New Year’s resolutions rarely change, but how to stick to them?
A new year is here and with it many people around the world are joining in an ancient tradition going back to the Babylonians: Making New Year’s Resolutions.
For 4,000 years, top of the resolutions list has been getting out of debt. In ancient days it was a promise made to the gods, in the hopes to win their favor and have good luck in the year ahead. It was also a day for those old Babylonians to give back equipment and household items they borrowed from their neighbors. A great idea even for us modern folks — though instead of giving back a plow, you might want to give back a leaf blower or a pot from a potluck you borrowed.
Today, according to various surveys within the U.S., the top three goals are to exercise more, to eat healthier and to lose weight — not always in the same order. These are followed by the goals: to save money, spend more time with family and friends, reduce stress and reduce unnecessary expenses. New for this generation is the resolution to spend less time on social media, which replaced spending less time in gaming in the 1990s and in the 1980s to spend less time watching TV. I am sure, if you go back further in time, you'll find listening to the radio, reading and cave painting on the list.
When the clock strikes midnight and the New Year begins, people are all fired up and ready to fulfill their goals, however, most are doomed to fail as soon as the fuzzy happy afterglow of the new year wears off. Is it truly impossible to keep those goals?
Psychologists, psychiatrists and even life coaches have studied this behavior and indeed, while many fail there are people who pull through. So what’s their secret? According to the American Psychological Association, there are ways to trick yourself to keep on going and fulfill one's goal. I am wording it as “trick” yourself, because your body and mind may get cranky on a diet, or you may get even depressed when results don’t come easy.
Every person is unique, so the first thing is to keep in mind: One thing may not work for everyone, but keep on trying out different ways until you find the right way. Here are some of the ways you may succeed in whatever goal you want to achieve:
Losing weight = is being healthy:
The following is for healthy, only semi-overweight people. If you want to lose more than 10 pounds, it is recommended doing it with a doctor. As a young woman, I lost 70 pounds — that I had gained within half a year of living in France and enjoying too much pastry when I was homesick. Together with a doctor and a plan, I made it happen, and within another six months, I lost all I had gained and kept it off the rest of my life. I was never skinny, but I was healthy. I had given up on being skinny when my German doctor told me, “You know, humans are like breeds of dogs. You have those who are like Chihuahuas, some are Rottweilers, others are St. Bernards. You are not a Chihuahua.”
So, how do you start becoming healthy and fitting to your body frame? Your mind is a muscle and that’s where your willpower resides. You don’t lift 100 pounds from one day to the other, you start slow and build up your muscles and stamina. Forget about the crash diets, they don’t work in the long run and most of them are unhealthy. Instead, start with one day in the week being your health day. Cook with lots of vegetables, fewer carbs and a normal portion of protein — avoid rich sauces and condiments. Or switch out your chocolate and chips — instead have raw nuts and a variety of fruits on hand. Then, after a month, make it two days a week, then three, until you reach at least five days of having a healthy diet.
Important: Be kind to yourself and cut yourself some slack. Have a “cheat” day or even a "cheat" week — in moderation. An example is when you are lucky enough to have time and money to go on a cruise. Don’t deprive yourself of some of the yummy dishes, just keep the portions small.
One great trick that worked for me was to have a big glass of water before a meal, wait 15 minutes and then start eating. Often our mind misinterprets being hungry with being thirsty. If I felt the urge to snack, I would permit myself anything I wanted — after I ate an apple. If I didn’t want to eat the apple, I wasn’t really hungry.
Exercising more:
The easiest way to include more exercise in your life is making it a habit. Include sit-ups and other exercises into your morning routine. Park your vehicle as far away from the shop or office as possible and walk. Joining a gym is great because you meet like-minded people, but not everyone can afford it, or has the time to join. If you can’t join a gym, find a friend or a group of friends who support you and join in. Share your ups and downs with them. It’s great if they can join you in person, but if not, share it via text or start a group on social media where you can share your journey.
Spending less:
The first rule is to know where your money goes. Write down the cost of your streaming services, gaming platforms and how much money you spend at stores you frequent for a month. Now check what you can give up — try to at least cut 10% and put it in savings.
Habits:
According to psychiatrists, people often eat or do things like smoking or shopping as a reward or because they are used to it. This is considered a habit and tricky to break. It takes many repetitions to develop a habit and even more to break it. A friend of mine had the habit to light a cigarette at every red light crossing she stopped at. She lived in a major city, so there were plenty of traffic lights. She was good when it came to not smoking during work or at home, but the traffic lights were her downfall. She finally quit smoking by sharing her issue. She started skipping every other red light, then every three red lights — and her colleagues asked her daily how many red lights she managed without a cigarette.
Was it a hard week, a stressful day? Some find themselves online shopping and buying things that they really don’t need. Spending money that could have been saved to put into education, buying a home or going on vacation. For some, shopping makes them feel happy for a short time. Physicians know that is because the brain releases endorphins and dopamine, our body's natural “happy” chemicals. They get triggered after doing something fun, as in making a purchase. For some it can become a severe addiction and they may need professional help. Others may have only a light version of being a “shopaholic.” In the latter case, check if you have someone in your circle of friends who is elderly or is overworked. Offer to shop for them. There, you get the fun of shopping, you don’t spend your own money and are doing a friend a favor.
My aunt, a flight attendant, loves shopping and spent year after year too much money on presents and things she didn't really need. The above mentioned method worked for her. Friends and family, including myself, gave her money and a list of what we needed and off into the world she went finding the greatest deals and the most beautiful items for us.
Those who have achieved their goals say that a friendly competition helped them the most, not only having encouragement from friends. They would share how many gym classes they participated in, showed off when they fit into pants a size smaller or how many steps they took daily.
Spending more time with friends and family/less time on social media:
Time management is very similar to money management, which means find out where you spend your free time. Figure out if you can combine things to make chores more efficient. It’s much easier in Roswell because everything is close together, but there are some simple steps you can do here. Don’t go shopping just because you forgot one item. Instead, make a list that you and your family add to and go shopping with it once a week. That, by the way, can also fall under the category of spending less money, if you stick to the list and don’t impulse shop.
It’s hard to find time for each other at home with distractions, calls, chores, homework and daily life. The first step here is finding something that all can enjoy. A walk in nature, joining a crafting class, or a trip to explore the nearest museum or park may bring entertainment and quality time together.
No matter the goals, some things you will encounter: Set backs and getting annoyed about yourself. Expect it and it is easier to get over that hurdle because that’s what it is. Only a little bump in the road to success. Forgive yourself and concentrate on the next step. It’s a marathon, not a sprint.
Finding a resolution that fits you:
You're happy with your health, with your weight and good with money, but you would like to improve personally.
There are many other popular resolutions that are thoughtful and don’t cost a lot, if anything, such as: Telling people more often that they are appreciated; donating blood; avoiding negative words; reading a book a month or a week; appreciating the small things in life and a classic: decluttering one's garage, house or wardrobe.
One rather unusual idea that I stumbled upon several years ago is to have a “word of the year.” Pick a verb and make it your word, such as “give.” Throughout the year, use that word on purpose: “Give” attention to someone, “give” a compliment, or “give” a smile. Another great word is "take," as in "take" responsibility, or "take" care of yourself and others.
From our family to yours,
Happy New Year and may you keep all your resolutions!