The Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico celebrates 40 years of Heritage Dinner honoree recipients
The board of directors for the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico (HSSENM) invite the public to a drive-thru fundraiser on Aug. 25. Deadline to make reservations is Aug. 8.
This year’s theme is “A Trip Down Memory Lane” — celebrating the past 40 years of the Heritage Dinner honoree recipients. Ticket pickup time is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the HSSENM Museum, 200 N. Lea Ave. Dinner boxes or bundles will be handed out to ticket holders at Peppers Grill and Bar parking lot, 500 N. Main St. Individual local delivery is possible for an extra fee. For those who purchase bundles that serve 10 people, the local delivery is included, as is a special bag and a centerpiece.
HSSENM Executive Director Amy McVay Tellez said she had received many calls to continue the drive-thru events, and that the society’s board of directors decided unanimously to have the event in this form.
“We have such a diverse board and there are so many different things to be celebrated, whether it’s art or culture, athletics, history, schools or hospitals,” McVay Tellez said.
McVay Tellez said that she has been part of the dinner since 2013, when Timothy Z. Jennings was honored. He was a senator at the time.
“We want them (the ticket holders) to go down memory lane to perhaps look around and see how important it is not to forget your history, but how important it is working together, all walks of life, all different parts coming together. We need to celebrate more than that — celebrating the past recipients, but who we are.”
McVay Tellez said that entertainment will be provided during the drive-thru by musicians Tina Williams and Kent Taylor.
Those who had purchased drive-thru tickets previously know that the special gift bags include many surprises fitting to the theme.
“There will be a commemorative booklet that only people that purchase this dinner ticket will get,” McVay Tellez said. The booklet is a reprint of the original July 1976 museum grand opening pamphlet. Also included is historian Elvis E. Fleming’s classic, “The Brief History of Roswell, New Mexico.”
Asked if the event will one day return as a sit-down dinner, McVay Tellez said, “Going forward, I definitely think we’ll have some sit-down dinners, but they may look different from the ones in the past. I think that is really exciting too. I think we’re thrilled to do this in a unique way. We knew one thing, we can never do justice with our sit-down dinner for all of our passed honorees. When people see all the names and use their own opportunities to celebrate — It is a neat way.”
The list of all the people, institutions and businesses who will be honored with “A Trip Down Memory Lane” is indeed a who's who of the shapers and makers of Roswell, but also those who were representatives of Roswell, whether in the arts department as was Henriette Wyeth Hurd, in 1988, or in sports with the 1956 Lions Hondo Little League World Series Championship Baseball Team, in 2016.
“Every time we look at that list, it’s so fun for me to connect the dots if you will and how they impacted history and our society — every one of them — and how they uniquely impacted history,” McVay Tellez said.
“One thing that I think is important too,” McVay Tellez said. “We will never stop celebrating — it may be a sit-down dinner, it maybe a weekend of celebration. I don’t know what the future will bring, but we will not stop celebrating history uniquely, traditionally and maybe (as) a mix of both.”
The first recipient who was honored at the HSSENM Heritage Dinner was Robert O. Anderson in 1981, the last was an industry that had suffered more than others during the pandemic: restaurants. Restaurants of Roswell past and present were honored in 2020. There was no Heritage Dinner in 2021.
The event is a fundraiser for HSSENM. The society receives no federal, state or city funding. They are supported by memberships and donations. The Heritage Dinner is its major fundraiser and the proceeds from this evening will help cover the operating costs for the museum and archive facilities for the coming year. The ongoing loose change drive continues as well.
For more information, visit roswellnmhistory.org or call 575-622-8333.