Roswell Community Little Theatre brings hilarious story to stage
Roswell Community Little Theatre, 1717 S. Union Ave., presents “Jeeves Intervenes” on March 10-12 and 17-18. Showings are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays at 2:30 p.m. The play is family-friendly and recommended for all ages, RCLT Director Alethea Hartwell said. Younger kids may not understand all words because it is an English play.
The comedic storyline leads into the 1920s high-society London and centers around the hapless playboy Bertie Wooster (Jesse Brice Hager). Bertie is in cahoots with his old school chum Eustace Bassington-Bassington (Michael Bozeman). The two hatch a brilliant plan to dupe their meddling relatives, Aunt Agatha (Beverly Coots) and Uncle Rupert (Randy Nolen), in order to save Bertie from an undesired marriage and Eustace from an unwanted job in India. Desperate to avoid his ferocious aunt, or “she who chews broken bottles,” they are well on the way into disaster — if it weren’t for their ever-faithful butler Jeeves (Lonny Coots).
A delightful romp full of deception and disguise awaits the audience when the strong-willed young lady Gertrude “Gertie” Winkleswoth-Bode (Edrice Tozier) gets tossed in the mix and the “wrong” guy falls in love with her.
The story is pitch-perfect with sly wordplay and manic antics, even the RCLT crew and actors had a hard time keeping a straight face during the rehearsals.
The stage adaptation is by Margaret Raether and is based on the stories by P.G. Wodehouse, who is considered one of the most widely-read humorists of the 20th century.
Raether has adapted four of the 35 short stories and 11 novels to stage. She said that she encountered Wodehouse in form of an old “battered” secondhand book when she was in college. Ever since, she has pounded out the plays late at night, “while peering around a cat that likes to sit in front of her computer monitor.”
Raether’s adaptations have been described by the Chicago Tribune, as “bright and engaging as a garden party in May,” and by the Herald Tribune, “as dry as a well-made martini and equally potent.”
Hartwell said, “This is the first (Jeeves story) RCLT has done. I wanted something period. So I typed in 1920s and that popped up. It was so funny that I chose it.”
Talking about the butler, Hartwell said that Jeeves fixes everything. “He is a brain, a marvel … . He’s the smart one.”
Asked if it was difficult to cast the character roles, Hartwell said, “No, actually I had a really good turnout.”
Hartwell said that all the actors are really seasoned. “They are on it and off-book before I scheduled them to be. The set is almost done, which usually, I am struggling with, but it’s up.”
As a director, Hartwell said that for her the most difficult thing is that the play isn't typical. “I usually have plays that are in more than one location, so you have to move things around. It’s not one set. I like the moving because it challenges me. This challenged me in the opposite way because I had to think differently. Also, we have a small stage and this play has a lot of physical comedy about it and a lot of tussling about. So I get a little nervous that they fall off the stage. But it’s a fun piece,” she said.
Hager, who plays Bertie, said about his character, “He is a hapless young bachelor, who wants to stay a bachelor. I like how clever Bertie thinks he is, but he’s really not, and so he gets ahead of himself sometimes. He thinks he knows what’s going on because he always had Jeeves there who helped him out. He thinks everything is easy and fine, but it’s really Jeeves who is pulling all the strings for him.”
In his regular life, Hager works at Southwest Printers as a press operator. While not originally from Roswell, he went to school here he said. “I went to middle school at Berrendo, and I went to high school at NMMI (New Mexico Military Institute) and moved away for a few years, and now I’m back,” Hager said. He had returned when the pandemic hit in 2020.
Hager said that “Jeeves Intervenes” is his second play and that he always wanted to be on stage. “Everyone here has made me very welcome and comfortable. I am enjoying it,” he said.
Tozier works at the Roswell Public Library. She said about her character, “Gertie is kind of like a flapper, she reads Nietzsche, she’s really into philosophy, she’s very cultured. But at the same time, she wants to get married. She wants to get married because she wants a ‘project.’ She doesn’t really want a love match. If she can’t get into politics, she’ll get a husband and mold him into exactly what she wants to do.”
Asked if she has any challenges in the role, Tozier said that she doesn’t because of all the roles she had played in the past. Instead, she has fun. “Every scene, I am afraid that I’ll laugh on stage during the play. It’s just funny, and she (Gertie) is just so oblivious to everything going on. She is so single-minded and focused on her goal that nothing matters. She has no idea what’s going on around her. She’s the first to ever quote Nietzsche to woo someone. I was very tempted to read Nietzsche just for this role,” she said and chuckled.
Part of the team supporting Hartwell is Delli Burkett, her assistant director; Lisa Hobbs is the stage manager; Keaton Hartwell is in charge of lights and sounds; and — wielding the drill — is Dan Tisdel who built the set.
The audience is encouraged to appear in 1920s outfits.
For more information, visit roswelltheatre.com.