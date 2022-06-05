After the lobo girl escaped with the help of her wolf pack, no further attempts to capture the girl were made. However, the lobo girl was still sighted now and then. And it would be at this point that the sightings would take on a more fantastical, some might even say supernatural, nature. A surveying party looking for an alternate route to El Paso were riding down the Rio Grande in 1852 when they sighted the lobo woman. This time, she was suckling two wolf cubs. When she saw the men, she grabbed the cubs and sprinted into the wilderness at such a rapid gait that not even the horsemen could follow her. One version of the account, possibly from a Texas folklore collection published in 1936, stated, “In an instant she was upon her feet, a whelp under each arm, dashing into the breaks at a rate no horse could follow.” Into the 1860s, sightings became infrequent, though soldiers at Camp Hudson claimed they could hear her inhuman howls in the dark of night.
Though it sounds like folklore, the saga of the lobo woman of Devil’s River could be true, as tales from antiquity of orphaned children being raised by wolves are quite common. And though she was never really a werewolf, the lobo woman did eventually become a ghost.
As late as 1974, while out hunting for wild pigs — or javelinas as they are known — a hunter named Jim Marshall and two friends sighted the lobo woman long after she should have been dead. They were camped along Devil’s River and had been hunting for four days. That night, when one of the men went to gather some firewood, he returned to camp with a face as white as death. Marshall asked his friend what he had seen, and he replied that it would be better if they saw it for themselves. The two men followed their friend down a trail to the water’s edge as he described the strange apparition he had seen, which looked like a young girl. Upon reaching the spot, the apparition was still there. One of the men was quoted in the book “Ghosts of the Old West” by Earl Murray in 1988, saying, “The only way I can describe it is that it appeared to be a girl, a real skinny girl, with long hair and wild eyes. Even in the darkness we could see her. It was like she was in a haze, a kind of foggy mist, standing there partly bent over, digging into an ant mound. Suddenly whatever we were seeing was gone. I don’t know if it vanished or just moved quickly into the brush.”
Supposedly, the three men returned to camp, packed up their things, and left as quick as they could.