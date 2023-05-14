Alto/Ruidoso
June 3
John Mueller's Winter Dance Party
John Mueller's Winter Dance Party is the official No. 1 tribute to Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper. The concert takes place at the Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts, 108 Spencer Road, at 8 p.m. The show is a full-stage reenactment of the ’50s rock icon’s last concert before tragedy struck — “the day the music died” — and is the only show endorsed by the Holly, Valens and Richardson estates. Authentic and high voltage songs will be performed: “That’ll Be The Day,” “Peggy Sue,” “Oh, Boy,” “Rave on,” “La Bamba,” “Chantilly Lace” to name a few. Tickets go on sale on May 16. For more information, visit spencertheater.com or call 575-336-4800.
Artesia
May 14
"New Spring" concert
In honor of Asian American and Pacific Island Heritage Month the Artesia Arts Council presents Jessica Fichot's "New Spring" concert at the Ocotillo Performing Arts Center, 310 W. Main St., at 2 p.m. Accompanied by her accordion, toy piano and fiery band, singer and songwriter Jessica Fichot draws from her French/Chinese/American heritage to create an intoxicating program of French chansons, 1940s Shanghai jazz, Romani swing and international folk. With three acclaimed albums under her belt, Fichot has charmed audiences around the world — performing her lively songs at concert halls, festivals and clubs in China, Mexico, Canada and across the U.S. and western Europe. Featuring scorching performances from her bandmates on clarinet/sax, upright bass and guitar, as well as her own beautiful, clear vocals in French, Mandarin Chinese, Spanish and English, Fichot’s music is truly a dazzling trans-world journey. For more information, visit artesiaartscouncil.com.
Alamogordo
May 19 and 20
Sounds of Freedom Day
The city of Alamogordo invites the public to its Sounds of Freedom Day festivities at the Otero County Fairgrounds, 401 Fairgrounds Road. On Friday from 6 to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 3 to 10 p.m., the public can enjoy live music from Dealers Choice, Brian Mars, Jamie O'Neal and Wade Hayes. There will be craft booths, food and local beer vendors. It is a day meant to bring the community and surrounding areas together to have fun and thank the brave men and women in the U.S. Armed Forces. For more information, visit its Facebook event page or ci.alamogordo.nm.us.
Santa Fe
May 19-21
Santa Fe International Literary Festival
The Santa Fe International Literary Festival brings together world-renowned authors, thinkers and readers. The three-day festival features big-stage presentations and intimate conversations with literary heroes from near and far, including New Mexico. The events will take place at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center and include free family and youth events at the festival. A special event is planned to remember the late New Mexico author Rudolfo Anaya on Sunday at 2 p.m. The lineup of literary stars include: John Irving, Jennifer Egan, David Quammen, Luis Alberto Urrea and 23 other featured authors. The events kick off on Friday at 5 p.m. with an opening reception. All ticket holders are welcome. Doors open on Saturday and Sunday at 8 a.m. For a detailed schedule and more information, visit sfinternationallitfest.org.
Corona and Corrales
May 21
'Amazing Women of the Wild West: Territorial New Mexico'
The New Mexico Humanities council presents, VanAnn Moore, a Chautaqua performer and researcher, with her program "Amazing Women of the Wild West: Territorial New Mexico." The program takes place from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Old San Ysidro Church, 966 Old Church Road, Corrales. One of the most dramatic eras of New Mexico's rich history is the territorial period when the U.S. first raised the American flag on Aug. 18, 1846 over the plaza of Las Vegas, New Mexico for the first time. This program examines the territorial women through living history portrayals of Doña Tules (Gertrudes Barcelo), Susan Shelby Magoffin and Lydia Spencer Lane. These women represented what it took to survive and thrive during very colorful and extremely challenging times in New Mexico. It brings history into an understandable and personal reality. Doña Tules opened Santa Fe and New Mexico to the U.S.; through Susan Magoffin's detailed journal we understand the beginning of New Mexico as a territory; and through Lydia Spencer Lane we experience frontier military life and the beginning of the American Civil War out West. For more information, visit nmhumanities.org.
