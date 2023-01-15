ENMU-R celebrates American civil rights advocate
Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell (ENMU-R) is inviting the public on Jan. 16 from 10 to 11 a.m. to a special recognition event to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.
James Edwards is part of the committee organizing the event. In a phone interview he talked about the plans for that morning.
“It is a recognition of his (Martin Luther King, Jr.) birthday and celebration of his accomplishments in civil rights and equity, inclusion. We’ve got a couple of speakers who are coming in to speak,” he said.
These speakers are, according to Edwards, WESST Regional Manager Rhonda Gilliam-Smith — WESST is a women’s small business training and development nonprofit organization.
The other speaker is Sojourner Stokes, the center director for the Roswell Job Corps.
At press time Edward’s couldn’t fully confirm the participation of some of the youngest citizens of Roswell. “I’m hoping that we’re going to get some kids from the elementary schools to be involved,” Edwards said. “I am working with Sunset Elementary to get some kids to come and read something they put together for Martin Luther King (Jr.) Day. It is supposed to be an educational learning day, even though they are out of school — for kids in RISD (Roswell Independent School District).”
Asked what Martin Luther King, Jr. Day means to him personally, he said, “It’s a coming together to recognize a man who gave his life for equality, not just for Black people but for all people. Because what people tend to forget, when you look at the (Washington) march, it wasn’t just Black folks, it was Black folks, brown folks, white folks, Jewish people, it was all inclusive.”
Everybody is welcome to attend, Edwards said. Refreshments will be available, including cake and coffee, lemonade and cookies, he said.
The event itself should not be longer than an hour, Edwards said.
He said that if it had not been for ENMU-R President Shawn Powell, this event would not take place. “We've never done it before he got here,” Edwards said.
Edwards said that the most challenging is the organizational part of the event. “We’ve done five, but I formed a committee about three/four years ago. Without the committee’s grit and determination we wouldn’t be able to put it on. I’d like to recognize three specific people who are really instrumental. It’s Veronica Munoz, Anthony Munoz and Deanna Maestas, that’s the gist of the committee,” he said.
The special event takes place at ENMU-R’s Instructional Technology Center, 23 W. Mathis St. For more information, call 575-624-7000 or visit roswell.enmu.edu.