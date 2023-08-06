Alto/Ruidoso
Aug. 24 and 25
Pure Prairie League concert
The legendary award-winning band Pure Prairie League performs at the Spencer Theater, 108 Spencer Road, Airport Highway 220, on both days at 8 p.m. With 53 years of songs and tours, the band is still strong and working on two new albums, one featuring clips of this year's live shows, including at the Spencer. As crisp and clean as spring water and as comfortable as a well-worn cowboy shirt, the one and only Pure Prairie League brings it all back home. Best known for their iconic No. 1 hit “Amie,” among others like “Two Lane Highway,” “Let Me Love You Tonight,” Pure Prairie League is the band that bridged the gap between country and rock. Tickets are going fast. For more information, visit spencertheater.com or call 575-336-4800.
Lincoln
Aug. 6
Old Lincoln Days
The Friends of Historic Lincoln present, Old Lincoln Days and the "Last Escape Of Billy The Kid Pageant." The public has one more day to stroll along the "most dangerous street in America" in the historic town of Lincoln. There will be crafts, entertainment and fun for the entire family. For more information, visit its Facebook event page.
Santa Fe
Aug. 6
Santa Fe Beer and Food Festival
The 5th Annual Santa Fe Beer and Food Festival takes place at El Rancho de las Golondrinas, 334 Los Pinos Road, from noon to 6 p.m. For more information, visit golondrinas.org.
Alamogordo
Aug. 6, 11 and 12
Disney's "The Little Mermaid"
Alamogordo's Music Theatre presents Disney's "The Little Mermaid," at the Flickinger Center, 1110 N. New York Ave. Performances are on Sunday at 2 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. For more information, visit alamogordomusictheatre.org.
Alamogordo
Aug. 12
Free Kids' Art Workshops
Otero Arts Inc. presents a free writing workshops for kids ages 8 and up at Otero Artspace, 1118 Indiana Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The theme is "Everyone has a Story!" Kids will be guided through writing a short story and creating their own book. Come with an idea or find one at the workshop. Bring a snack. To reserve a place, call 575-551-4485. For more information, visit oteroarts.org.
Alto/Ruidoso
Aug. 12
Little Texas concert
The multiple Grammy Award-winning band Little Texas performs at the Spencer Theater, 108 Spencer Road, Airport Highway 220, at 8 p.m. More than 30 years after their first album release, "First Time For Everything," Little Texas fills the Spencer stage, performing all their greatest hits and personal favorites, such as "God Blessed Texas," "What Were You Thinkin'" and "First Time For Everything." Original band members Porter Howell (lead guitar and lead vocals), Dwayne O’Brien (rhythm guitar and vocals), Duane Propes (bass and vocals) and drummer Del Gray will perform. For more information, visit spencertheater.com or call 575-336-4800.
Alto/Ruidoso
Aug. 19
"Croce Plays Croce"
Americana and blues singer/pianist Adrian James "A.J." Croce performs "Croce plays Croce," a special night of music featuring a complete set of '70s folk/rock classics by his late father, singer-songwriter Jim Croce, one of the greatest American folk songwriters and artists ever: "Bad, Bad Leroy Brown," "Time In A Bottle," "Operator," "I’ve Got A Name," more. Joined by his own band, A.J. Croce sings his dad’s hits with radiance and soul. This will be an intoxicating night of Croce artistry, and sweet, cherished memories. The show takes place the Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts, 108 Spencer Road, Airport Highway 220, at 8 p.m. For more information, visit spencertheater.com or call 575-336-4800.
Alamogordo
Aug. 20
Otero County Heritage Festival and Street Dance
A night of history awaits the visitors to the Annual Otero County Heritage Festival And Street Dance, downtown, 1100 Block New York Avenue, from 4 to 10 p.m. Meet local artists, there will be live entertainment, historical documentaries, kids activities, carnival games, performers, street dancers, vendors and food trucks. For more information, visit flickingercenter.com.
Portales
Aug. 22-27
Roosevelt County Fair
The Annual Roosevelt County Fair takes place at the Roosevelt County Fairgrounds, 705 E. Lime St. Entertainment is provided on Thursday night by Colton Stephens; on Friday Night by The Pony Creek Trio and Austin Van; on Saturday night by Tyce Delk, Triston Marez and Josh Ward; and on Sunday night by Freddy Galindo and the Jinetes and Bravo de Ojinaga. On Wednesday, there will be roping and on Friday the Roosevelt County Fair 5D Barrel racing. For more information, visit rooseveltcountyfair.com.
Alamogordo
Aug. 25
4th Friday
The City of Alamogordo presents a family-friendly night of live music at the new home of 4th Friday: the Griggs Sports Complex, 6-10 p.m. There will be food and craft vendors and adult beverages. Bring a chair or blanket and the whole family to listen to bands such as Champagne Problems, Yankee Lima, Seven Stone, Hear No Evil, Rosewater Blues and Natajja. Children 17 and younger are free with a parent or guardian. No smoking or vaping, outside food or beverage, skateboards, bicycles, firearms or weapons, or pets. For more information, call Josh Sides, special events manager, city of Alamogordo at 575-439-4279 or visit the events page at ci.alamogordo.nm.us.
Abiquiu
Aug. 25-27
Blossoms & Bones Ghost Ranch Music Festival
Blossoms & Bones brings music back to Georgia O’Keeffe’s Ghost Ranch, 280 Private Drive 1708. Two remarkable days of music in the heart of the landscape that inspired O’Keeffe’s most iconic works feature Spoon, Japanese Breakfast, Raye Zaragoza, Rising Appalachio and Toro Y Moi — to name a few of the bands. There will be glamping, camping, libations, food, hiking, poetry, yoga, swimming pool, horseback riding and after show dance parties. Tickets for two days and single day are available now. For more information, join the email list at lensic360.org or visit its Facebook event page.
