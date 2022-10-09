Roswell Jazz Festival returns as live event
The Roswell Jazz Festival (RJF) returns as a live event for its 15th anniversary, featuring more than 20 musicians who are masters in their genre. From Oct. 12 to 16, in nine venues — some ticketed, some free for the public — performances will take place around town.
One venue is new: “We’re headquartering at the Clarion this year, not at the civic center,” RJF Artistic Director Michael Francis said. Francis has been organizing the event since 2006.
Roswell’s festival originated with New Orleans jazz musician Dr. Roger Dickerson, who found refuge here with his friends Frank Schlatter and Carole Schlatter after surviving Hurricane Katrina at his home in 2005.
A first performance will be on Wednesday before the official kick-off of the festival. The duo Hillary Smith and Chris Dracup will perform at 6 p.m. at Stellar Coffee Shop on Main Street. This is possible because many of the artists chose to fly in early. Francis said this is to make sure that the musicians arrive in time in light of the many delays and cancellations the airlines suffer at the moment. “We’re offering all the musicians a free room on Wednesday night if they come in on Wednesday. Most of them are able to do so,” he said.
Francis said that organizing the event and getting everyone on board has been challenging this year.
“The good side of it is, we have fresh energy after two years laying off, and everyone is excited and I think this is going to be one of the best, if not the best one ever. Of course, I say that almost every year, but there are some things that are going to fall into place. One of our trumpet players had a problem with his health and he had to cancel. I reached out to Geoff Gallante. Geoff is going to be here. He is now 22 years old and he’s getting ready to enter Juilliard Music School, and he has been studying with some magnificent high-end trumpet players and I can’t wait to hear him and see him,” Francis said.
March 2015 Young Artist Award recipient Gallante was already playing with award-winning musicians at the age of five, a true prodigy trumpet player. According to his biography, Gallante has not only performed throughout the U.S.; he has played with various different U.S. Military ensembles and with nationally acclaimed groups. By the age of six, he had garnered guest soloist engagements with such groups as the Louisville Orchestra, the Duke Ellington Orchestra and the Philadelphia Brass Quintet, among others. As a National Anthem performer, Gallante has appeared at pro sports venues across the country. At six years old, he became the youngest instrumentalist ever to perform at the White House and the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. Gallante's network TV appearances include “The Tonight Show” with Jay Leno, NBC's “Today Show” and the “CBS Early Show.” In 2016, he was chosen as one of 32 students from across the country to be part of the Grammy Jazz Session Band out of Los Angeles, California performing at a number of functions during the Grammy Awards week.
“We’ve got the usual family of returning people that have been here before,” Francis said. “We’ve got some new faces. Vinnie Raniolo on guitar is brand new, and he is one of the high end top guitarists and he will amaze.”
Francis said that Raniolo has just started as a pilot for one of the major airlines. “They are letting him off to come and serenade us at the Jazz Festival,” he said.
According to Raniolo’s biography, the touring guitarist, performer and educator is best known for his dynamic playing that brought him to 14 countries on three continents, having performed in some of the world’s most illustrious venues, such as the Sydney Opera House in Australia, The Palace of Fine Arts in San Franciso, New York’s Lincoln Center and the world’s oldest indoor concert hall, Teatro Olimpico in Vicenza, Italy. In 2019 Raniolo was selected as 2018 Top Musician of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals. Raniolo is not only an in-demand guitarist, he has appeared on public television and amassed such musical film credits as HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire,” Woody Allen’s “Cafe Society” and Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman.”
One of the highlights of the festival is for the youngest Roswellians who will be able to join in RJF School of Jazz.
“On Thursday, it’s being held at the Roswell Museum. The coolest thing about this is first of all, they have a new director at the Creative Learning Center. Her name is Tamra (Gedde) and she’s wonderful. She’s taking the lead on getting all the schools lined up to go to that, and they are giving us permission to let the public slip in. We don’t usually advertise it, the past school rules didn’t allow us to mix, but this year they’re saying it will be OK, that lets a few people in that wanted to go. But here is the key to it: My friend Jim Shearer in Las Cruces, not only is he giving two seminars and playing some of the sets, but he’s bringing the New Mexico State University Jazz Band which is an 18-piece jazz band, and they are going to perform with Chuck Redd as the centerpiece. They are going to perform the music from (a) past recording that Chuck Redd did with a big band. It opens at 10 a.m. in the morning, the usual five of us will conduct for the young kids, and after that, the big band sets up and they do a preparation for their concert, running through some charts. The kids will have some chance to ask some questions, then the band comes on, then we break for lunch from 12 to 1 p.m. And at 1 p.m., it’s a full-blown concert with Chuck Redd and this big band surrounding him, and it’s going to be one of the most exciting events of the festival,” Francis said.
