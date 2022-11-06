Sons of the Pioneers to perform in Artesia among other Southeast New Mexico towns
In the annals of music history, only few bands remained true to their music for close to 90 years. One of those bands, the Sons of the Pioneers, return to Southeast New Mexico with one of three performances taking place in Artesia’s Ocotillo Performing Arts Center, 310 W. Main St., Nov. 11 at 6 p.m.
The Grammy Hall of Fame and Country Music Hall of Fame inductees and multi-award winners Son of the Pioneers are the ultimate in Western/cowboy music, known for songs such as “Tumbling Tumbleweeds,” “Cool Water” and “Ghost Riders in the Sky.” The Smithsonian Institute named them as “National Treasures.”
Of course, the original groups configuration over the years has changed since Leonard Franklin Slye — better known under his stage name Roy Rogers — founded the band in 1934. The current group’s configuration contains Tommy Nallie, Ken Lattimore, Dusty Rogers, John Fullerton, Paul Elliott and Chuck Ervin.
Dusty Rogers is the only son of Roy Rogers. In a phone interview he talked about the band and the upcoming concert.
Asked about how they fared during the pandemic, Rogers said that, despite living in different parts of the country, band members used modern media to rehearse songs from their newest album, “Red River Valley,” released mid-October.
“Luckily, we had recorded a lot of the songs off our album,” Rogers said. “We had to … do what we could do to learn the new songs (Skype and FaceTime). The guys got really good at listening to what we wanted to do and the arrangement we wanted and picking it up, and then when we got together at a life concert, we put it together pretty quick. But it was pretty bleak for a while here during the pandemic.”
To be part of a legend as the Sons of the Pioneers brings benefits but also has some complications, Rogers said.
“Being the Sons of the Pioneers, we have a certain amount of songs. The guys are responsible for at least 3,000 songs that the guys have written down. However, when we do public concerts, the audience wants to hear certain songs. They all have their Sons of the Pioneers favorites. And if you don’t play those, they come to you after the show and say, ‘How come you didn’t do “Red River Valley?” How come you didn’t do this?' I say, 'Ma’am, we only have a three-hour show, we cram everything we can in there for you.' We are very fortunate in the fact that we have such a huge history and legacy to live up to, but, on the other hand, creatively it’s hard. We want to stay as true to this Pioneer sound as we can and we do. And so, when you try to keep that up, it’s difficult to add new stuff,” Rogers said.
The area, specifically Roswell, has a special connection to Dusty Rogers. His father, who still went by the name Slye at the time, came through Roswell when he met his first wife, Arline Wilkins. He returned to marry her on June 11, 1936, at her family's home, after a long-distance romance. Unfortunately, Dusty Roger’s mother died only four days after giving birth to her son, but his father and his family shared their stories with him.
“From what I heard from my grandparents and the people who knew her, she was a beautiful young lady and loved to do those kind of things, to set up parties and do those things," he said. "I remember seeing a couple of pictures of her swimming in the local swimming pool and, of course in those days, they didn’t have pool toys like they have today. It was funny, because they were paddling around and floating on whisky barrels. I love Roswell, all that whole New Mexico area is just very special.
“We’re thrilled to death to be out and running and coming down to New Mexico shortly, and we are all looking forward getting back in the saddle and doing that. It’s been a slow year, even this year’s being slow, but it’s been picking up good,” Rogers said.
For more information and tickets, visit artesiaartscouncil.com. For more information about the band’s tour and other shows in New Mexico, visit sonsofthepioneers.org.