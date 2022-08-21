Keeping Lincoln County’s history alive: A headstone for Deputy Sheriff James Carlyle — killed during a standoff with Billy the Kid
If you will, think back to the days and times of the Old West. Imagine what happened at places like Lincoln during the Lincoln County War. There were fewer people then and life was often brutal. Those who stood with the law and those who broke the law were like threads on a loom, often woven together.
From time to time, those killed in the heat of the conflict were “buried with their boots on” in graves marked with some rocks, just a short distance from where they died. Members of the Billy the Kid’s Historical Coalition (BTKHC) are working on marking the many graves of those who were a part of the Lincoln County War. This coalition is backed by the author and historian David Thomas and the editor Roy Young of the Wild West History Association (WWHA) and Journal, along with several other men and women dedicated to preserving history.
I was recently honored to be asked by Roy Young to stand in as a representative for WWHA at the dedication of a headstone for James Carlyle. As you will read further in the attached story, James Carlyle was killed in a standoff between Billy the Kid, his gang and the posse pursuing them.
How amazing it was to walk in the footsteps of history, on land that was left almost untouched for 142 years since that incident and the burial there of Mr. Carlyle. How amazing it was to see the stones placed on that grave by the posse. The traces of the ruts in the ground, made by stagecoaches that passed through, are also still there as is the ruin of the old station where Billy and his friends once hid out.
It is so gratifying to know that Mr. Carlyle has not been forgotten and is still remembered even today. He was only 26 years old at the time of his death.
Following is his story, written by my friend and president of the coalition, Josh Slatten; Josh has permitted me to share his story here. I hope you enjoy it.
A forever memorial for James Carlyle
By Josh Slatten
Four years’ worth of research and 142 years in the making, Deputy Sheriff James Carlyle is remembered. To say that the man who died and was buried here so long ago has enjoyed a peaceful rest is more than likely a true statement if you were to gaze upon the desolation of this setting at the base of the Jicarilla Mountains. As I sit beside the recently placed headstone of James Carlyle, I reflect on what occurred here back in November of 1880.
Billy the Kid and company made the northern part of Lincoln County their home after the Lincoln County War came to its dramatic conclusion in the summer of 1878. Billy was making a living by stealing livestock from the ranchers in the Texas Panhandle and in northern New Mexico, around the small communities of Puerto de Luna and Anton Chico. With newly acquired livestock, Billy was then transporting his prize to an area north of White Oaks, known by locals as Coyote Springs.
Although the Kid was busy selling cattle to outfits such as Pat Coghlan’s out of Tularosa, he had to do something to keep himself entertained. The recently established boomtown of White Oaks fit the bill for someone like the Kid. With its plethora of tent saloons and casinos, Billy the Kid felt right at home. While the Kid wasted the nights away doing what young cowboys do when presented with such temptations, the citizens trying to establish a community they could be proud of were growing tired of his shenanigans.
In November of 1880, the Kid helped himself to some horses located in the southern section of White Oaks, causing the good citizens of the town to organize a deputized posse led by Will Hudgens. Included in this posse was local blacksmith and friend of Hudgens, James Carlyle.
Carlyle was a former buffalo hunter and blacksmith, born in Ohio in 1854. Prior to arriving in White Oaks, it is believed that he was the known “Bermuda Carlile” of Adobe Walls, Texas, and that he had taken part in the battle that occurred there in 1874 between buffalo hunters and the South Plains warriors (According to the Eastern Illinois University Library, the Battle of Adobe Walls on June 26, 1874 involved an estimated 700 Comanche warriors led by Chief Quanah Parker protecting their hunting grounds and food source — buffalos).
The posse tracked Billy the Kid and his men to a known campsite located at Blacks Sawmill, just three miles north of White Oaks. However, the outlaws had abandoned this spot and continued north, with the posse now in hot pursuit. The two groups clashed at Coyote Springs, resulting only in the death of three horses. Although there was no real winner in this skirmish, the posse — which included James Carlyle — was able to run the Kid and his men away from their warm campfire and, in the process, acquired some canned goods, an overcoat and the Kid’s saddle and gloves. Winter had set in, and there stood a significant amount of snow on the ground.
At this point, accounts differ as to whether Billy the Kid and his men pursued the posse back into White Oaks or simply made their way straight to Greathouse Station and Tavern, which was situated along the road to Las Vegas and 24 miles north of their Coyote Springs location. Regardless, in the morning hours of Nov. 27, 1880, with Billy and his men comfortable inside the tavern, the posse surrounded the building. Deputy James Carlyle had less than 12 hours to live.