Artesia
Aug. 26
Clays Crusher Fun Shoot
The Artesia Chamber of Commerce invites the public to the 15th Annual Clays Crusher Fun Shoot at Eddy County Shooting Range Association, 131 Firehouse Road, with two rations at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Next to the shooting games for men, women and youth, there will be food and entertainment. Eye and ear protection is required. To sign up, visit the Artesia Chamber of Commerce or artesiachamber.com.
San Patricio
Sept. 2
Free Jazz concert and art show
A free concert with jazz legends Chuck Redd and Tom Wakeling takes place at Michael Hurd's La Rinconada Gallery from 4 to 6 p.m. The event includes an art show and is presented by Southwestern Arts Alliance Inc. and Jazz in the Neighborhood. For more information, call 575-808-9336 or email mfjazz@pvtnetworks.net.
Mescalero
Sept. 3
Free "End of Summer Bash" at Inn of the Mountain Gods
The free, family-friendly Annual "End of Summer Bash" takes place at the Inn of the Mountain Gods from 3 to 10 p.m. The event features a live DJ, concessions, entertainment and activities. The finale will be a fireworks show over Lake Mescalero at dusk. For more information, visit innofthemountaingods.com.
Carlsbad
Sept. 8 and 9
Jericho Fest
The Annual Jericho Fest takes place at the Beach Bandshell at the Lake Carlsbad Beach Park. There will be a car show, free food, Watermelon and Jalapeño Eating Contest, live entertainment, jumpers, face painting, door prizes and raffle. For more information, call 575-200-1377 or visit hopenm.org.
Alamogordo
Sept. 9
Murder Mystery Gala and Casino Night
Join in an evening of murder mystery, dinner and casino night at The Tays Special Events Center, 2400 N. Scenic Drive, at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at Love Inc., 1106 Ohio Ave. or the Center of Commerce. For more information, call 575-439-4812.
Santa Fe
Sept. 16 and 17
Santa Fe Renaissance Faire
The 15th Annual Santa Fe Renaissance Faire takes place at El Rancho de las Golondrinas, 334 Los Pinos Road, daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kids under 12 get in for free. There will be food, medieval music and dance, unique arts and crafts and a kids game area. For more information, visit golondrinas.org.
Alamogordo
Sept. 21-24
Otero County Fair and Rodeo
The 84th Annual Otero County Fair and Rodeo takes place at 401 Fairgrounds Road. For more information, visit oterocountyfair.com.
Artesia
Sept. 30
Red Dirt Black Gold
The Annual Red Dirt Black Gold event takes place downtown at the Heritage Plaza. It is a free community festival honoring the gas and oil industry of the region. There will be entertainment, games and food. The free concerts feature Two of a Kind at 5 p.m., the Justin Kemp Band at 6 p.m., Sunny Sweeney at 7:30 p.m. and headliner Randy Rogers Band at 9 p.m. For more information, visit reddirtblackgold.com.
La Luz
Sept. 30 and Oct. 1
Apple Festival
The Annual Apple Festival takes place at Nichols Ranch, 236 Cottonwood Canyon. There will be more than 85 arts and crafts vendors, a petting zoo, live music, more than 20 food vendors, wine and beer. The ranch is located 20 minutes from Alamogordo, seven miles East of La Luz. For more information, visit nicholsranchandorchards.com.
Artesia
Oct. 20 and 21
Art in the Park
The 48th Annual Art in the Park takes place on two days at Jaycee Park. There will be fine arts and craft vendors, food trucks and live music. The Artesia High School Band will be hosting its annual cake walk on Saturday. For more information, visit artesiaartscouncil.com or its Facebook event page.
Artesia
Nov. 3-5
Balloons & Tunes Festival
The Artesia Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 40th anniversary of Balloons & Tunes Festival. Sunrise flights take off from Eagle Draw Park. More details to come. Sign up as pilot or sponsor a balloon at artesiachamber.com.
Gallup
Until Aug. 11
New Deal Art, Public Tours Series
GallupARTS is hosting New Deal Art, part of Public Tours Series. Time travel back to the future with gallupARTS’ six-part New Deal art public tour series this June through August. Discuss how artworks from the 1930s/'40s can reveal the past and enlighten the present on one-hour adventures in downtown Gallup. The New Deal art public tour program is a collaboration between scholars, community creatives and local civic institutions. For more information, visit galluparts.org.
Lovington
Until Aug. 12
Lea County Fair and PRCA Rodeo
The 87th Annual Lea County Fair and PRCA Rodeo, 101 S. Commercial St., features arts and crafts showcases, a carnival, live music, Xtreme Bulls Event, PRCA Rodeo, livestock shows, vendors and lots of fair food. Free admission until 5 p.m. daily. Free first Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Wednesday all day. Children under 5 get in for free. This year's theme is "Country Pride, County Wide." The concert lineup will be soon released. For more information, visit leacountyfair.net.
Ruidoso
Until Oct. 21
Midtown Market
Discover fresh, local foods and handmade crafts at the Midtown Market, where artists, bakers, wineries converge on Saturdays to provide locally made products in Midtown at Country Club Lot, located at 100 Country Club Drive. For more information, visit discoverruidoso.com.
Carlsbad
Until Oct. 25
"One Drip at a Time: The Centennial Celebration of Carlsbad Caverns"
Carlsbad Museum, 418 W. Fox St., invites the public to its exhibit, "One Drip at a Time: The Centennial Celebration of Carlsbad Caverns." For more information, visit carlsbadmuseum.org or call 575-887-0276.
The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For updates and more information, contact the event venue or organizer.
If you would like your event listed on the entertainment calendar, please email vision@rdrnews.com or call 575-622-7710, ext. 309.