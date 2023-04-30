Cinco de Mayo festival celebrates culture with music, food and arts
Two days of fun for the entire family is planned for this year’s Cinco de Mayo festival, which is organized by the Roswell Hispano Chamber of Commerce (RHCC). The events kick off on May 5 at noon at the Chaves County Courthouse lawn. The first day features DJ music in the early hours and live music until 10 p.m. According to the RHCC Director Marcos Nava, 10 food trucks and 40 booths — offering entertainment, arts and crafts as well as information about nonprofit organizations — will be filling the space.
On May 6, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., the highlight of the day will be the annual Taco Eating Contest at noon and the Jalapeño Eating Contest in the afternoon. “We always seem to have a lot of people that want to participate,” Nava said. Last year, there were 12 people vying for the six seats at the Jalapeño Contest. Nava came up with a fair way to choose the six participants by playing musical chairs. “At the end, we had six people that really wanted to participate, they did and it was a fun event,” he said.
Of course, any “fiesta” has to include music and dance, and Nava said that this year they are offering entertainment for everyone. On Friday, the first dancers taking the stage will be the Matachines — Danza Guadelupana. Nava said that they had performed at the Piñata Festival for the first time, and they did a wonderful job. “People just loved them,” he said. “And the ceremonial dances that they performed was just very endearing to everyone. We are going to have them again because people wanted them back.”
The Matachines have 30 dancers performing. “From young to younger,” Nava said and chuckled. Four generations are performing the colorful dance honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe, also known as the Virgin of Guadalupe, the Mexican Catholic title of Mary, mother of Jesus. She is also known as the Patroness of the Americas, though she holds a special place in Mexicans’ hearts. The dresses of the dancers carry Mother Mary’s iconic portrait on their clothes and headgear. There are “carrisos,” small flutes that create noise while the group dances; gourds, that are similar to maracas and are percussive musical instruments, help the dancers to mark time.
The history of the dance goes back much further than the appearances of the Virgin Mary in 1531 in Mexico, according to Catholic teachings. In Spain it was a dance of worship centuries before it arrived in the New World with the Spanish conquistadors. Originally only men danced, and it represented the fight between Christian and pagan beliefs. However, it is today a form of worship honoring the Virgin Mary when she appeared in Mexico to the impoverished native Aztec, Juan Diego. It is one of the few dances shared by both Hispanic and Native peoples.
One of the dancers in Roswell is Nohela Soltero. Asked how she became a dancer at Matachines, the early college high schooler said, “I was eight years old, it was in December, and it's when the Matachines would dance the most. We were walking out of church, and I was with my mom. I would look at them and I was like, ‘Mom, I want to be one of these.’ I had no idea what it was until the next year came around.” Nohela’s mother asked her if she still wanted to join the group, and ever since she has been part of them. She is today teaching the really young new dancers and she said that she enjoys it very much. “You can see them putting the effort in and how they trip over their own feet, but it's so cute. Whenever you teach them they get all excited, it’s a proud moment for me,” Nohela said. There is also a deeper meaning for the young dancer. “By joining this group, I really got close to the church. I have a relationship with God now, and I made a lot of good friends,” she said.
Viviana Sosa has started dancing with the Matachines only a year ago, but brought some of her family along. Her daughter and a niece are also dancing. Asked what she likes the best, Sosa said, “You do get closer to God, and it's just a beautiful way of prayer. Because it's basically what we're doing. It's a form of prayer. Ever since I was little, I would see them at churches. And it was just something that would catch my attention. But as I got older, I figured it'd be a way of me being thankful, for showing my appreciation for everything I've had,” she said.
Sosa said that it is also a way to keep her culture alive.
Also performing is Ezequiel Garcia, who is part of the music group Impacto Norteño. Garcia plays the accordion and his son is on drums he said. For more than 20 years, they have only played at church, Cinco de Mayo is the first time they will perform for the public.
“They will play soft cumbia, and really some nice music for people to enjoy hearing and dancing to if they wish,” Nava said.
Also performing is the award-winning folklorico dance group Así se Baila, the royal Rebels Dance Group and the band Aces and Eights. Aces and Eights with their singer Jay Parker will be performing Friday night. “He sings country music and Beatles’ songs,” Nava said.
Performing on both days is Escolta Privada. “The band kids — high schoolers,” he said. “Young kids from Roswell High, that are becoming very popular here in Roswell.”
The Cavern City Boys from Carlsbad will perform on Saturday night as main event. “People really like to dance to the beat of the music,” Nava said.
The award-winning Cavern City Boys are a family of performers that have been playing Tejano and Tex/Mex music together for more than 30 years.
For more information, email directors@roswellhcc.org or call 575-420-8787.
Cinco de Mayo Festival Schedule:
Friday, May 5
Noon-5:30 p.m. Booths open and DJ music.
5:30-6:30 p.m. Matachines — Danza Guadelupana perform.
6:30-7:30 p.m. Impacto Norteño perform.
7:30-8:45 p.m. Aces and Eights perform.
9-10 p.m. Escolta Privada perform.
Saturday, May 6
10 a.m.-Noon Booths open and DJ music.
Noon-1 p.m. Taco Eating Contest.
1:30-2:30 p.m. Así se Baila performs.
2:30-3:30 p.m. Royal Rebels Dance Group performs
3:30-4:30 p.m. Jalapeño Eating Contest.
4:30-5 p.m. DJ Music.
5-6 p.m. Matachines — Danza Guadelupana perform.
6:15-7:30 p.m. Impacto Norteño perform.
7:30-8:30 p.m. Escolta Privada perform.
8:30-10 p.m. The Cavern City Boys perform.
The times and events may change because of the weather. Updates will be available on the RHCC Facebook page.