Roswell Community Little Theatre brings lost Mark Twain story to stage
Mark Twain’s play “Is He Dead?” is brought to stage by Roswell Community Little Theatre (RCLT), 1717 S. Union Ave. The audience has two weekends, Aug. 11-13 and 18-20, to see the comedic satire. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.
Imagine being a scholar studying the monumental assets that American icon Mark Twain left behind. Imagine finding a treasure: an unpublished play by the humorist, writer and what author William Faulkner called “the father of American literature.” Finding such a play happened to Shelley Fisher Fishkin, who read the manuscript in the archives of the Mark Twain Papers at the University of California at Berkeley. Twain had written the comedic play in 1898 and never published it. “Is He Dead?” was at last published in 2003. Ever since, it has been successfully brought to stage throughout the country.
True to the unique style of Twain, the story and wording has not suffered from laying in an archive gathering dust. As a matter of fact, the plot of the comedy — which is more a fun farce — is vivid and fits to any moment in time and generation. Twain collected stereotypes of every country during his travels to Europe (1867), and he put them all to work in “Is He Dead?” The story is about a starving French painter named Jean-François Millet whose students (an American, a German and an Irishman) convince him that the only way for him to get out of debt and become rich and famous is faking his death. To make sure that the villainous art dealer and moneylender doesn’t recognize him, Millet is donning on women’s clothing. He’ll reap the reward as his own heir, his widowed “twin sister.” What seems easy never is. His girlfriend is pursued by the art dealer and Millet has to find a way to get out of the dress so he can marry her.
The director of RCLT’s play is Gina Montague, who is enjoying orchestrating Twain’s shenanigans on stage. Asked how the play came to her attention, she said, “Actually, my mom (RCLT actor and director Louise Montague) found it and she loved it. She had submitted it to the theater to be done several years ago, and they turned it down. … I read it, and I loved it. We actually saw it performed in Albuquerque, six or seven years ago. So I decided to submit it and try my hand at it.”
Asked about the audience, Montague said that children 10 and older would get the comedy and the jokes. “It's classic Mark Twain, his sense of humor, which is timeless because it's not about pop culture. It's not about political antics. It’s not timely in that way. It's timeless because it's about human nature, which is always funny. If you can't laugh at yourself, then what do you have? It never goes out of style. It never gets stale. The writing is exquisite, typical of Mark Twain, and (it’s) just a hilarious show.”
While there are 11 actors performing in the play, there are two who are the first time on stage.
Playing the Irish student is Ray Aragon. While he grew up in Portales, life took him to Kansas where he played football and raised his family, he said. His work in cardiology brought him back to New Mexico and to Roswell. He has a few more weeks left of his 13-week contract, he said. When he learned about RCLT, he wanted to give acting a try again — he had performed during his college time. “I came and tried out for (Phelim) O’Shaughnessy,” he said. “I think I kind of got the part because I do an Irish joke every year on St. Paddy's Day. I can do an accent a little bit.”
Being Millet’s student friend from Ireland is a small role, which Aragon said he enjoys. “It's good for me, and it's a lot of fun. It's got a lot of humor,” he said.
Aragon said that his biggest challenge is not only remembering the lines and the accent but trying to look busy when he is not the focus on stage. He said that he is hoping to renew his contract so he can stay in Roswell a while longer. This is his third time being sent to Roswell, and he said he enjoys it here.
Having his premiere on a theater stage is Jim Hollomann. He is playing the father of Millet’s fiancee, Papa Leroux. Asked how he came to the theater, he said, “I know some of the other actors in the play. I've been an extra in some Western movies, but that was riding horses, shooting guns.”
One can easily see the actor being in a Western. He has the look of a character that could have stepped off the screen of a movie such as “Tombstone.” Being on stage has other challenges than in the film business. Hollomann said that he is getting used to remembering the lines and when to say them. “I am more feeble in the first act, than I am in the second act,” he said. “I guess, I’ve always been very active. So acting feeble is not natural to me.”
Chuckling, he said that he does have some aches that is helping him to get in character. “I’ve got a bad knee. I’ve got a bad back. So I can just act normal. Let myself do what I would do if nobody was around,” Hollomann said.
Chris Wipperman is acting and assistant director, together with Brice Hager (Millet) and Beverly Coots (Mme. Caron). To become a full director, actors have to first be assistant directors in at least three performances. Also performing are Jondelle Burkett, Zachary Burkhalter, Charles Lathrop, Louise Montague, Randy Nolen and Alex Wilt. Lisa Hobbs is the stage manager. Tony Gaustad and Mark Salas are in charge of sound and lights.
There are thousands and thousands of documents, photos and artifacts that are housed in part in The Mark Twain House and Museum in Hartford, Connecticut and thousands of letters, annotations and voluminous private papers that are cared for in the archives of the Mark Twain Papers at the University of California at Berkeley. There might still be one or more manuscripts waiting to be discovered.
For more information, visit roswelltheatre.com.