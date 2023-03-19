Así Se Baila Ballet Folklorico returns from Texas as winner
Anybody walking by the new Así Se Baila Ballet Folklorico studio on March 8 could hear the staccato of intricate foot stomping echo far and wide. Ten students of the dance school’s advanced teenager class were training hard for their first competition at the famed Viva Aztlan Festival in Lubbock, Texas, that would be taking place on March 11. The festival was established in 1995 and is considered the longest and most unique folklorico competition in the state of Texas.
On Sunday, Mayela Sosa, Así Se Baila Ballet Folklorico director, posted on Facebook the comment, “We’re coming home with some wins!”
These “some wins” turned out to be an impressive achievement for the young dancers who competed against 11 groups and 17 entries in the adult category. They won First Place Best Choreography, First Place Best Costume, Second Best Technique and Form and Third Best Traditional. Two dancers, Iylanie Hernández and Xavier Renteria, participated in the duet competition, dancing the Guerrero Costa Chica. They won Third Place Duet. Paloma Sánchez danced a Veracruz solo act and won Third Place Solo.
Sosa said that the students chose the region Veracruz in Mexico with its tropical and colorful dances.
The mother of Nysia Arnold, Sandra Arnold, said that her daughter has been dancing since 10 years, starting at age 5. “I wasn’t a dancer, but we put her in. She’s my only daughter, and I wanted her to dance this type of dance,” she said.
Rachael Cobos, age 11, has been dancing since she was 5 years old, she said. Asked about her favorite Veracruz dance, she said, “I like the one to balance the candle.” Originally from the 1700s, the Veracruz candle dance involves lots of movement while balancing a lit candle on the dancers’ heads. Today, the candles are battery-operated and have no open flame.
“I’m so proud of these kids,” Sosa said after returning to Roswell. “They poured their heart out on that stage — first time ever competing in any competition. It was such an amazing experience for the kids to travel and experience folklorico outside of Roswell. They were able to connect with other individuals and learn from different instructors.”
Traditionally, the day before the competitions begin in children and adult categories, all participants are invited to partake in workshops, Sosa said.
The dance school was formed in 2018, and its 27 committed students performed at festivals and other occasions, until it — like so many in-person classes — closed down when the pandemic hit.
Sosa said that as soon as the pandemic restrictions eased up, the students were eager to return. “I told them, expect to not be performing anywhere, and they didn’t care. They just wanted to get out of the house and back to dance,” she said.
Asked how many students she has today, Sosa said, “We have grown every year since I’ve started the group here in Roswell. Now we are at 80 dancers.”
Students start at age 4 or older. Sosa said, “Every time I introduce the group I say, ‘I take (students) from age 4 — until you can handle it.”
Last October, Así Se Baila Ballet Folklorico moved into their new building on 205 W. Alameda St. “Every year, we’re excelling and getting just a little bit closer to my dream: Having my own studio,” Sosa said. “We start off small and eventually grow. But having our own now, it’s a dream come true.”
Students don’t need to have dance experiences, though some have a background in cheer, ballet or tap dance, Sosa said. “I just need you to give me your all while you come here, dance your little heart away. If you feel it in your feet, feel it in your heart. I teach you from the steps, to the choreography, to the postures, your skirt work, the men’s posture of the arms. People say, ‘I’ve got two left feet.’ (My answer to this is) I bet I can give you a right and a left foot,” Sosa said and laughed.
For more information, follow Así Se Baila Ballet Folklorico’s Facebook page or email asisebailaballetfolklorico@gmail.com.