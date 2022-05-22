Las Cruces’ New Mexico Wine Fest
Located in the oldest wine-producing region in the nation and known for its rich winemaking traditions, Las Cruces welcomes visitors this Memorial Day weekend, May 28 to 30, to Las Cruces’ New Mexico Wine Fest. There will be tastings, wine, craft and food vendors, hands-on do-it-yourself activities, and live music from award-winning musicians.
“Winemaking is a Las Cruces tradition, dating back over 400 years,” Director of Visit Las Cruces Rochelle Miller-Hernandez said. “We’re thrilled to welcome wine lovers and connoisseurs to Las Cruces this Memorial weekend to try a variety of wines from some of the most acclaimed winemakers in the area. Whether you’re a fan of white, red or rosé, you’ll find flavors to suit all palates this May in Las Cruces. After sampling, be sure to plan your visit to your favorite winery to tour and learn about the incredible history of wine in Southern New Mexico.”
Las Cruces’ New Mexico Wine Fest takes place daily from noon to 6 p.m. at the Doña Ana County Fairgrounds. Attendees will receive a commemorative wine glass. To support local communities, $5 from every general admission ticket will be donated to fire relief efforts to rebuild communities and replant New Mexico forests.
Participating wineries include Amaro Winery, Black's Smuggler Winery, DH Lescombes Winery, Heart of the Desert, Jaramillo Vineyards, La Esperanza Winery, Luna Rossa Winery, Noisy Water Winery, Ponderosa Valley Vineyard, Shattuck Vineyard, Sheehan Winery, Tularosa Winery and Wines of the San Juan.
In addition to wine sampling, participants can take part in activities like sugar cookie decorating, build your own charcuterie board and wine pairing, stained glass painting, canvas painting and crepe paper flower bouquet making.
Musical guests include Frank Zona, Chris Baker, Sangre Gitana and Proud Pete Band.
For more information, visit nmwine.com or visitlasccruces.com.