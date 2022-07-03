Award-winning rock and Americana singer and songwriter looking forward to tour
Americana rock and folk rock singer and songwriter James McMurtry will perform for one night only at The Liberty on July 9. In a phone interview McMurtry said that this is not the first time he is stopping his tour for a concert in Roswell. The last time was on Nov. 2, 2016, also at The Liberty.
He said that he remembers the concert and the venue well, it was the day the Chicago Cubs won against the Cleveland Guardians. “The game was on while I was performing,” McMurtry said. “A guy asked if they should turn off the TV. I said no, just let me know how the score goes.” This story gives a little insight into the down-to-earth person McMurtry is. His songs’ core reflect the lives of small-town America, hard-working workers and ranchers.
His newest album — a first in seven years — carries the title “The Horses and the Hounds.” It was released Aug. 20, 2021. In it McMurtry sings about regular folks, painting fictional views in words and tunes about people who lived their life in a decent way, or with horrific guilt because of senseless murder.
The album was named one of Rolling Stone’s Best Albums of 2021 and McMurtry’s song, “Canola Fields,” from this new album has recently been nominated for The Americana Music Association’s Song Of The Year Award 2022. The 21st Annual Americana Honors & Awards Ceremony will be held on Sept. 14 in Nashville, Tennessee.
McMurtry recorded the new album with legendary producer Ross Hogarth (John Fogerty, Van Halen, Keb’ Mo’) at Jackson Browne’s Groove Masters in Santa Monica, California
Any fan of the artist knows that McMurtry never bases his songs on real specific occurrences or people; however, like a surgeon with a scalpel he peels away layers to show the pain, love and humor of life. Asked how he finds this empathy, he said that he gets his inspiration from glimpses through the window on tour. He said that he is definitely not a studio guy, but prefers to write on the road.
The descendant of pioneers who settled in Denton, Texas, McMurtry’s work ethic was passed down from them to his grandfather, a rancher, to his father, Western author Larry McMurtry, then to him.
When the pandemic caused the lockdown, McMurtry said he stayed busy. “We’d finished the album (‘The Horses and the Hounds’) before the pandemic, but had to email keyboarders back and forth. We had to adjust,” he said.
Looking back on a long career, James McMurtry began writing songs as a child and started playing guitar at the age of seven. According to his biography, his career took off when he won the 1987 New Folk Songwriting Contest. A chance encounter to pass a demo tape to singer and songwriter John Mellencamp turned the tide fully when Mellencamp asked him to write 10 songs within five months. He hasn’t stopped since.
McMurtry said that not only technology changed in recent years, also the method to share news about an album release. “It used to be that we toured and put out the album then. Now we release an album and go on tour to let everybody know,” he said.
McMurtry said he is looking forward to being in Roswell again and that he will be performing songs from his newest album and others. “Come join in, we’ll have a good time,” he said.
For more information, visit thelibertyinc.com. For more information on McMurtry, visit jamesmcmurtry.com.