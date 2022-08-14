Jim Curry returns to Alto’s Spencer Theater
The music of the late John Denver is like an old friend, outlasting trends and standing the test of time. Acclaimed performer Jim Curry performs at Alto’s Spencer Theater on Aug. 20 at 8 p.m. with his unique tribute to the music of one of the most beloved singers and songwriters to grace the stage. Denver’s vast legacy of multi-platinum hits will be shared with spot-on vocals and reverence by Curry and his multi-instrumental band, which includes Anne Curry (vocals, guitar and mandolin), Diane Ireland (flutes), Tom Williams (bass and vocals), Larry Ruckman on drums and Chris Nole on piano.
Curry's voice was heard in the CBS-TV movie “Take Me Home: The John Denver Story.” This experience inspired Curry to produce full–length John Denver tribute concerts.
He’s not your usual “Vegas style” impersonator. In fact, he is not an impersonator at all. Curry sings, in his own natural voice, a tribute to the music in a way that has to be seen and heard to understand the pure honesty of his amazing performance. His looks and his voice are simply a pleasant coincidence that capture the true essence of Denver’s music. Curry’s heartfelt delivery rolls out into the crowd as multi-platinum hits like “Rocky Mountain High,” “Annie’s Song” and “Calypso” fill the room.
Curry said that he believes Denver’s words still ring true in these difficult times of war and environmental crisis. Denver grew rapidly into a mega celebrity when the world was looking for some hope in the late ’60s and his lyrics in songs like “Take me Home Country Roads” gave America a new lift abroad as well as at home. People all over the world found pride in the natural wonders of the earth and love for Denver’s message of caring for our planet and each other.
Curry delivers these songs in the same spirit, with the same heartfelt care and desire to make a difference. As the concerns of global warming and other environmental issues reach today’s youth, Curry sees a growing number of younger listeners. Curry said, “These songs blend the images of our natural earth with a love for each other as people. The care you give to someone you love is the best care. Making that connection to our earth and to each other is the goal.”
Curry has created the ultimate tribute experience and has emerged as the top performer of Denver’s music today. He often performs with Denver’s former band members. Curry’s tribute was the first and only full-length Denver tribute in a Las Vegas casino and was a sell-out favorite at the Silverton time after time. Curry has taken his show on the road to performing arts centers and casinos in the U.S. and Canada. His uncanny ability to mirror Denver’s voice and natural, clean-cut look takes the audience back to the time when “Rocky Mountain High,” “Sunshine,” “Calypso” and “Annie’s Song” topped the charts, and his popular music propelled a sincere message of caring for the earth and caring for each other.
The Spencer Theater is located at 108 Spencer Road in Alto. For more information, visit spencertheater.com or call 575-336-4800.