There will be free concerts that take place not only at the Chaves County Courthouse, but at Reischman Park as well. “Eastern New Mexico Portales has a big band and they are going to play a concert down at Reischman,” he said.
2022 RJF Guest of Honor is legendary jazz pianist Johnny Varro. He was meant to be guest of honor the year the pandemic hit. “He is deserving of this honor. He is an amazing pianist and young for his age,” Francis said.
Varro was available for a phone interview; the Florida resident had been in Texas when the hurricane Ian hit the area where he lived. While concerned, he said that his family was prepared. According to Francis, whose interview was later, Varro’s family and home were safe.
Asked what Varro’s reaction was, hearing that he was guest of honor, he said, “I am very pleased, who wouldn’t be. It’s good to be recognized and appreciated. A lot of people have made me feel real well about it. I’ve got a bunch of years behind me and it’s been good for me. I got to know a lot of people and make a lot of friends who really love music and that’s it. I am just very happy I survived this long.”
The Korea War veteran started his career at the height of swing and big bands. He met and performed with most of the big names. Asked if he met Benny Goodman, Varro said yes. “I played a lot of his music. I never really played with his band because by the time I got into the swing era, that era had bypassed the big band era, but I played a lot of his style because when I grew up I knew a lot of the piano players who played with him. Swing is what I enjoyed very much,” he said.
Growing up in Brooklyn, New York, Varro said that he started playing piano when he was 10 years old, first studying classic music. “I got interested in jazz through my father, who was a great jazz lover. He wasn’t a musician but he could have been, if he’d had the opportunity when he was a kid,” he said.
Varro moved to Miami, Florida in 1965, he said. “I don’t want it to sound like I was escaping, but there wasn’t too much work going on at the time. There were a lot of jazz players I knew and through that I was able to get a lot of gigs that way. Work was good. Back in the days, we enjoyed many other kind of music, (performing) at bar mitzvahs and other gigs — it was corny,” he said and chuckled.
Asked what his favorite jazz style is, Varro said, “I grew up during the swing era of jazz music, a lot was going on with various types of jazz. That was really great for me because it gave me a chance to meet a lot of musicians that played in that era. The period being like the 1930s, ’40s, ’50s into the ’60s when bebop took over a little bit in the jazz world.”
Varro said that the new interest in swing is encouraging. “As we get older we try to figure out who is going to take over after we are gone and sure enough, there are a lot of young musicians playing this style. Rather than going into another style of music which could be not as creative as the jazz world,” he said.
Asked what he is looking forward to most at Roswell’s festival, Varro said, “We are looking forward to seeing everybody after the ‘vacation’ we had with COVID, killing our music. But it will always come back, the best form of music. Especially jazz music. That is music that is understood by a lot of people who know this music, like George Gershwin, Cole Porter and great composers of that period. We take their songs and play them and do a lot of wonderful things with their music. We don’t try to change their music too much, just to improvise here and there. We are very grateful for that. We are grateful for the people who come to see us.”
According to his biography, Varro’s first professional job was with Bobby Hackett when he was 16. He then went on to perform at Eddie Condon's with such great jazzmen as Buck Clayton, Pee Wee Russell, Yank Lawson, Billy Butterfield, Lou McGarity, Peanuts Hucko to name a few. Varro has worked most of the jazz rooms around New York, including The Embers, Tavern on the Green, Hanratty's, The Metropole and Jimmy Ryan's. He has numerous recordings to his credit and has toured all over the world with groups such as the Dukes of Dixieland, Wild Bill Davison All Stars and Peanuts Hucko Tour — Tribute to Benny Goodman and Louis Armstrong. He also played with the Jackie Gleason Show.
Also performing at the RJF are John Allred (trombone), Harry Allen (tenor saxophone), Dan Barrett (trombone), Chris Dracup (guitar, slide guitar), Scott Edmunds (clarinet), Larry Fuller (piano), Francis (piano), Charles Gordon (trumpet), Rebecca Kilgore (vocals), Jon-Erik Kellso (cornet), Ricky Malichi (drums), Houston Person (saxophone), Redd (vibraphone, drums), Shearer (tuba), Hal Smith (drums), Smith (vocalist), Richard Simon (bass), Rossano Sportiello (piano), Allan Vache (clarinet), Tom Wakeling (bass) and Curt Warren (guitar).
“I can’t tell you how excited we are,” Francis said. “It’s shaping up — we had some great sponsorships, our finances have gone from 0 to enough to make it happen. It’s really coming together. This is the most giving community that I’ve ever been associated with. The people have stepped up to support us, including advertising and donations and things.”
Tickets are selling fast; one event at Pecos Flavors Winery is already sold out. For more information and a detailed schedule, visit roswelljazz.org.