and wash your windows. There were several on Main Street, but the ones I remember downtown were on the corner of 5th and Main streets, and there was one just north of the bus station.
Shopping malls, shopping centers, and big box stores started popping up in the late ’60s and early ’70s. With the building of these, downtown Roswell became less and less of a business hub because the stores moved out.
Those nostalgic days of shopping with mom and dad and getting a pair of new shoes, going to the soda fountain with friends, or even choosing a perfect box of Valentine’s candy to address our classroom friends and playmates were indeed happy times!
Historian Janice Dunnahoo can be reached at jdunna@hotmail.com.