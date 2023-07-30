Old Lincoln Days and “The Last Escape of Billy the Kid Pageant” returns to the historic town
Billy the Kid will come to life again during the 82. Annual Old Lincoln Days, Aug. 4-6, in the historic town of Lincoln, nestled along the Rio Bonito.
There are two ways to reach Lincoln from Roswell: Driving due west on West Second Street and taking US 380 takes one through the beautiful Hondo Valley. There are signs where to turn to Lincoln. The picturesque two-lane Billy the Kid Trail curves gently through the Bonito Valley and brings the traveler directly to Lincoln. This is the shortest route and takes about an hour.
Another route is just as fun, and you may avoid surprise encounters of the local deer herd near Tinnie. However, there is ample wildlife from mountain goats, deer and elk. It is advisable to be very careful driving at any time, especially at dusk or dawn. This route starts north of Roswell, on NM-246 going west. It takes roughly two hours heading through rolling hills alongside the Capitan Mountains into the village of Capitan, the home of Smokey Bear Historical Park. From Capitan, US 380 south leads into the town of Lincoln.
For those who haven’t had the chance to visit Lincoln yet, the town is listed as Lincoln Historic District and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1966. Most of the buildings have been carefully preserved, its 48 structures, some privately held, are part of New Mexico’s bloodiest period in history. As a matter of fact, every time the soil gets disturbed, as in digging a hole for a new tree, locals know to be careful because the ground is still riddled with bullets and shells from the infamous Lincoln County War. These streets are where Billy the Kid, Pat Garrett and the young John H. Tunstall walked. The killing of Tunstall triggered revenge killings in the late 1870s. These killings turned into an all-out war that gave Washington D.C. pause, and they seriously considered to deny New Mexico’s statehood because of the violence, among other issues.
According to the New Mexico Historical Museum, within the 27,000 square miles of Lincoln County, merchants and cattlemen fell to feuding, in its center was the young William Bonney, alias Billy the Kid. In the book “History and Government of New Mexico” by John H. Vaughan, published in 1931, it states that most men wore a gun belted to the waist, and dance hall keepers installed signs that read, “Don’t shoot the musicians, they are doing the best they can.”
The descendants of those who fought in the Lincoln County War are to this day not sure which side was the just one. However, all agreed that Hollywood’s version in the early days of movies were utterly wrong and nonsense. Frustrated, they took it upon themselves to right the wrong and tell the “real” story in a pageant. The first “The Last Escape of Billy the Kid Pageant” was played out in 1941, with no other but the famous painter Peter Hurd portraying the colorful Billy the Kid.
In the early days, the stage was actually the real Lincoln Courthouse. The actor who played Billy the Kid would jump down from the second floor in his escape. In 2001, the people of Lincoln County built a backdrop representing prominent locations in Lincoln. A large outdoor area provides space for ticket-holders to sit and an arena where horses with cowboys gallop by, wagons roll and actors of all ages reenact history that they have known since childhood. The last original cast member from 1941 passed away before the 2001 production, her name was Betty Schrecengost, according to the Roswell Daily Record Archive. The pageant is considered one of the oldest and longest run pageants in the U.S.
According to New Mexico Historic Sites, on Friday at 1 p.m., a statue of Billy the Kid will be unveiled next to the Lincoln Historic Site Visitor Center. The statue was made by Maurice Turetsky, a longtime champion of Lincoln’s preservation.
Visitors can meet the cast of the pageant on Friday at 6 p.m. at the courthouse and walk a few feet to the pageant grounds where at 7 p.m. The Rockin’ “M” Wranglers perform a show featuring Western music and comedy. Award-winning singer Jeanne Martin is part of the band. “We look forward to a night of great music, and of course the pageant is not to be missed,” she wrote. The band will perform before the pageant on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are available at the entrance of the pageant grounds, starting on Friday.
The pageant is a highlight, but there are many other events happening throughout the days. Vendors open daily at 9 a.m. There will be an archaeology fair, a kids' corner and petting zoo, living history camps and lectures, such as by Starlyn Bigrope of the Mescalero Apache Tribe. Bigrope will be talking on Friday at 11 a.m. at the San Juan Church about the tribe’s history. The title is “Our Story, Our Experience.” Don’t miss on Friday at 3:30 p.m. and on Saturday at 3 p.m., the Marrow Bone Springs Gunfighter show across the visitor center. Traditionally, on Sunday at 9 a.m., a community church service takes place at the Lincoln Community Church, followed at 10 a.m. by the annual Old Lincoln Days Parade. At 11 a.m., the Pecos Valley Brass Quintet performs at the courthouse. The events end with a final “Last Escape of Billy the Kid” Pageant at 1 p.m.
For more information, visit The Friends of Historic Lincoln and The Last Escape of Billy the Kid Pageant Facebook page.
For more information and to purchase a pass to the museum, visit nmhistoricsites.org.