As morning came, tavern cook Joe Steck was first out of the building, preparing to provide breakfast. Steck was quickly surprised and taken into custody for the purpose of relaying a message to Billy, demanding that he and his cohorts surrender. After a series of correspondence between Billy and the posse, now led by recently deputized James Carlyle, it was determined that Carlyle and Jim Greathouse, who was inside in the tavern, would trade places in an attempt to end the standoff.
Notes would continue to be passed back and forth between the two groups. This would last until about mid-afternoon, when the posse grew tired of waiting and sent one last message, this one proclaiming, “War would commence in earnest.”
Maybe it was a warning shot sent by the posse, or perhaps a simple misfire — regardless, a single shot was fired from the posse, triggering Carlyle to panic and make a mad dash for freedom. His exit point was the tavern window. The deputy made his fateful leap for freedom, followed by a succession of about 75 shots. At the conclusion, Deputy James Carlyle lay dead on the snow-covered ground, three bullets in him.
With Carlyle dead, the posse quickly lost interest and withdrew, leaving the deputy’s body behind. Seeing that the coast was clear, Billy and his men simply left, without another shot being fired. They found a warm fire and meal at the Spencer Ranch just up the road, before continuing to Anton Chico.
The following morning, Deputy James Carlyle was discovered lying dead in the snow, exactly where he had fallen. His body was wrapped in a blanket and buried as best as the frozen, rocky terrain would allow. A day later, the reinforced posse returned with a vengeance and burned the tavern to the ground.
If anything good came from this returned trip, it was that Carlyle was reburied, this time in what was only described as a box. Deputy James Carlyle was laid to rest on a small hilltop, overlooking the smoldering ruins of what had become his last stand.
When Billy the Kid’s Historical Coalition was created, our primary goal was the preservation of history. Yes, networking and socializing was fun, but we wanted to make a tangible contribution. We wanted to see the fruits of our labor and know that something we did would make a difference. The best way to honor these brave men who made up those historic times was to make certain that all would be remembered for eternity.
The journey to ensure that Deputy James Carlyle was honored with his own headstone was not an easy one. Of all the sites related to the exploits of Billy the Kid, the whereabouts of Greathouse Station and Tavern and the burial spot of James Carlyle would prove to be one of the more difficult ones to find. If I’ve learned one thing while locating historical sites, it's that nobody can do it alone — you’ve got to use all the resources available. I've been blessed to know a lot of good people connected to Billy the Kid. Few, if any, are better or more knowledgeable than my good friend Lucas Speer.
I was aware that Lucas was one of the few people to see the site. When I reached out to him, he was able to give me the general location but not the specifics. Unfortunately, like me, he was getting older, and his memory was about as poor as mine. After several well intended yet unsuccessful trips to the area, I was still unable to locate the site.
In the spring of 2022, Lucas was intrigued enough to take some time off work and go back to the area where he had been to so many years ago. Fortune shined on us that day: The new property owner … graciously allowed Lucas to look around in an attempt to relocate the site that he had found nearly 20 years before.
I can still remember the phone call from Lucas. Hopefully, he won't take offense when I tell you that he sounded like a 10-year-old who had just gotten his first bicycle. Not only had he located the site again, but the new property owner was almost as excited as we were and was going to allow us to place a headstone for James Carlyle. The burial site was still clearly marked by a pile of rocks that had been taken from the foundation of the tavern and placed there to prevent coyotes and such from digging up the body.
After 142 years, Deputy James Carlyle would finally be remembered.
Thanks to generous donations, the headstone was placed for Carlyle on a hot summer morning in August. As I dragged the heavy tombstone up the hill to its final resting place, I couldn’t help but chuckle; the last time that the deputy had received any attention, it was the middle of winter with several feet of snow on the ground. When my shovel was planted into the hard, unforgiving earth, I was met with instant resistance as rocks and clay prevented me from digging with ease. My mind could not comprehend how hard this would have been with the ground frozen solid like it was that cold morning back in 1880.
After a group effort from Lucas, fellow BTKHC board member Jerry Prather and myself, the headstone finally came to rest on the northern end of the grave that until now had only been marked with rocks. A short service followed, attended by members of Cold West, Friends of Pat Garrett, Wild West History Association and BTKHC. Lucas read from the Book of Job, and, for a few seconds, the tragedy that befell Carlyle all those years ago seemed to dissipate as a sense of finality came over me.
Who fired the fatal shots that killed James Carlyle? That depends on who you choose to believe. A strong case could be made for either side. One hundred and forty-two years later, however, it really doesn’t seem that important anymore. What was important is that James Carlyle was remembered. James Carlyle, a respected citizen of White Oaks was resting well. Deputy James Carlyle was at peace.
Historian Janice Dunnahoo can be reached at jdunna@hotmail.com. For more information about the coalition, visit billythekidshistoricalcoalition.com.