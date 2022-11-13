Billy the Kid and Jesse James met in New Mexico?
Part 2
For many decades, there have been rumors of Billy the Kid and Jesse James being friends or acquaintances. Much interest has derived from this subject over the years, and many historians have dispelled and argued over that idea, saying there was no proof of it, that it was just hearsay.
Last week I shared with you an article I ran across on the memoirs of Dr. Henry F. Hoyt, a well-respected pioneer doctor in New Mexico, claiming that it was indeed a fact that Billy and Jesse knew each other and were friends.
Following that article, I shared with you the first part of Roy Young's article that contained another verification of Dr. Hoyt’s alleged knowledge. Roy is the editor of the Wild West History Association Journal and he permitted me to share all or part of his article. I hope you enjoy it.
Vision Editor: The following newspaper article is reprinted exactly as it was published at the time.
Did Jesse James Meet Billy the Kid in Las Vegas?
Part 2
By Roy Young
Journal of the Wild West History Association Editor
Miguel Otero, who recorded that he knew Scott Moore in Linn County, when Moore was a freight conductor, related in his autobiography that he, too, visited with Jesse James that same Sunday, having been introduced to him by Moore, provided he not tell anyone that Thomas Howard was James. Otero gives an extensive description of this day at the Adobe Hotel, mentioning that it was excellently run by the Moores who made it a pleasant place for a few days stay where he participated in the "feasts" prepared by Mrs. Moore on Sundays. Might Otero's story be one of fantasy provoked by reading Hoyt's account? Or, might it be that the future governor of New Mexico did experience the occasion of which he wrote?
That Jesse James was in New Mexico a second time comes from United States Treasury Special Operative Azariah Wild who in his official report of Wednesday, Dec. 22, 1880 mentioned in a one-sentence statement, "Jessie James is surely here under the name of Campbell." This was followed on Saturday, Jan. 1, 1881, when Wild wrote from New Orleans:
“There is no trouble in arresting Jesse James if he is not already arrested. I have put several men on his track who have been assisting me and would have arrested or caused his arrest when in New Mexico had I known he was wanted for any crime against the U.S. Government.”
How Wild was informed of James' presence in New Mexico is not positively known. It is obvious, however, that the Secret Service Division of the United States Treasury Department had information that James was there and wanted him arrested. Wild seems to have been approached with fulfilling the task, but he had left New Mexico for his home in New Orleans before such an effort could be put into full force. Who Wild referred to when he wrote of the "several men on his track" is unknown.
Others who frequented the Adobe Hotel and the adjoining hot springs included "Doc" Holliday, who was attracted to the springs because of his consumption (Vision editor: Tuberculoses was mentioned in 19th-century newspaper articles and books as consumption disease because it caused weight loss; the patients were “wasting away.”); at the hotel, he rented a guest room — by some accounts with paramour "Big Nose" Kate — and another room at the Adobe for his dentistry practice. The hot springs had been widely advertised, "The wonderful effect of these springs in curing Syphilitic and kindred diseases Scrofula, Cutaneous diseases, Rheumatism, etc." (Vision Editor: The quote is mentioned in “Gateway to Glorieta: A History of Las Vegas, New Mexico” by Lynn Irwin Perrigo. It reads that in 1864 the property’s owner O.H. Woodworth advertised it with this exact wording.) Later, Holliday, for a short time, ran a saloon in Las Vegas and opened a dentistry office in the same building with future Tombstone associate Billy Leonard, an outlaw then working in Las Vegas as a jeweler. Wyatt and, possibly, James Earp, visited Doc in Las Vegas in the fall of 1879; their visit was noticed by the Optic and Wyatt was identified as "one of the Hoodoo fellers of Las Vegas," a reference to an association with Hoodoo Brown. (Vision editor: According to the City of Las Vegas Museum and Rough Rider Memorial Collection, Hyman G. Neil, aka Hoodoo Brown, was the leader of one of two outlaw gangs controlling Las Vegas in the late 1800s.) Bat Masterson visited Las Vegas in October 1879; did he, too, meet Scott Moore?
That Scott Moore could count among his friends and acquaintances not only Frank Stewart, but Pat Garrett, Doc Holliday and Billy the Kid, is confirmed. Did he also meet Jesse James and possibly "Big Nose" Kate, or Wyatt and James Earp? Historian Mark Dworkin succinctly stated in his biography of Walter Noble Burns, author of the fanciful “The Saga of Billy the Kid,” this "must remain the stuff of dime novels." Eminent Billy the Kid historian, Mark L. Gardner, has written of the Jesse/Billy meeting possibility:
“That Hoyt and Otero were the first ‘authors’ to make mention of their Jesse James meetings does not negate the fact that the Optic originally recorded the event in 1879. The possibility of Jesse James, one of the iconic outlaws of the entire Wild West era, visiting in Las Vegas in 1879 as well as December and January of 1881-82 continues to intrigue historians and arm-chair history buffs alike.”
Historian Janice Dunnahoo can be reached at jdunna@hotmail.com.