Free screening of “Library Stories: Books on the Backroads” in Magdalena
The public is invited on May 20 at 2 p.m. to a free screening of the documentary “Library Stories: Books on the Backroads,” an hour-long film about New Mexico’s rural libraries by Ben Daitz and Mary Lance. The film is presented by Magdalena Library and the gallery kind of a small array, 106 N Main St., Magdalena.
Albert Einstein famously said, “The only thing that you absolutely have to know is the location of the library.” Folks who live in Magdalena, Datil, Glenwood and the four other small towns and pueblos in rural New Mexico featured in this film know exactly where their libraries are and that they are essential to the educational and social fabric of their communities. These small libraries are not only important because of the books, DVDs and internet connections they share, these cultural centers in rural communities have stories to tell.
Daitz is a physician, writer and documentary filmmaker. Recent documentaries include: “The Sun Never Sets,” which is about Española, New Mexico’s small-town newspaper, Rio Grande Sun; “The Medicine in Marijuana,” a scientific look at the plant, co-produced with Ned Judge, and aired on NM PBS; and the latest, “Project Echo: A Democracy of Knowledge,” about an extraordinary world health project, aired on NM PBS and PBS affiliates around the country.
Lance has more than 40 years experience in documentary production and archival research.
Her independent documentaries include “Crowville” (2019), a short documentary film about the winter roost of crows in New Mexico's Rio Grande Valley and the filmmakers who observed them, reflecting on the natural world and the local environment; “Blue Alchemy: Stories of Indigo” (2011), a feature-length documentary about indigo, a blue dye that has captured the human imagination for millennia; “Agnes Martin: With My Back to The World” (2002), a groundbreaking documentary on the internationally renowned painter, designated by ARTnews Magazine one of the world's top-ten living artists, to name a few. Lance’s work is widely distributed in the U.S. and abroad at institutions, including Film Forum in New York City, Tate Modern in London, United Kingdom, the Guggenheim Museum in New York City and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
For more information on the film, visit vimeo.com/763849930. For more information on the event, email kindofasmallarray@yahoo.com or visit magdalenapubliclibrary.org.