Alamogordo
May 25
Memorial Day
Holloman Air Force Base invites the public to join the Airmen and families of the 49th Wing at 4 p.m., at Heritage Park on the base. The main gate will be open for the public to participate from 3 to 3:50 p.m., a valid government ID is required for entry. Civilians are asked to wear business attire, Military service dress. For more information, visit its Facebook event page or holloman.af.mil.
Alamogordo
May 26, June 23, July 28 and Aug. 25
4th Friday
The City of Alamogordo presents a family-friendly night of live music at the new home of 4th Friday: the Griggs Sports Complex, 6-10 p.m. There will be food and craft vendors and adult beverages. Bring a chair or blanket and the whole family to listen to bands such as Champagne Problems, Yankee Lima, Seven Stone, Hear No Evil, Rosewater Blues and Natajja. Children 17 and younger are free with a parent or guardian. No smoking or vaping, outside food or beverage, skateboards, bicycles, firearms or weapons, or pets. For more information, call Josh Sides, special events manager, city of Alamogordo at 575-439-4279 or visit the events page at ci.alamogordo.nm.us.
Taos
June 3
Harwood Museum 100th Anniversary Block Party
The public is invited from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. to kick off the centennial celebrations at the Harwood Museum of Art, 238 Ledoux St., featuring a block party with performances, art making, food and creative activities for all ages. Free museum admission all day for everyone. This is the first chance to experience a new special exhibition spanning 100 years of Harwood history. The museum's Ledoux Street neighbors will join in for this milestone moment hosting activities up and down the block. For more information, visit harwoodmuseum.org.
Alto/Ruidoso
June 17
"Taste of the Spencer" Fundraiser
The annual "Taste of the Spencer" fundraiser dinner and auction takes place at the Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts, 108 Spencer Road, at 8 p.m. The casual party features generous pours of fine wine, dinner and a fast-paced live auction. Proceeds will benefit the 501(c)(3) nonprofit Spencer Theater. Clay Golden will be the professional auctioneer. Tickets go on sale on May 16. For more information, visit spencertheater.com or call 575-336-4800.
Santa Fe
June 23-25
"Finding Blackdom — Mittie of South Virginia Street"
Teatra Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie, presents the staged reading of the one-act play "Finding Blackdom — Mittie of South Virginia Street." The play features the confidante of Mittie, Dixie (Danielle Reddick) and Maceo (Loveless Johnson, III). The historical "dramedy" is written by Dr. Timothy E. Nelson and produced by Marissa Roybal and Blackdom LLc. For more information, visit teatroparaguasnm.org or call 505-424-1601.
Alto/Ruidoso
July 1
America's Patriotic Classics
America's Patriotic Classics concert takes place at the Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts, 108 Spencer Road, at 8 p.m. Under the baton of Maestro Lonnie Klein, the Festival Orchestra of Las Cruces performs a vivacious selection of classical & big band favorites, Sousa military marches, Broadway standards, folk and Fourth of July classics. The enriching vocals of special guest soprano Diane Penning further adorns the dynamic, spirit-filled program. Tickets are on sale as of May 16. For more information, visit spencertheater.com or call 575-336-4800.
Ruidoso
July 21-23
Ruidoso Art and Wine Festival
This year's 52nd Ruidoso Art and Wine Festival takes place at the Ruidoso Convention Center. Doors open on Friday from noon to 6 p.m., on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Artists from around the U.S. will display a dazzling array of fine art. The events include a silent auction to benefit the Ruidoso Chamber of Commerce's Special Project Fund, which covers philanthropic endeavors in the community. In addition to fine art, there will be wine tasting and craft beer. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online in advance. For more information, call 575-257-7395 or visit ruidosonow.com.
Espanola
July 22
Lowrider Day De Española
The Lowriders of Española invite the public to share New Mexico's culture at the Lowrider Day De Española, Plaza de Española, from 1 to 6 p.m. There will be a cruise, vendors and free entertainment. Mayor John Ramon Vigil will read a public proclamation after the cruise. For more information, visit its Facebook event page.
The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For updates and more information, contact the event venue or organizer.
If you would like your event listed on the entertainment calendar, please email vision@rdrnews.com or call 575-622-7710, ext. 309.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.